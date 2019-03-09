Daikon is a pure JavaScript DICOM reader. Here are some of its features:
Uncompressed:
Compressed:
API and more examples
daikon.Parser.verbose = true;
var image = daikon.Series.parseImage(data);
var rawData = image.getRawData(); // ArrayBuffer
var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData(); // Float32Array (handles byte order, datatype, scale, mask)
//var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData(true); // Array
//var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData(false, true); // Object with properties: data, min, max, minIndex, maxIndex, numCols, numRows
var series = new daikon.Series();
var files = fs.readdirSync('./data/volume/');
// iterate over files
for (var ctr in files) {
var name = './data/volume/' + files[ctr];
var buf = fs.readFileSync(name);
// parse DICOM file
var image = daikon.Series.parseImage(new DataView(toArrayBuffer(buf)));
if (image === null) {
console.error(daikon.Series.parserError);
} else if (image.hasPixelData()) {
// if it's part of the same series, add it
if ((series.images.length === 0) ||
(image.getSeriesId() === series.images[0].getSeriesId())) {
series.addImage(image);
}
}
}
// order the image files, determines number of frames, etc.
series.buildSeries();
// output some header info
console.log("Number of images read is " + series.images.length);
console.log("Each slice is " + series.images[0].getCols() + " x " + series.images[0].getRows());
console.log("Each voxel is " + series.images[0].getBitsAllocated() + " bits, " +
(series.images[0].littleEndian ? "little" : "big") + " endian");
// concat the image data into a single ArrayBuffer
series.concatenateImageData(null, function (imageData) {
console.log("Total image data size is " + imageData.byteLength + " bytes");
});
See tests/browser.html for an example. For a more advanced example, see this class in Papaya.
Get a packaged source file:
Or install via NPM:
npm install daikon
Or install via Bower:
bower install daikon
npm test
See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:
npm run build
This will output daikon.js and daikon-min.js to build/.
Daikon makes use of JPEGLosslessDecoderJS for JPEG Lossless support as well as the following third-party libraries:
Also thanks to these contributors:
The authors of this software have not sought nor received approval for clinical/diagnostic use of this software library.