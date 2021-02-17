Dagger dependency graph generator for Android Developers
This library is now deprecated in favour of solutions based directly on the Dagger PSI (
BindingGraphPlugin). The project will no longer be maintained.
This is an example project that works pretty well: https://github.com/arunkumar9t2/scabbard.
Simple usage:
daggraph
<folder_path>
Export raw data:
daggraph raw
<folder_path>
Those are the features that are currently supported and used to build the graph, some of them are work in progress while some other will be picked up at a later stage
|Feature
|Java
|Kotlin
|@Module
|✅
|✅
|@Component
|✅
|✅
|@SubComponent
|✅
|✅
|@Provides
|✅
|✅
|Field @Inject
|✅
|✅
|Constructor @Inject
|❌
|❌
|@Named()
|✅
|✅
|@Binds
|❌
|❌
|Component dependencies
|❌
|❌
|Extended modules
|❌
|❌
|ActivityBuilder
|❌
|❌
npm install -g daggraph
Usage
$ daggraph # uses current folder path
$ daggraph <path> # uses <path>
$ daggraph raw # uses current folder path and export the raw data
$ daggraph raw <path # uses <path> and export the raw data
Examples
$ daggraph /Path/to/android/project
Feel free to contribute by checking out the issues and picking somethig up! 😄 (follow the general opensource contribution giudelines)
A big shout for the contributions:
MIT © Davide Cirillo