d3Kit provides thin scaffold for creating reusable and responsive charts with D3. It aims to relieve you from the same groundwork tasks you found yourself doing again and again.
Introduction slides | Getting started guide | API Reference | All Documentation
For developers who have tried d3Kit v1-2, d3Kit v3 was rewritten to support D3 v4, consider several new use cases (
<canvas>, for example) and use ES6 class for the implementation, making every chart can be extended easily.
Documentation of version 1-2 can be found here
npm install d3kit --save
See getting start guide for more details.
Here are a few examples of d3Kit in action:
😫 You are tired of copying the boilerplate
d3.select('body').append('svg')... from D3 examples.
Solution: There is
SvgChart for that.
😫 You want to create a chart on
<canvas> but never remember how to handle different screen resolution (retina display).
Solution: There is
CanvasChart for that.
🤔 You want to use
<svg> and
<canvas> together.
Solution: There is
HybridChart for that.
😫 You use D3's margin convention and are tired of copy pasting from Mike's block.
Solution: All
SvgChart,
CanvasChart and
HybridChart extends
AbstractChart, which was built based on the margin convention.
🤔 You want to create a reusable chart in D3.
😫 You want to create a responsive chart, but are tired of listening to window resize or manually polling for element size.
🤔 You want to make a responsive chart that maintains aspect ratio.
Solution: Create a chart extends from
SvgChart,
CanvasChart,
HybridChart or
AbstractChart then you get all of the above handled.
🤔 You are familiar with creating charts in D3 and want to adapt them easily into React or angular components.
Solution: Currently there are react-d3kit and angular-d3kit-adapter that can convert charts written in d3Kit into React and Angular 1 components, respectively, in a few lines of code.
The core of d3Kit are base classes for creating a chart. Currently there are
SvgChart,
CanvasChart and
HybridChart. All are extended from
AbstractChart.
<div>) and helps you build a chart inside.
width,
height and
margin.
chart.width() get/set the total width (including margin)
chart.height() get/set the total height (including margin)
chart.margin() get/set the margin
chart.getInnerWidth() returns width excluding margin. This is usually used as the boundary of the x-axis.
chart.getInnerHeight() returns height excluding margin. This is usually used as the boundary of the y-axis.
chart.fit(fitOptions:Object) Calling this function with single argument will resize the chart to fit into the container once. Please refer to slimfit documentation for
fitOptions.
chart.fit(fitOptions:Object, watchOptions:Boolean/Object) Calling with two arguments, such as
chart.fit({...}, true) or
chart.fit({...}, {...}), will enable watching. Please refer to slimfit documentation for
fitOptions and
watchOptions
chart.stopFitWatcher() will disable the watcher.
resize when the chart is resized.
chart.on('resize', listener) is then use to register what to do after the chart is resized.
.data(...) and
.options(...) and dispatches event
data and
options when they are changed, respectively.
chart.data(data) get/set data.
chart.options(options) get/merge options
chart.on('data', listener)
chart.on('options', listener)
Most of the time you will not need to access
AbstractChart directly, but you will use one of its children:
SvgChart,
CanvasChart or
HybridChart.
This class creates
<svg> boilerplate inside the container.
While
SvgChart creates necessary element for building chart with
<svg>. This class creates
<canvas> inside the container. It also handles different screen resolution for you (retina display vs. standard display).
Thought about using
<svg> and
<canvas> in combination? Here it is. A
HybridChart creates both
<svg> and
<canvas> inside the container.
plates
If
SvgChart,
CanvasChart or
HybridChart does not fit your need yet, you can create your own.
Under the hood, d3Kit use its "plating" system to wrap different type of components (
<svg>,
<canvas>, etc.). The current implementation includes three types of plates:
SvgPlate,
CanvasPlate and
DivPlate.
Think of
AbstractChart as a container. Any resizing done to the chart will be applied to the plates in it by d3Kit. This abstraction helps you think of a chart as one piece and not to worry about how to keep track of each children size. Then you can just focus on what to drawn on svg or canvas based on the current dimension of the chart.
SvgChart is an
AbstractChart that has an
SvgPlate in it.
CanvasChart is an
AbstractChart that has a
CanvasPlate in it.
HybridChart, as you may guess, is an
AbstractChart that has two plates (
CanvasPlate and
SvgPlate) in it.
Now if you want to create a chart with multiple canvases and svg, just create a new subclass.
import { AbstractChart, CanvasPlate, SvgPlate } from 'd3kit';
class CustomChart extends AbstractChart {
constructor(selector, ...options) {
super(selector, ...options);
this.addPlate('canvas1', new CanvasPlate());
// now access D3 selection of this <canvas> element
// via this.plates.canvas1.getSelection()
this.addPlate('canvas2', new CanvasPlate());
// now access D3 selection of this <canvas> element
// via this.plates.canvas2.getSelection()
this.addPlate('svg', new SvgPlate());
// now access D3 selection of this <svg> element
// via this.plates.svg.getSelection()
this.updateDimensionNow();
}
}
Once you call
new CustomChart('#my-chart');
This will be created.
<div id="my-chart">
<div class="d3kit-chart-root">
<canvas />
<canvas />
<svg></svg>
</div>
</div>
This was created from a habit of creating many
<g>s inside the root
<g>.
<svg>
<g class="container"></g>
</svg>
const layers = new LayerOrganizer(d3.selection('.container'));
layers.create(['content', 'x-axis', 'y-axis']);
<svg>
<g class="container">
<!-- layers.get('content') is a D3 selection of this g -->
<g class="content-layer"></g>
<!-- layers.get('x-axis') is a D3 selection of this g -->
<g class="x-axis-layer"></g>
<!-- layers.get('y-axis') is a D3 selection of this g -->
<g class="y-axis-layer"></g>
</g>
</svg>
All
SvgChart includes
chart.layers by default, which is
new LayerOrganizer(chart.container).
There are more features. Read more here.
d3Kit v1-2 also helps you create reusable subcomponent (a.k.a. Chartlet). We have not ported it to v3 yet.
Want to learn more? Follow these links.
A diagram explaining D3's margin convention
