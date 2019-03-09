Daikon

Daikon is a pure JavaScript DICOM reader. Here are some of its features:

Works in the browser and Node.js environments.

Parses DICOM headers and reads image data.

Supports compressed DICOM data.

Orders and concatenates multi-file image data.

Supports RGB and Palette data.

Supports Siemens "Mosaic" image data.

Parses Siemens CSA header.

Supported Transfer Syntax

Uncompressed:

1.2.840.10008.1.2 (Implicit VR Little Endian)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.1 (Explicit VR Little Endian)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.2 (Explicit VR Big Endian)

Compressed:

1.2.840.10008.1.2.1.99 (Deflated Explicit VR Little Endian)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.50 (JPEG Baseline (Process 1) Lossy JPEG 8-bit)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.51 (JPEG Baseline (Processes 2 & 4) Lossy JPEG 12-bit)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.57 (JPEG Lossless, Nonhierarchical (Processes 14))

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.70 (JPEG Lossless, Nonhierarchical (Processes 14 [Selection 1]))

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.80 (JPEG-LS Image Compression (Lossless Only))

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.81 (JPEG-LS Image Compression)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.90 (JPEG 2000 Image Compression (Lossless Only))

1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.91 (JPEG 2000 Image Compression)

1.2.840.10008.1.2.5 (RLE Lossless)

Usage

Simple Example

daikon.Parser.verbose = true ; var image = daikon.Series.parseImage(data); var rawData = image.getRawData(); var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData();

Series Example

var series = new daikon.Series(); var files = fs.readdirSync( './data/volume/' ); for ( var ctr in files) { var name = './data/volume/' + files[ctr]; var buf = fs.readFileSync(name); var image = daikon.Series.parseImage( new DataView (toArrayBuffer(buf))); if (image === null ) { console .error(daikon.Series.parserError); } else if (image.hasPixelData()) { if ((series.images.length === 0 ) || (image.getSeriesId() === series.images[ 0 ].getSeriesId())) { series.addImage(image); } } } series.buildSeries(); console .log( "Number of images read is " + series.images.length); console .log( "Each slice is " + series.images[ 0 ].getCols() + " x " + series.images[ 0 ].getRows()); console .log( "Each voxel is " + series.images[ 0 ].getBitsAllocated() + " bits, " + (series.images[ 0 ].littleEndian ? "little" : "big" ) + " endian" ); series.concatenateImageData( null , function ( imageData ) { console .log( "Total image data size is " + imageData.byteLength + " bytes" ); });

Browser

See tests/browser.html for an example. For a more advanced example, see this class in Papaya.

Install

Get a packaged source file:

Or install via NPM:

npm install daikon

Or install via Bower:

bower install daikon

Testing

npm test

Building

See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:

npm run build

This will output daikon.js and daikon-min.js to build/.

Acknowledgments

Daikon makes use of JPEGLosslessDecoderJS for JPEG Lossless support as well as the following third-party libraries:

g-squared for JPEG Baseline support.

image-JPEG2000 for JPEG 2000 support.

Also thanks to these contributors:

Disclaimer

The authors of this software have not sought nor received approval for clinical/diagnostic use of this software library.