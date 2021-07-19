Daggy

Library for creating tagged constructors a.k.a. "disjoint union types" or "sum types".

Motivation

JavaScript does not have first class support for sum types, but they can be imitated in a handful of different ways. Nevertheless, this imitation leads to excess boilerplate that can lead to extra work and the potential for errors:

const successCase = { success : true , items : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } const failureCase = { success : false , error : 'There was a problem.' } function handleResult ( result ) { if (result.success) { console .log(result.items) } else { console .error(result.error) } }

Daggy reduces the boilerplate needed to represent sum types in JavaScript:

const Result = daggy.taggedSum( 'Result' , { Success : [ 'items' ], Failure : [ 'error' ] }) const successCase = Result.Success([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) const failureCase = Result.Failure( 'There was a problem.' ) function handleResult ( result ) { result.cata({ Success : message => console .log(message), Failure : error => console .error(error) }) }

API

Creates a new constructor with the given field names

const Point3D = daggy.tagged( 'Point3D' , [ 'x' , 'y' , 'z' ]) Point3D.toString() const a = Point3D( 1 , 2 , 3 ) a.x == 1 && a.y == 2 && a.z == 3 a.toString() Point3D.is(a) Point3D.prototype.scale = function ( n ) { return Point3D( this .x * n, this .y * n, this .z * n) } const b = a.scale( 2 ) b.toString() const c = Point3D.from({ y : 2 , x : 1 , z : 3 })

Returns Type Representative containing constructors of for each key in constructors as a property. Allows {TypeRep}.is and {TypeRep}.{Tag}.is checks for values created by constructors.