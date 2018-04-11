openbase logo
dagre-d3-renderer

by tylingsoft
0.5.8 (see all)

Out-of-box replacement for cpettitt/dagre-d3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dagre-d3-renderer - A D3-based renderer for dagre

This project is an out-of-box replacement for dagre-d3.

This project isn't built from scratch. It's based on the original dagre-d3 project.

Dagre is a JavaScript library that makes it easy to lay out directed graphs on the client-side. The dagre-d3 library acts as a front-end to dagre, providing actual rendering using D3.

For more details, including examples and configuration options, please see our wiki.

Setup

yarn install

Build

yarn build

Test

yarn test

License

dagre-d3-renderer is licensed under the terms of the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for details.

