Used in examples to export a d3node instance to html, svg, & png files
npm install d3node-output
const output = require('d3node-output')
const voronoi = require('d3node-voronoi');
const data = new Array(99);
// crop your png to a custom size
// defaults to the size of your svg if not defined
const options = {width: 100, height: 200};
// output files to /dist dir
output('./dist/myVoronoi', voronoi(data), options, callback);
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature