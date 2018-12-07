A topologically ordered map of key/value pairs with a simple API for adding constraints.

Used for ordering initializers in Ember. Has a flexible constraint syntax that can add before/after contraints that can forward reference things yet to be added.

API

const DAGMap = require ( "dag-map" ).default; let map = new DAGMap(); map.add( 'eat' , 'Eat Dinner' ); map.add( 'serve' , 'Serve the food' , 'eat' , 'set' ); map.add( 'set' , 'Set the table' ); map.add( 'cook' , 'Cook the roast and veggies' , 'serve' , [ 'prep' , 'buy' ]); map.add( 'wash' , 'Wash the veggies' , 'prep' , 'buy' ); map.add( 'buy' , 'Buy roast and veggies' ); map.add( 'prep' , 'Prep veggies' , undefined , 'wash' ); map.each( ( key, val ) => console .log( ` ${key} : ${val} ` ));

Notes

add is aliased as addEdges for backwards compat. each is aliased as topsort for backwards compat.

Developing