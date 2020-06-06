Dagre D3 Graph Renderer built on DagreD3

Browsers

support IE11+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

Screenshots

Install

Usage

Update rankdir prop has been updated in version 0.2.0 It has now been replaced with config and the new options can be found here

import DagreGraph from 'dagre-d3-react' ReactDOM.render( < div > < DagreGraph nodes = {nodes} links = {links} config = {{ rankdir: ' LR ', align: ' UL ', ranker: ' tight-tree ' }} width = '500' height = '500' animate = {1000} shape = 'circle' fitBoundaries zoomable onNodeClick = {e => console.log(e)} onRelationshipClick={e => console.log(e)} /> </ div > , container )

Example CSS Styles

.nodes { fill : darkgray; } .nodes text { fill : white; } path { stroke : black; fill : black; stroke-width : 1.5px ; }

API

props

name type default description nodes array undefined List of node objects {label:'', id:'', class: ''} links array undefined List of link objects {source: '', target: '', class: '', label: ''} zoomable boolean false Allows scroll to zoom on graph fitBoundaries boolean false Autosizes graph to fit container height string 500 Default height of svg width string 500 Default width of svg config object See configuration options here animate number 1000 Enables animation with duration in milliseconds shape string circle SVG node shape: 'rect' | 'circle' | 'ellipse' className string Assign custom class to svg element onNodeClick Function Callback on node click onRelationshipClick Function Callback relationship click (specifically the label)

Node Object

{ id: string , label: string , class ?: string , labelType?: 'html' | 'svg' | 'string' , config?: object }

Link Object

{ source: any , target: any , class ?: string , label?: string , config?: object }

Neo4j Example

let data = await axios.post( '/commit' , { statements : [ { statement : "match (a)-[r1]->(b) return a, r1, b" , resultDataContents : [ 'graph' ]} ] }) let dagreData = { nodes : [], links : [] } data.data.results[ 0 ].data.forEach( row => { row.graph.nodes.forEach( node => dagreData.nodes.push(row)) row.graph.relationships.forEach( node => dagreData.links.push(row)) }) return ( < DagreGraph nodes = {dagreData.nodes} links = {dagreData.links} > )

Node Render HTML

let data = { nodes : [ { id : "1" , label : "<h3>Node 1</h3>" , labelType : "html" }, { id : "2" , label : "<h3>Node 2</h3>" , labelType : "html" , config : { style : 'fill: #afa' } } ], links : [ { source : '1' , target : '2' , label : 'TO' , config : { arrowheadStyle : 'display: none' , curve : d3.curveBasis, style : 'fill:none' } }, ] } <DagreGraph nodes={dagreData.nodes} links={dagreData.links}>

License

dagre-d3-react is released under the MIT license.