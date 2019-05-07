openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

d3node-output

by d3-node
1.0.3 (see all)

simple way to export d3-node instance to png/jpg, svg & html files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

889

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

D3Node-output

Used in examples to export a d3node instance to html, svg, & png files

Install

npm install d3node-output

Usage

const output = require('d3node-output')
const voronoi = require('d3node-voronoi');
const data = new Array(99);

// crop your png to a custom size
// defaults to the size of your svg if not defined
const options = {width: 100, height: 200};

// output files to /dist dir
output('./dist/myVoronoi', voronoi(data), options, callback);

PaaS usage:

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

LICENSE

MIT © d3-node

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial