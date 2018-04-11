This project is an out-of-box replacement for dagre-d3.
This project isn't built from scratch. It's based on the original dagre-d3 project.
Dagre is a JavaScript library that makes it easy to lay out directed graphs on the client-side. The dagre-d3 library acts as a front-end to dagre, providing actual rendering using D3.
For more details, including examples and configuration options, please see our wiki.
yarn install
yarn build
yarn test
dagre-d3-renderer is licensed under the terms of the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for details.