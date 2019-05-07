Used in examples to export a d3node instance to html, svg, & png files

Install

npm install d3node-output

Usage

const output = require ( 'd3node-output' ) const voronoi = require ( 'd3node-voronoi' ); const data = new Array ( 99 ); const options = { width : 100 , height : 200 }; output( './dist/myVoronoi' , voronoi(data), options, callback);

PaaS usage:

Heroku: set buildpack to: https://github.com/mikeraimondi/heroku-buildpack-google-chrome

AWS Lambda: tbd

Azure functions: tbd

Contributing

LICENSE

MIT © d3-node