Library for creating tagged constructors a.k.a. "disjoint union types" or "sum types".
JavaScript does not have first class support for sum types, but they can be imitated in a handful of different ways. Nevertheless, this imitation leads to excess boilerplate that can lead to extra work and the potential for errors:
const successCase = { success: true, items: [1, 2, 3] }
const failureCase = { success: false, error: 'There was a problem.' }
function handleResult(result) {
if (result.success) {
console.log(result.items)
} else {
console.error(result.error)
}
}
Daggy reduces the boilerplate needed to represent sum types in JavaScript:
const Result = daggy.taggedSum('Result', {
Success: ['items'],
Failure: ['error']
})
const successCase = Result.Success([1, 2, 3])
const failureCase = Result.Failure('There was a problem.')
function handleResult(result) {
result.cata({
Success: message => console.log(message),
Failure: error => console.error(error)
})
}
daggy.tagged(typeName, fields)
Creates a new constructor with the given field names
const Point3D = daggy.tagged('Point3D', ['x', 'y', 'z'])
Point3D.toString() // 'Point3D'
const a = Point3D(1, 2, 3) // { x: 1, y: 2, z: 3 }
a.x == 1 && a.y == 2 && a.z == 3 // true
a.toString() // 'Point3D(1, 2, 3)'
Point3D.is(a) // true
Point3D.prototype.scale = function(n){
return Point3D(this.x * n, this.y * n, this.z * n)
}
const b = a.scale(2) // { x: 2, y: 4, z: 6 }
b.toString() // 'Point3D(2, 4, 6)'
const c = Point3D.from({y: 2, x: 1, z: 3}) // { x: 1, y: 2, z: 3 }
daggy.taggedSum(typeName, constructors)
Returns Type Representative containing constructors of for each key in
constructors as a property. Allows
{TypeRep}.is and
{TypeRep}.{Tag}.is checks for values created by constructors.
const Option = daggy.taggedSum('Option', {
Some: ['x'],
None: [],
})
const a = Option.Some(1) // { x: 1 }
a.toString() // 'Option.Some(1)'
Option.Some.is(a) // true
Option.is(a) // true
Option.None.is(Option.None) // true
Option.is(Option.None) // true
Option.None.toString() // 'Option.None'
Option.Some.toString() // 'Option.Some'
Option.prototype.map = function (f) {
return this.cata({
Some: (x) => Option.Some(f(x)),
None: () => this,
})
}
const b = a.map(x => x+1) // { x: 2 }
b.toString() // 'Option.Some(2)'
const c = Option.Some.from({x: 1}) // { x: 1 }