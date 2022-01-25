Tailwind CSS Components
daisyUI 2.0
🌼 Features
- Tailwind CSS plugin
daisyUI is a Tailwind CSS plugin. Install it and add it to your
tailwind.config.js file.
- Component classes
Adds component classes to Tailwind. Classes like
btn,
card,… So you will end up with a cleaner HTML.
- Semantic color names
Adds color names like
primary,
secondary,
accent,….
- Customizable
You can customize the design of components with Tailwind utility classes and CSS variables.
- Themeable
Add multiple themes and customize colors. You can even set a theme for a specific section of your page.
- RTL supported
Enable
rtl config for right to left layouts.
- Pure CSS
No script file, no dependencies. Works on all frameworks and environments!
📀 Install now!
npm i daisyui
Then add daisyUI to your
tailwind.config.js
[ Read more ]
module.exports = {
plugins: [require("daisyui")],
};
Or use a CDN
Loading CSS files from CDN is not recommended for production. It's better to install Tailwind and daisyUI as Nodejs dependencies so you can config/customize everything, and purge unused styles.*
<link
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/daisyui@2.0.6/dist/full.css"
rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css"
/>
<link
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tailwindcss@2.2/dist/tailwind.min.css"
rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css"
/>
🚀 Use
Use component classes to build your UI.
<a class="btn">Hello!</a>
<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox" />
<input type="checkbox" class="toggle" />
<div class="alert alert-success">Message sent successfully</div>
👉 See all components
🎲 Try it online
📘 Documents + Examples
See the official site:
[ daisyui.com ↗︎ ]
🤝 Contributing
Read the documents for more info:
[ Read contribution guide ]
List of Components
-
Actions
-
Data display
-
Data input
-
Layout
-
Navigation
-
Mockup
Featured on:
- Blogs
- [Logrocket](https://blog.logrocket.com/daisyui-tailwind-components-react-apps/)
- [GraphCMS](https://graphcms.com/blog/build-a-personal-timeline-with-graphcms-and-sveltekit)
- [wweb.dev](https://wweb.dev/weekly/85/)
- [flaming.codes](https://flaming.codes/posts/boostrap-tailwind-alternative-with-daisy-ui)
- [rockyourcode](https://www.rockyourcode.com/how-to-setup-react-typescript-with-snowpack-and-daisyui/)
- [HackerNews](https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28004515)
- [Product Hunt](https://www.producthunt.com/posts/daisyui)
- [Siecle Digital](https://siecledigital.fr/2021/05/29/daisyui-plugin-gratuit-avec-composants-tailwind-css-a/)
- [speckyboy](https://speckyboy.com/weekly-news-for-designers-594/)
- [dailydev](https://app.daily.dev/posts/-4OPGw0te)
- [Future Tech Blog (Japanese)](https://future-architect.github.io/articles/20211124a/)
- Youtube videos
- [Supabase & Sveltekit - Build Twitter in 75 minutes](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPQyckogDYc)
- [Setup the Best Frontend JavaScript Stack - Svelte, Vite, TailwindCSS and DaisyUI](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEBPN_9jTAE)
- [Jamstack powered Image gallery with Cloudinary, Tailwind and DaisyUI](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpjq0D1vcpM)
- [SvelteKit Crash Course w/ Tailwind CSS and DaisyUI, GraphQL and dynamic routes](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH2qG9YwN3s)
- [DaisyUI : Worth a try or skip on by?](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM9fENyAquM)
- [How to use daisyUI in SvelteKit?](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haKnkk6ds20)
- [DaisyUI Untuk Yang Mau Pindah ke TailwindCSS dari Bootstrap (Indonesian)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm2g6FWec34)
- [Next.js - Tailwind - DeisyUI Setup](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXQgJbUj3PQ)
- [Svelte Setup with Vite, Tailwind, DaisyUI. Custom Themes!](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lF5PxBJoso)
- Courses
- [Building with SvelteKit and GraphCMS](https://explorers.netlify.com/learn/building-with-sveltekit-and-graphcms)
- [Svelte for Beginners by Mike Karan](https://www.udemy.com/course/svelte-for-beginners/)
- [React Front To Back 2022 by Brad Traversy](https://www.udemy.com/course/react-front-to-back-2022/)
- [Build Instagram profile page UI clone w/Next.js TailwindCSS](https://www.udemy.com/course/build-instagram-profile-page-ui-clone-nextjs-tailwindcss/)
- [Instagram UI Clone Login Page w/ NextJS & TailwindCSS](https://www.udemy.com/course/instagram-ui-clone-login-page-w-nextjs-tailwindcss/)
- [Build your Developer Portfolio and Blog from Scratch with Svelte and GraphCMS](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/build-your-developer-portfolio-from-scratch-with-sveltekit-and-graphcms/)
