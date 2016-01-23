A framework for creating reusable charts with D3.js.
To get started you can:
You can install d3.chart via bower by running:
$ bower install d3.chart
You can also install it via npm by running:
$ npm install d3.chart
Otherwise, you can download it directly from this repository.
d3.chart implements "UMD", making it convenient to consume from a number of environments:
The library may be loaded in a web browser directly via HTML
<script>
tags--just be sure to load it after D3.js, e.g.
<script src="scripts/lib/d3.v3.min.js"></script>
<script src="scripts/lib/d3.chart.min.js"></script>
From AMD-enabled environments, simply
add an entry for "d3.chart" in your
paths configuration.
Consuming using CommonJS modules (e.g. via tools like Browserify) should "just work"
Build requirements:
To fetch required dependencies, run the following command from the root of this repository:
$ npm install
$ bower install
After this, the project can be built by invoking Grunt from within this repository:
$ grunt