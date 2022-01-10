d3plus

D3plus is a JavaScript re-usable chart library that extends the popular D3.js to enable the easy creation of beautiful visualizations.

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install d3plus . Otherwise, download the latest release. ES modules, AMD, CommonJS, and vanilla environments are supported. In vanilla, a d3plus global is exported:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3plus@2" > </ script > < script > console .log(d3plus); </ script >

Resources

Examples and documentation are published in a Storybook here. Each example has controls that are able to modified on the fly, documentation for each method used, and an example code output for the d3plus-react configurations.

Modules

D3plus 2.0 is a collection of modules that are designed to work together; you can use the modules independently, or you can use them together as part of the default build. The source and documentation for each module is available in its repository. Follow the links below to learn more.

Core Packages

React Usage

Examples and Documentation