Daemonize the current Node.js process
The module re-spawns the current process and then exits, which will lead to the new child process being adopted by
init or similar mechanisms, effectively putting the current process into the background.
Differences to the popular
daemon module include:
child_process.spawn.
process.env after itself.
$ npm i daemonize-process
const daemonizeProcess = require('daemonize-process');
daemonizeProcess();
The
options object can contain any valid
child_process.spawn option as well as these properties:
script string - The path to the script to be executed. Default: The current script.
arguments Array - The command line arguments to be used. Default: The current arguments.
node string - The path to the Node.js binary to be used. Default: The current Node.js binary.
exitCode number - The exit code to be used when exiting the parent process. Default:
0.
By default the standard streams of the child are ignored (e.g. attached to
/dev/null or equivalent). If you need these streams, adjust the
stdio option.
