Daemonize the current Node.js process

The module re-spawns the current process and then exits, which will lead to the new child process being adopted by init or similar mechanisms, effectively putting the current process into the background.

Differences to the popular daemon module include:

Exposes all options of child_process.spawn .

. Cleans up process.env after itself.

after itself. Works on Node.js >= 10.

Install

npm i daemonize-process

Examples

const daemonizeProcess = require ( 'daemonize-process' ); daemonizeProcess();

API

The options object can contain any valid child_process.spawn option as well as these properties:

script string - The path to the script to be executed. Default: The current script.

string - The path to the script to be executed. Default: The current script. arguments Array - The command line arguments to be used. Default: The current arguments.

Array - The command line arguments to be used. Default: The current arguments. node string - The path to the Node.js binary to be used. Default: The current Node.js binary.

string - The path to the Node.js binary to be used. Default: The current Node.js binary. exitCode number - The exit code to be used when exiting the parent process. Default: 0 .

By default the standard streams of the child are ignored (e.g. attached to /dev/null or equivalent). If you need these streams, adjust the stdio option.

License

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence