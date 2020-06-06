openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ddr

dagre-d3-react

by Justin Coberly
0.2.4 (see all)

React Component for dagre-d3 package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Graph

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dagre-d3-react

Dagre D3 Graph Renderer built on DagreD3

Browsers

  • support IE11+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

Screenshots

Install

dagre-d3-react

Usage

Update rankdir prop has been updated in version 0.2.0 It has now been replaced with config and the new options can be found here

import DagreGraph from 'dagre-d3-react'

ReactDOM.render(
    <div>
        <DagreGraph
            nodes={nodes}
            links={links}
            config={{
                rankdir: 'LR',
                align: 'UL',
                ranker: 'tight-tree'
            }}
            width='500'
            height='500'
            animate={1000}
            shape='circle'
            fitBoundaries
            zoomable
            onNodeClick={e => console.log(e)}
            onRelationshipClick={e => console.log(e)}
        />
    </div>,
    container
)

Example CSS Styles

.nodes {
    fill: darkgray;
}
.nodes text {
    fill: white;
}

path {
    stroke: black;
    fill: black;
    stroke-width: 1.5px;
}

API

props

name type default description
nodes array undefined List of node objects {label:'', id:'', class: ''}
links array undefined List of link objects {source: '', target: '', class: '', label: ''}
zoomable boolean false Allows scroll to zoom on graph
fitBoundaries boolean false Autosizes graph to fit container
height string 500 Default height of svg
width string 500 Default width of svg
config object See configuration options here
animate number 1000 Enables animation with duration in milliseconds
shape string circle SVG node shape: 'rect' | 'circle' | 'ellipse'
className string Assign custom class to svg element
onNodeClick Function Callback on node click
onRelationshipClick Function Callback relationship click (specifically the label)

Node Object

  {
    id: string,
    label: string,
    class?: string,
    labelType?: 'html' | 'svg' | 'string',
    config?: object
  }

  {
    source: any,
    target: any,
    class?: string,
    label?: string,
    config?: object
  }

Neo4j Example

let data = await axios.post('/commit', {statements: [
    {statement: "match (a)-[r1]->(b) return a, r1, b", resultDataContents: ['graph']}
  ]
})

let dagreData = {
  nodes: [],
  links: []
}

data.data.results[0].data.forEach(row => {
  row.graph.nodes.forEach(node => dagreData.nodes.push(row))
  row.graph.relationships.forEach(node => dagreData.links.push(row))
})

return (
  <DagreGraph nodes={dagreData.nodes} links={dagreData.links}>
)

Node Render HTML

let data = {
  nodes: [
    {
      id: "1",
      label: "<h3>Node 1</h3>",
      labelType: "html"
    },
    {
      id: "2",
      label: "<h3>Node 2</h3>",
      labelType: "html",
      config: {
              style: 'fill: #afa'
          }
    }
  ],
  links: [
    {
      source: '1',
      target: '2',
      label: 'TO',
      config: {
              arrowheadStyle: 'display: none',
              curve: d3.curveBasis,
              style: 'fill:none'
      }
    },
  ]
}

<DagreGraph nodes={dagreData.nodes} links={dagreData.links}>

License

dagre-d3-react is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

reaflow🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
efr
echarts-for-react⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdt
react-d3-tree:deciduous_tree: React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rtg
react-tree-graphA react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rgv
react-graph-visA react component to render nice graphs using vis.js
GitHub Stars
735
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial