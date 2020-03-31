Compose rich, data-bound charts from charts (like Lines and Bars) and components (like Axis, Title, and Legend) with d3 and d3.chart.

Advanced layout engine automatically positions and sizes charts and components, layers by z-index, and is responsive by default with automatic scaling

Standard library of charts and components for quickly creating beautiful charts

Chart and Component bases for creating composable and reusable charts and components

Includes helpers and mixins that cover a range of standard functionality

CSS class-based styling is extensible and easy to customize to match your site

Getting Started

Download the latest release Download the dependencies: D3.js (>= 3.0.0)

d3.chart (>= 0.2.0) Add d3.compose and dependencies to your html: < html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "d3.compose.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "d3.js" > </ script > < script src = "d3.chart.js" > </ script > < script src = "d3.compose.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html > Create your first chart var chart = d3.select( '#chart' ) .chart( 'Compose' , function ( data ) { var scales = { x : { type : 'ordinal' , data : data, key : 'x' }, y : { data : data, key : 'y' } }; var charts = [ d3c.lines({ data : data, xScale : scales.x, yScale : scales.y }) ]; var yAxis = d3c.axis({ scale : scales.y}); return [ [yAxis, d3c.layered(charts)] ]; }) .width( 600 ) .height( 400 ); chart.draw([{ x : 0 , y : 10 }, { x : 10 , y : 50 }, { x : 20 , y : 30 }]);

Examples and Docs

See http://CSNW.github.io/d3.compose/ for live examples and docs.

Development

Install modules npm install Test with npm test or npm run test:watch Build with npm run build

Note on testing: Requires Node 4+ (for latest jsdom) and d3.chart doesn't currently support running from within node and requires the following line be added inside the IIFE in node_modules/d3.chart.js : window = this; (before use strict ). This will be resolved by a pending PR to fix this issue with d3.chart (also, the dependency on d3.chart is likely to be removed in a later version of d3.compose).

Release

(With all changes merged to master and on master branch)

npm version {patch|minor|major|version} npm publish

Docs

On master, run npm run docs Switch to gh-pages branch Navigate to _tasks directory ( cd _tasks ) ( npm install _tasks, if necessary) Run docs task npm run docs Navigate back to root View site with bundle exec jekyll serve