Tailwind CSS Components

Adds component classes like btn , card and more to Tailwind CSS [ See all components ]

daisyUI 2.0





🌼 Features

show / hide Tailwind CSS plugin

daisyUI is a Tailwind CSS plugin. Install it and add it to your tailwind.config.js file.

daisyUI is a Tailwind CSS plugin. Install it and add it to your file. Component classes

Adds component classes to Tailwind. Classes like btn , card ,… So you will end up with a cleaner HTML.

Adds component classes to Tailwind. Classes like , ,… So you will end up with a cleaner HTML. Semantic color names

Adds color names like primary , secondary , accent ,….

Adds color names like , , ,…. Customizable

You can customize the design of components with Tailwind utility classes and CSS variables.

You can customize the design of components with Tailwind utility classes and CSS variables. Themeable

Add multiple themes and customize colors. You can even set a theme for a specific section of your page.

Add multiple themes and customize colors. You can even set a theme for a specific section of your page. RTL supported

Enable rtl config for right to left layouts.

Enable config for right to left layouts. Pure CSS

No script file, no dependencies. Works on all frameworks and environments!

📀 Install now!

npm i daisyui

Then add daisyUI to your tailwind.config.js

[ Read more ]

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( "daisyui" )], };

Or use a CDN Loading CSS files from CDN is not recommended for production. It's better to install Tailwind and daisyUI as Nodejs dependencies so you can config/customize everything, and purge unused styles.* < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/daisyui@2.0.6/dist/full.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/tailwindcss@2.2/dist/tailwind.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

🚀 Use

Use component classes to build your UI.

< a class = "btn" > Hello! </ a >

< input type = "checkbox" class = "checkbox" />

< input type = "checkbox" class = "toggle" />

< div class = "alert alert-success" > Message sent successfully </ div >

👉 See all components

🎲 Try it online

📘 Documents + Examples

See the official site:

[ daisyui.com ↗︎ ]

🤝 Contributing

Read the documents for more info:

[ Read contribution guide ]

List of Components

show / hide Actions Button Dropdown Modal Swap

Data display Alert Avatar Badge Banner Calendar Card Carousel Chat bubble Collapse Comment Countdown Empty placeholder Kbd Loading Progress Radial progress Stat Table Tag Timeline Toast Tooltip Treeview

Data input Checkbox Text input Radio Range Rating Select Textarea Toggle Upload

Layout Artboard Button group Divider Drawer Footer Hero Indicator Input group Mask Stack

Navigation App bar Breadcrumbs Link Menu Navbar Pagination Steps Tab

Mockup Browser Code Phone Window



Featured on:

show / hide - Blogs - [Logrocket](https://blog.logrocket.com/daisyui-tailwind-components-react-apps/) - [GraphCMS](https://graphcms.com/blog/build-a-personal-timeline-with-graphcms-and-sveltekit) - [wweb.dev](https://wweb.dev/weekly/85/) - [flaming.codes](https://flaming.codes/posts/boostrap-tailwind-alternative-with-daisy-ui) - [rockyourcode](https://www.rockyourcode.com/how-to-setup-react-typescript-with-snowpack-and-daisyui/) - [HackerNews](https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28004515) - [Product Hunt](https://www.producthunt.com/posts/daisyui) - [Siecle Digital](https://siecledigital.fr/2021/05/29/daisyui-plugin-gratuit-avec-composants-tailwind-css-a/) - [speckyboy](https://speckyboy.com/weekly-news-for-designers-594/) - [dailydev](https://app.daily.dev/posts/-4OPGw0te) - [Future Tech Blog (Japanese)](https://future-architect.github.io/articles/20211124a/) - Youtube videos - [Supabase & Sveltekit - Build Twitter in 75 minutes](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPQyckogDYc) - [Setup the Best Frontend JavaScript Stack - Svelte, Vite, TailwindCSS and DaisyUI](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEBPN_9jTAE) - [Jamstack powered Image gallery with Cloudinary, Tailwind and DaisyUI](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpjq0D1vcpM) - [SvelteKit Crash Course w/ Tailwind CSS and DaisyUI, GraphQL and dynamic routes](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH2qG9YwN3s) - [DaisyUI : Worth a try or skip on by?](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM9fENyAquM) - [How to use daisyUI in SvelteKit?](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haKnkk6ds20) - [DaisyUI Untuk Yang Mau Pindah ke TailwindCSS dari Bootstrap (Indonesian)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm2g6FWec34) - [Next.js - Tailwind - DeisyUI Setup](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXQgJbUj3PQ) - [Svelte Setup with Vite, Tailwind, DaisyUI. Custom Themes!](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lF5PxBJoso) - Courses - [Building with SvelteKit and GraphCMS](https://explorers.netlify.com/learn/building-with-sveltekit-and-graphcms) - [Svelte for Beginners by Mike Karan](https://www.udemy.com/course/svelte-for-beginners/) - [React Front To Back 2022 by Brad Traversy](https://www.udemy.com/course/react-front-to-back-2022/) - [Build Instagram profile page UI clone w/Next.js TailwindCSS](https://www.udemy.com/course/build-instagram-profile-page-ui-clone-nextjs-tailwindcss/) - [Instagram UI Clone Login Page w/ NextJS & TailwindCSS](https://www.udemy.com/course/instagram-ui-clone-login-page-w-nextjs-tailwindcss/) - [Build your Developer Portfolio and Blog from Scratch with Svelte and GraphCMS](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/build-your-developer-portfolio-from-scratch-with-sveltekit-and-graphcms/)

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ Please share [![][tweet]][tweet-url]