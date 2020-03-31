Compose rich, data-bound charts from charts (like Lines and Bars) and components (like Axis, Title, and Legend) with d3 and d3.chart.
Chart and
Component bases for creating composable and reusable charts and components
Download the dependencies:
Add d3.compose and dependencies to your html:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<!-- ... -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="d3.compose.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- ... -->
<script src="d3.js"></script>
<script src="d3.chart.js"></script>
<script src="d3.compose.js"></script>
<!-- Your code -->
</body>
</html>
Create your first chart
var chart = d3.select('#chart')
.chart('Compose', function(data) {
var scales = {
x: {type: 'ordinal', data: data, key: 'x'},
y: {data: data, key: 'y'}
};
var charts = [
d3c.lines({
data: data,
xScale: scales.x,
yScale: scales.y
})
];
var yAxis = d3c.axis({scale: scales.y});
return [
[yAxis, d3c.layered(charts)]
];
})
.width(600)
.height(400);
chart.draw([{x: 0, y: 10}, {x: 10, y: 50}, {x: 20, y: 30}]);
See http://CSNW.github.io/d3.compose/ for live examples and docs.
npm install
npm test or
npm run test:watch
npm run build
Note on testing: Requires Node 4+ (for latest jsdom) and d3.chart doesn't currently support running from within node
and requires the following line be added inside the IIFE in
node_modules/d3.chart.js:
window = this; (before
use strict). This will be resolved by a pending PR to fix this issue with d3.chart (also, the dependency on d3.chart is likely to be removed in a later version of d3.compose).
(With all changes merged to master and on master branch)
npm version {patch|minor|major|version}
npm publish
npm run docs
gh-pages branch
_tasks directory (
cd _tasks)
npm install _tasks, if necessary)
npm run docs
bundle exec jekyll serve
Note: For faster iteration, create a separate clone, switch to
gh-pages branch, set
docs_path environment variable to original clone (e.g. Windows:
SET docs_path=C:\...\d3.compose\_docs\), and then run steps 3-6.