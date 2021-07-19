openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

daggy

by fantasyland
1.5.0 (see all)

Library for creating tagged constructors.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

671

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Daggy

Build Status npm

Library for creating tagged constructors a.k.a. "disjoint union types" or "sum types".

Motivation

JavaScript does not have first class support for sum types, but they can be imitated in a handful of different ways. Nevertheless, this imitation leads to excess boilerplate that can lead to extra work and the potential for errors:

const successCase = { success: true, items: [1, 2, 3] }
const failureCase = { success: false, error: 'There was a problem.' }

function handleResult(result) {
  if (result.success) {
    console.log(result.items)
  } else {
    console.error(result.error)
  }
}

Daggy reduces the boilerplate needed to represent sum types in JavaScript:

const Result = daggy.taggedSum('Result', {
  Success: ['items'],
  Failure: ['error']
})

const successCase = Result.Success([1, 2, 3])
const failureCase = Result.Failure('There was a problem.')

function handleResult(result) {
  result.cata({
    Success: message => console.log(message),
    Failure: error => console.error(error)
  })
}

API

daggy.tagged(typeName, fields)

Creates a new constructor with the given field names

const Point3D = daggy.tagged('Point3D', ['x', 'y', 'z'])
Point3D.toString() // 'Point3D'
const a = Point3D(1, 2, 3) // { x: 1, y: 2, z: 3 }
a.x == 1 && a.y == 2 && a.z == 3 // true
a.toString() // 'Point3D(1, 2, 3)'
Point3D.is(a) // true
Point3D.prototype.scale = function(n){
  return Point3D(this.x * n, this.y * n, this.z * n)
}
const b = a.scale(2) // { x: 2, y: 4, z: 6 }
b.toString() // 'Point3D(2, 4, 6)'
const c = Point3D.from({y: 2, x: 1, z: 3}) // { x: 1, y: 2, z: 3 }

daggy.taggedSum(typeName, constructors)

Returns Type Representative containing constructors of for each key in constructors as a property. Allows {TypeRep}.is and {TypeRep}.{Tag}.is checks for values created by constructors.

const Option = daggy.taggedSum('Option', {
  Some: ['x'],
  None: [],
})
const a = Option.Some(1) // { x: 1 }
a.toString() // 'Option.Some(1)'
Option.Some.is(a) // true
Option.is(a) // true
Option.None.is(Option.None) // true
Option.is(Option.None) // true
Option.None.toString() // 'Option.None'
Option.Some.toString() // 'Option.Some'
Option.prototype.map = function (f) {
  return this.cata({
    Some: (x) => Option.Some(f(x)),
    None: () => this,
  })
}
const b = a.map(x => x+1) // { x: 2 }
b.toString() // 'Option.Some(2)'
const c = Option.Some.from({x: 1}) // { x: 1 }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial