Fancy SVG shapes for visualizations

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install d3plus-shape . Otherwise, download the latest release. You can also load d3plus-shape as a standalone library or as part of D3plus. ES modules, AMD, CommonJS, and vanilla environments are supported. In vanilla, a d3plus global is exported:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3plus-shape@1" > </ script > < script > console .log(d3plus); </ script >

API Reference

largestRect - An angle of zero means that the longer side of the polygon (the width) will be aligned with the x axis. An angle of 90 and/or -90 means that the longer side of the polygon (the width) will be aligned with the y axis. The value can be a number between -90 and 90 specifying the angle of rotation of the polygon, a string which is parsed to a number, or an array of numbers specifying the possible rotations of the polygon.

lineIntersection - Finds the intersection point (if there is one) of the lines p1q1 and p2q2.

path2polygon - Transforms a path string into an Array of points.

pointDistance - Calculates the pixel distance between two points.

pointDistanceSquared - Returns the squared euclidean distance between two points.

pointRotate - Rotates a point around a given origin.

polygonInside - Checks if one polygon is inside another polygon.

polygonRayCast - Gives the two closest intersection points between a ray cast from a point inside a polygon. The two points should lie on opposite sides of the origin.

polygonRotate - Rotates a point around a given origin.

segmentBoxContains - Checks whether a point is inside the bounding box of a line segment.

segmentsIntersect - Checks whether the line segments p1q1 && p2q2 intersect.

shapeEdgePoint - Calculates the x/y position of a point at the edge of a shape, from the center of the shape, given a specified pixel distance and radian angle.

largestRect - Simplifies the points of a polygon using both the Ramer-Douglas-Peucker algorithm and basic distance-based simplification. Adapted to an ES6 module from the excellent Simplify.js.

LargestRect - The returned Object of the largestRect function.

This is a global class.

# new Image()

Creates SVG images based on an array of data.

a sample row of data

var data = { "url" : "file.png" , "width" : "100" , "height" : "50" };

passed to the generator

new Image().data([data]).render();

creates the following

<image class = "d3plus-Image" opacity= "1" href= "file.png" width= "100" height= "50" x= "0" y= "0" > </ image >

this is shorthand for the following

image().data([data])();

which also allows a post-draw callback function

image().data([data])( function ( ) { alert( "draw complete!" ); })

# Image.render([callback]) <>

Renders the current Image to the page. If a callback is specified, it will be called once the images are done drawing.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Image.data([data]) <>

If data is specified, sets the data array to the specified array and returns the current class instance. If data is not specified, returns the current data array. An tag will be drawn for each object in the array.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Image.duration([ms]) <>

If ms is specified, sets the animation duration to the specified number and returns the current class instance. If ms is not specified, returns the current animation duration.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Image.height([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the height accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.height; }

# Image.id([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the id accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.id; }

# Image.opacity([value]) <>

Sets the opacity of the image.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Image.pointerEvents([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the pointer-events accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Image.select([selector]) <>

If selector is specified, sets the SVG container element to the specified d3 selector or DOM element and returns the current class instance. If selector is not specified, returns the current SVG container element.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Image.url([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the URL accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.url; }

# Image.width([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the width accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.width; }

# Image.x([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.x || 0 ; }

# Image.y([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Image , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.y || 0 ; }

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of Shape .

# new Area()

Creates SVG areas based on an array of data.

# Area.render([callback]) <>

Draws the area polygons.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.curve([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the area curve to the specified string and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current area curve.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.defined([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the defined accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current defined accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.x([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current x accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.x0([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x0 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current x0 accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.x1([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x1 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current x1 accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.y([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current y accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.y0([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y0 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current y0 accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Area.y1([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y1 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current y1 accessor.

This is a static method of Area , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of Shape .

# new Bar()

Creates SVG areas based on an array of data.

# Bar.render([callback]) <>

Draws the bars.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Bar.height([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the height accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.height; }

# Bar.width([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the width accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.width; }

# Bar.x0([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x0 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Bar.x1([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x1 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Bar.y0([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y0 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Bar.y1([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y1 accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Bar , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of BaseClass .

# new Box()

Creates SVG box based on an array of data.

# Box.render([callback]) <>

Draws the Box.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.active([value]) <>

Sets the highlight accessor to the Shape class's active function.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.data([data]) <>

If data is specified, sets the data array to the specified array and returns the current class instance. If data is not specified, returns the current data array.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.hover([value]) <>

Sets the highlight accessor to the Shape class's hover function.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.medianConfig([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the config method for median and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.orient([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the orientation to the specified value. If value is not specified, returns the current orientation.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.outlier(_) <>

If value is specified, sets the outlier accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.outlierConfig([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the config method for each outlier point and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.rectConfig([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the config method for rect shape and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.rectWidth([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the width accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.width; }

# Box.select([selector]) <>

If selector is specified, sets the SVG container element to the specified d3 selector or DOM element and returns the current class instance. If selector is not specified, returns the current SVG container element.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.whiskerConfig([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the config method for whisker and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.whiskerMode([value]) <>

Determines the value used for each whisker. Can be passed a single value to apply for both whiskers, or an Array of 2 values for the lower and upper whiskers (in that order). Accepted values are "tukey" , "extent" , or a Number representing a quantile.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Box.x([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x axis to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.x; }

# Box.y([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y axis to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Box , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.y; }

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of Shape .

# new Circle()

Creates SVG circles based on an array of data.

# Circle.render([callback]) <>

Draws the circles.

This is a static method of Circle , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Circle.r([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the radius accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Circle , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.r; }

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of Shape .

# new Line()

Creates SVG lines based on an array of data.

# Line.render([callback]) <>

Draws the lines.

This is a static method of Line , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Line.curve([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the area curve to the specified string and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current area curve.

This is a static method of Line , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Line.defined([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the defined accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance. If value is not specified, returns the current defined accessor.

This is a static method of Line , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of Shape .

# new Path()

Creates SVG Paths based on an array of data.

# Path.render([callback]) <>

Draws the paths.

This is a static method of Path , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Path.d([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the "d" attribute accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Path , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.path; }

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of Shape .

# new Rect()

Creates SVG rectangles based on an array of data. See this example for help getting started using the rectangle generator.

# Rect.render([callback]) <>

Draws the rectangles.

This is a static method of Rect , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Rect.height([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the height accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Rect , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.height; }

# Rect.width([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the width accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Rect , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.width; }

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of BaseClass .

# new Shape()

An abstracted class for generating shapes.

# Shape.render([callback]) <>

Renders the current Shape to the page. If a callback is specified, it will be called once the shapes are done drawing.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.active([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the highlight accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.activeOpacity(value) <>

When shapes are active, this is the opacity of any shape that is not active.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.activeStyle(value) <>

The style to apply to active shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.ariaLabel(value) <>

If value is specified, sets the aria-label attribute to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.backgroundImage([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the background-image accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.data([data]) <>

If data is specified, sets the data array to the specified array and returns the current class instance. If data is not specified, returns the current data array. A shape will be drawn for each object in the array.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.discrete(value) <>

Determines if either the X or Y position is discrete along a Line, which helps in determining the nearest data point on a line for a hit area event.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.duration([ms]) <>

If ms is specified, sets the animation duration to the specified number and returns the current class instance. If ms is not specified, returns the current animation duration.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.fill([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the fill accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.fillOpacity([value]) <>

Defines the "fill-opacity" attribute for the shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.hover([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the highlight accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.hoverStyle(value) <>

The style to apply to hovered shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.hoverOpacity([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the hover opacity to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.hitArea([bounds]) <>

If bounds is specified, sets the mouse hit area to the specified function and returns the current class instance. If bounds is not specified, returns the current mouse hit area accessor.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d, i, shape ) { return { "width" : shape.width, "height" : shape.height, "x" : -shape.width / 2 , "y" : -shape.height / 2 }; }

# Shape.id([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the id accessor to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.label([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the label accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.labelBounds([bounds]) <>

If bounds is specified, sets the label bounds to the specified function and returns the current class instance. If bounds is not specified, returns the current inner bounds accessor.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d, i, shape ) { return { "width" : shape.width, "height" : shape.height, "x" : -shape.width / 2 , "y" : -shape.height / 2 }; }

# Shape.labelConfig([value]) <>

A pass-through to the config method of the TextBox class used to create a shape's labels.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.opacity([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the opacity accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.pointerEvents([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the pointerEvents accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.role(value) <>

If value is specified, sets the role attribute to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.rotate([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the rotate accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.rx([value]) <>

Defines the "rx" attribute for the shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.ry([value]) <>

Defines the "rx" attribute for the shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.scale([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the scale accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.select([selector]) <>

If selector is specified, sets the SVG container element to the specified d3 selector or DOM element and returns the current class instance. If selector is not specified, returns the current SVG container element.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.shapeRendering([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the shape-rendering accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.x; }

# Shape.sort([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the sort comparator to the specified function and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.stroke([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the stroke accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.strokeDasharray([value]) <>

Defines the "stroke-dasharray" attribute for the shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.strokeLinecap([value]) <>

Defines the "stroke-linecap" attribute for the shapes. Accepted values are "butt" , "round" , and "square" .

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.strokeOpacity([value]) <>

Defines the "stroke-opacity" attribute for the shapes.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.strokeWidth([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the stroke-width accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.textAnchor([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the text-anchor accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.vectorEffect([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the vector-effect accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.verticalAlign([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the vertical alignment accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Shape.x([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.x; }

# Shape.y([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y accessor to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Shape , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.y; }

This is a global class, and extends all of the methods and functionality of BaseClass .

# new Whisker()

Creates SVG whisker based on an array of data.

# Whisker.render([callback]) <>

Draws the whisker.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.active([value]) <>

Sets the highlight accessor to the Shape class's active function.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.data([data]) <>

If data is specified, sets the data array to the specified array and returns the current class instance. If data is not specified, returns the current data array.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.endpoint(_) <>

If value is specified, sets the endpoint accessor to the specified function or string and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.endpointConfig([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the config method for each endpoint and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.hover([value]) <>

Sets the highlight accessor to the Shape class's hover function.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.length([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the length accessor for whisker and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.lineConfig([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the config method for line shape and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.orient([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the orientation to the specified value. If value is not specified, returns the current orientation.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.select([selector]) <>

If selector is specified, sets the SVG container element to the specified d3 selector or DOM element and returns the current class instance. If selector is not specified, returns the current SVG container element.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

# Whisker.x([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the x axis to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.x; }

# Whisker.y([value]) <>

If value is specified, sets the y axis to the specified function or number and returns the current class instance.

This is a static method of Whisker , and is chainable with other methods of this Class.

function ( d ) { return d.y; }

An angle of zero means that the longer side of the polygon (the width) will be aligned with the x axis. An angle of 90 and/or -90 means that the longer side of the polygon (the width) will be aligned with the y axis. The value can be a number between -90 and 90 specifying the angle of rotation of the polygon, a string which is parsed to a number, or an array of numbers specifying the possible rotations of the polygon.

This is a global function. Author: Daniel Smilkov [dsmilkov@gmail.com]

Param Type Default Description poly Array An Array of points that represent a polygon. [options] Object An Object that allows for overriding various parameters of the algorithm. [options.angle] Number | String | Array d3.range(-90, 95, 5) The allowed rotations of the final rectangle. [options.aspectRatio] Number | String | Array The ratio between the width and height of the rectangle. The value can be a number, a string which is parsed to a number, or an array of numbers specifying the possible aspect ratios of the final rectangle. [options.maxAspectRatio] Number 15 The maximum aspect ratio (width/height) allowed for the rectangle. This property should only be used if the aspectRatio is not provided. [options.minAspectRatio] Number 1 The minimum aspect ratio (width/height) allowed for the rectangle. This property should only be used if the aspectRatio is not provided. [options.nTries] Number 20 The number of randomly drawn points inside the polygon which the algorithm explores as possible center points of the maximal rectangle. [options.minHeight] Number 0 The minimum height of the rectangle. [options.minWidth] Number 0 The minimum width of the rectangle. [options.tolerance] Number 0.02 The simplification tolerance factor, between 0 and 1. A larger tolerance corresponds to more extensive simplification. [options.origin] Array The center point of the rectangle. If specified, the rectangle will be fixed at that point, otherwise the algorithm optimizes across all possible points. The given value can be either a two dimensional array specifying the x and y coordinate of the origin or an array of two dimensional points specifying multiple possible center points of the rectangle. [options.cache] Boolean Whether or not to cache the result, which would be used in subsequent calculations to preserve consistency and speed up calculation time.

