Material

Daemonite's Material UI is a cross-platform and fully responsive front-end interface based on Google Material Design developed using Bootstrap 4.

The basic idea behind this project is to combine the front-end technology of the popular Bootstrap framework with the visual language of Google Material Design.

A visual language for our users that synthesizes the classic principles of good design with the innovation and possibility of technology and science. This is material design. http://www.google.com/design/spec/material-design/introduction.html

Feel free to check out our documentation site or let us know what you think at the Daemon Labs forum.

The primary goal of this project is to give all Bootstrap components and elements a Google Material Design look, so it allows web developers to continue using the exact same Bootstrap HTML markup they are familiar with, but presents them a final outcome that is in line with the principles and specifics of Google Material Design.

A secondary goal of this project is to add support for some unique Google Material Design components such as floating buttons, pickers, and steppers, to name a few, which cannot be achieved by transforming existing Bootstrap components.

Because these components will require additional markup (some may require additional JavaScript), they will be documented separately in Material's documentation.

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Table of contents

Content

Within the download you will find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

daemonite-material/ ├── css/ │ ├── material .css │ ├── material .css .map │ ├── material .min .css │ └── material .min .css .map └── js/ ├── material .js ├── material .js .map ├── material .min .js └── material .min .js .map

We provide compiled CSS and JavaScript ( material.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JavaScript ( material.min.* ). CSS and JavaScript source maps ( material.*.map ) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools.

The Material source code download includes the precompiled CSS and JavaScript, along with documentation and source assets. More specifically, it includes the following and more:

daemonite-material/ ├── assets/ │ ├── js/ │ └── scss/ ├── css/ │ ├── material .css │ ├── material .css .map │ ├── material .min .css │ └── material .min .css .map ├── docs/ │ └── 4.1 / └── js/ ├── material .js ├── material .js .map ├── material .min .js └── material .min .js .map

Documentation

Material's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://daemonite.github.io/material/. The docs may also be run locally.

Running documentation locally

Run through the tooling setup to install Jekyll and other Ruby dependencies with bundle install . Run npm install to install Node.js dependencies. Run npm run dist and npm run docs to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as docs assets. From the root /daemonite-material directory, run npm run docs-serve in the command line. Open http://localhost:9999/material in your browser, and voilà.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available: