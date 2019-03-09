openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dai

daikon

by RII-Mango
1.2.42 (see all)

A JavaScript DICOM reader.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Daikon

Daikon is a pure JavaScript DICOM reader. Here are some of its features:

  • Works in the browser and Node.js environments.
  • Parses DICOM headers and reads image data.
  • Supports compressed DICOM data.
  • Orders and concatenates multi-file image data.
  • Supports RGB and Palette data.
  • Supports Siemens "Mosaic" image data.
  • Parses Siemens CSA header.

Supported Transfer Syntax

Uncompressed:

  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2 (Implicit VR Little Endian)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.1 (Explicit VR Little Endian)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.2 (Explicit VR Big Endian)

Compressed:

  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.1.99 (Deflated Explicit VR Little Endian)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.50 (JPEG Baseline (Process 1) Lossy JPEG 8-bit)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.51 (JPEG Baseline (Processes 2 & 4) Lossy JPEG 12-bit)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.57 (JPEG Lossless, Nonhierarchical (Processes 14))
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.70 (JPEG Lossless, Nonhierarchical (Processes 14 [Selection 1]))
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.80 (JPEG-LS Image Compression (Lossless Only))
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.81 (JPEG-LS Image Compression)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.90 (JPEG 2000 Image Compression (Lossless Only))
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.4.91 (JPEG 2000 Image Compression)
  • 1.2.840.10008.1.2.5 (RLE Lossless)

Usage

API and more examples

Simple Example

daikon.Parser.verbose = true;
var image = daikon.Series.parseImage(data);
var rawData = image.getRawData();  // ArrayBuffer
var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData();  // Float32Array (handles byte order, datatype, scale, mask)
//var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData(true);  // Array
//var interpretedData = image.getInterpretedData(false, true);  // Object with properties: data, min, max, minIndex, maxIndex, numCols, numRows

Series Example

var series = new daikon.Series();
var files = fs.readdirSync('./data/volume/');

// iterate over files
for (var ctr in files) {
    var name = './data/volume/' + files[ctr];
    var buf = fs.readFileSync(name);
    
    // parse DICOM file
    var image = daikon.Series.parseImage(new DataView(toArrayBuffer(buf)));

    if (image === null) {
        console.error(daikon.Series.parserError);
    } else if (image.hasPixelData()) {
        // if it's part of the same series, add it
        if ((series.images.length === 0) || 
                (image.getSeriesId() === series.images[0].getSeriesId())) {
            series.addImage(image);
        }
    }
}

// order the image files, determines number of frames, etc.
series.buildSeries();

// output some header info
console.log("Number of images read is " + series.images.length);
console.log("Each slice is " + series.images[0].getCols() + " x " + series.images[0].getRows());
console.log("Each voxel is " + series.images[0].getBitsAllocated() + " bits, " + 
    (series.images[0].littleEndian ? "little" : "big") + " endian");

// concat the image data into a single ArrayBuffer
series.concatenateImageData(null, function (imageData) {
    console.log("Total image data size is " + imageData.byteLength + " bytes");
});

Browser

See tests/browser.html for an example. For a more advanced example, see this class in Papaya.

Install

Get a packaged source file:

Or install via NPM:

npm install daikon

Or install via Bower:

bower install daikon

Testing

npm test

Building

See the release folder for the latest builds or build it yourself using:

npm run build

This will output daikon.js and daikon-min.js to build/.

Acknowledgments

Daikon makes use of JPEGLosslessDecoderJS for JPEG Lossless support as well as the following third-party libraries:

Also thanks to these contributors:

Disclaimer

The authors of this software have not sought nor received approval for clinical/diagnostic use of this software library.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial