Turn a node script into a daemon.
npm install daemon
Requires node >= 0.8
// this code is run twice
// see implementation notes below
console.log(process.pid);
// after this point, we are a daemon
require('daemon')();
// different pid because we are now forked
// original parent has exited
console.log(process.pid);
Respawn the process (self) as a daemon. The parent process will exit at the point of this call.
opt parameter see below.
Spawn the
script with given
args array as a daemonized process. Return the
child process object.
opt can optionally contain the following arguments:
Daemon actually re-spawns the current application and runs it again. The only difference between the original and the fork is that the original will not execute past the
daemon() call whereas the fork will.
Using this module on older versions of node (or older versions of this module) are not recommended due to how node works internally and the issues it can cause for daemons.