Finds the intersection point (if there is one) of the lines p1q1 and p2q2.

This is a global function.

Param Type Description p1 Array The first point of the first line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. q1 Array The second point of the first line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. p2 Array The first point of the second line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. q2 Array The second point of the second line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Transforms a path string into an Array of points.

This is a global function.

Param Type Default Description path String An SVG string path, commonly the "d" property of a element. [segmentLength] Number 20 The lenght of line segments when converting curves line segments. Higher values lower computation time, but will result in curves that are more rigid.

Calculates the pixel distance between two points.

This is a global function.

Param Type Description p1 Array The first point, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. p2 Array The second point, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Returns the squared euclidean distance between two points.

This is a global function.

Param Type Description p1 Array The first point, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. p2 Array The second point, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Rotates a point around a given origin.

This is a global function.

Param Type Default Description p Array The point to be rotated, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. alpha Number The angle in radians to rotate. [origin] Array [0, 0] The origin point of the rotation, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Checks if one polygon is inside another polygon.

This is a global function.

Param Type Description polyA Array An Array of [x, y] points to be used as the inner polygon, checking if it is inside polyA. polyB Array An Array of [x, y] points to be used as the containing polygon.

Gives the two closest intersection points between a ray cast from a point inside a polygon. The two points should lie on opposite sides of the origin.

This is a global function. Returns: Array - An array containing two values, the closest point on the left and the closest point on the right. If either point cannot be found, that value will be null .

Param Type Default Description poly Array The polygon to test against, which should be an [x, y] formatted Array. origin Array The origin point of the ray to be cast, which should be an [x, y] formatted Array. [alpha] Number 0 The angle in radians of the ray.

Rotates a point around a given origin.

This is a global function.

Param Type Default Description poly Array The polygon to be rotated, which should be an Array of [x, y] values. alpha Number The angle in radians to rotate. [origin] Array [0, 0] The origin point of the rotation, which should be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Checks whether a point is inside the bounding box of a line segment.

This is a global function.

Param Type Description s1 Array The first point of the line segment to be used for the bounding box, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. s2 Array The second point of the line segment to be used for the bounding box, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. p Array The point to be checked, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Checks whether the line segments p1q1 && p2q2 intersect.

This is a global function.

Param Type Description p1 Array The first point of the first line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. q1 Array The second point of the first line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. p2 Array The first point of the second line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array. q2 Array The second point of the second line segment, which should always be an [x, y] formatted Array.

Calculates the x/y position of a point at the edge of a shape, from the center of the shape, given a specified pixel distance and radian angle.

This is a global function. Returns: String - [shape = "circle"] The type of shape, which can be either "circle" or "square".

Param Type Description angle Number The angle, in radians, of the offset point. distance Number The pixel distance away from the origin.

Simplifies the points of a polygon using both the Ramer-Douglas-Peucker algorithm and basic distance-based simplification. Adapted to an ES6 module from the excellent Simplify.js.

This is a global function. Author: Vladimir Agafonkin

Param Type Default Description poly Array An Array of points that represent a polygon. [tolerance] Number 1 Affects the amount of simplification (in the same metric as the point coordinates). [highestQuality] Boolean false Excludes distance-based preprocessing step which leads to highest quality simplification but runs ~10-20 times slower.

The returned Object of the largestRect function.

This is a global typedef. Properties

Name Type Description width Number The width of the rectangle height Number The height of the rectangle cx Number The x coordinate of the rectangle's center cy Number The y coordinate of the rectangle's center angle Number The rotation angle of the rectangle in degrees. The anchor of rotation is the center point. area Number The area of the largest rectangle. points Array An array of x/y coordinates for each point in the rectangle, useful for rendering paths.