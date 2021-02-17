Daggraph

Dagger dependency graph generator for Android Developers

Deprecation

This library is now deprecated in favour of solutions based directly on the Dagger PSI ( BindingGraphPlugin ). The project will no longer be maintained.

This is an example project that works pretty well: https://github.com/arunkumar9t2/scabbard.

Usage

Simple usage:

daggraph <folder_path>

Export raw data:

daggraph raw <folder_path>

Features

Those are the features that are currently supported and used to build the graph, some of them are work in progress while some other will be picked up at a later stage

Feature Java Kotlin @Module ✅ ✅ @Component ✅ ✅ @SubComponent ✅ ✅ @Provides ✅ ✅ Field @Inject ✅ ✅ Constructor @Inject ❌ ❌ @Named() ✅ ✅ @Binds ❌ ❌ Component dependencies ❌ ❌ Extended modules ❌ ❌ ActivityBuilder ❌ ❌

Install

npm install -g daggraph

Help

Usage $ daggraph # uses current folder path $ daggraph < path > # uses < path > $ daggraph raw # uses current folder path and export the raw data $ daggraph raw < path # uses < path > and export the raw data Examples $ daggraph / Path / to /android/project

Contribute

Feel free to contribute by checking out the issues and picking somethig up! 😄 (follow the general opensource contribution giudelines)

A big shout for the contributions:

