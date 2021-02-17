openbase logo
daggraph

by Davide Cirillo
0.3.3 (see all)

Dagger dependency graph generator for Android Developers

Readme

Daggraph

Dagger dependency graph generator for Android Developers

Build Status npm npm License

Deprecation

This library is now deprecated in favour of solutions based directly on the Dagger PSI (BindingGraphPlugin). The project will no longer be maintained.

This is an example project that works pretty well: https://github.com/arunkumar9t2/scabbard.

Usage

Simple usage:

daggraph <folder_path>

Export raw data:

daggraph raw <folder_path>

Features

Those are the features that are currently supported and used to build the graph, some of them are work in progress while some other will be picked up at a later stage

FeatureJavaKotlin
@Module
@Component
@SubComponent
@Provides
Field @Inject
Constructor @Inject
@Named()
@Binds
Component dependencies
Extended modules
ActivityBuilder

Install

npm install -g daggraph

Help

Usage
   
  $ daggraph            # uses current folder path
  $ daggraph <path>     # uses <path>
  $ daggraph raw        # uses current folder path and export the raw data
  $ daggraph raw <path  # uses <path> and export the raw data
   
Examples

   $ daggraph /Path/to/android/project

Contribute

Feel free to contribute by checking out the issues and picking somethig up! 😄 (follow the general opensource contribution giudelines)

A big shout for the contributions:

Created by

Davide Cirillo

License

MIT © Davide Cirillo

