dagre-d3

by dagrejs
0.6.4 (see all)

⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A D3-based renderer for Dagre

Documentation
Downloads/wk

139K

139K

GitHub Stars

2.7K

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

44

44

Package

Dependencies

4

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Graph

Readme

Important!

This project does not have a maintainer or active project members. There won’t be any support or attention to pull requests. Please do not contact previous maintainers unless you are qualified and have the resources to make a serious commitment to fully take over ownership of the project.

dagre-d3 - A D3-based renderer for dagre

Dagre is a JavaScript library that makes it easy to lay out directed graphs on the client-side. The dagre-d3 library acts as a front-end to dagre, providing actual rendering using D3.

For more details, including examples and configuration options, please see our wiki.

License

dagre-d3 is licensed under the terms of the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for details.

