dai

daisyui

by Pouya Saadeghi
2.0.6 (see all)

⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️  Tailwind Components

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/55
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Tailwind CSS Components
Adds component classes like btn, card and more to Tailwind CSS

[ See all components ]

daisyUI 2.0


🌼 Features

show / hide
  • Tailwind CSS plugin
    daisyUI is a Tailwind CSS plugin. Install it and add it to your tailwind.config.js file.
  • Component classes
    Adds component classes to Tailwind. Classes like btn, card,… So you will end up with a cleaner HTML.
  • Semantic color names
    Adds color names like primary, secondary, accent,….
  • Customizable
    You can customize the design of components with Tailwind utility classes and CSS variables.
  • Themeable
    Add multiple themes and customize colors. You can even set a theme for a specific section of your page.
  • RTL supported
    Enable rtl config for right to left layouts.
  • Pure CSS
    No script file, no dependencies. Works on all frameworks and environments!

📀 Install now!

npm i daisyui

Then add daisyUI to your tailwind.config.js
[ Read more ]

module.exports = {
  plugins: [require("daisyui")],
};
Or use a CDN

Loading CSS files from CDN is not recommended for production. It's better to install Tailwind and daisyUI as Nodejs dependencies so you can config/customize everything, and purge unused styles.*

<link
  href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/daisyui@2.0.6/dist/full.css"
  rel="stylesheet"
  type="text/css"
/>
<link
  href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tailwindcss@2.2/dist/tailwind.min.css"
  rel="stylesheet"
  type="text/css"
/>

🚀 Use

Use component classes to build your UI.

<a class="btn">Hello!</a>

<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox" />

<input type="checkbox" class="toggle" />

<div class="alert alert-success">Message sent successfully</div>

👉 See all components
🎲 Try it online

📘 Documents + Examples

See the official site:
[ daisyui.com ↗︎ ]

🤝 Contributing

Read the documents for more info:
[ Read contribution guide ]

List of Components

show / hide

  • Actions

    • Button
    • Dropdown
    • Modal
    • Swap

  • Data display

    • Alert
    • Avatar
    • Badge
    • Banner
    • Calendar
    • Card
    • Carousel
    • Chat bubble
    • Collapse
    • Comment
    • Countdown
    • Empty placeholder
    • Kbd
    • Loading
    • Progress
    • Radial progress
    • Stat
    • Table
    • Tag
    • Timeline
    • Toast
    • Tooltip
    • Treeview

  • Data input

    • Checkbox
    • Text input
    • Radio
    • Range
    • Rating
    • Select
    • Textarea
    • Toggle
    • Upload

  • Layout

    • Artboard
    • Button group
    • Divider
    • Drawer
    • Footer
    • Hero
    • Indicator
    • Input group
    • Mask
    • Stack

  • Navigation

    • App bar
    • Breadcrumbs
    • Link
    • Menu
    • Navbar
    • Pagination
    • Steps
    • Tab

  • Mockup

    • Browser
    • Code
    • Phone
    • Window
- Blogs - [Logrocket](https://blog.logrocket.com/daisyui-tailwind-components-react-apps/) - [GraphCMS](https://graphcms.com/blog/build-a-personal-timeline-with-graphcms-and-sveltekit) - [wweb.dev](https://wweb.dev/weekly/85/) - [flaming.codes](https://flaming.codes/posts/boostrap-tailwind-alternative-with-daisy-ui) - [rockyourcode](https://www.rockyourcode.com/how-to-setup-react-typescript-with-snowpack-and-daisyui/) - [HackerNews](https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28004515) - [Product Hunt](https://www.producthunt.com/posts/daisyui) - [Siecle Digital](https://siecledigital.fr/2021/05/29/daisyui-plugin-gratuit-avec-composants-tailwind-css-a/) - [speckyboy](https://speckyboy.com/weekly-news-for-designers-594/) - [dailydev](https://app.daily.dev/posts/-4OPGw0te) - [Future Tech Blog (Japanese)](https://future-architect.github.io/articles/20211124a/) - Youtube videos - [Supabase & Sveltekit - Build Twitter in 75 minutes](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPQyckogDYc) - [Setup the Best Frontend JavaScript Stack - Svelte, Vite, TailwindCSS and DaisyUI](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEBPN_9jTAE) - [Jamstack powered Image gallery with Cloudinary, Tailwind and DaisyUI](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpjq0D1vcpM) - [SvelteKit Crash Course w/ Tailwind CSS and DaisyUI, GraphQL and dynamic routes](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH2qG9YwN3s) - [DaisyUI : Worth a try or skip on by?](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM9fENyAquM) - [How to use daisyUI in SvelteKit?](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haKnkk6ds20) - [DaisyUI Untuk Yang Mau Pindah ke TailwindCSS dari Bootstrap (Indonesian)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm2g6FWec34) - [Next.js - Tailwind - DeisyUI Setup](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXQgJbUj3PQ) - [Svelte Setup with Vite, Tailwind, DaisyUI. Custom Themes!](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lF5PxBJoso) - Courses - [Building with SvelteKit and GraphCMS](https://explorers.netlify.com/learn/building-with-sveltekit-and-graphcms) - [Svelte for Beginners by Mike Karan](https://www.udemy.com/course/svelte-for-beginners/) - [React Front To Back 2022 by Brad Traversy](https://www.udemy.com/course/react-front-to-back-2022/) - [Build Instagram profile page UI clone w/Next.js TailwindCSS](https://www.udemy.com/course/build-instagram-profile-page-ui-clone-nextjs-tailwindcss/) - [Instagram UI Clone Login Page w/ NextJS & TailwindCSS](https://www.udemy.com/course/instagram-ui-clone-login-page-w-nextjs-tailwindcss/) - [Build your Developer Portfolio and Blog from Scratch with Svelte and GraphCMS](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/build-your-developer-portfolio-from-scratch-with-sveltekit-and-graphcms/)
