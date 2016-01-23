openbase logo
d3.chart

by misoproject
0.3.0 (see all)

A framework for creating reusable charts with d3.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

872

GitHub Stars

734

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Chart

Readme

d3.chart

A framework for creating reusable charts with D3.js.

To get started you can:

  • Read about reusability in d3 here
  • Read our introduction post to d3.chart here
  • Dive right into the wiki, which is full of instructions and guides.
  • Check out the Miso Project website which has some live coding examples

Installing

You can install d3.chart via bower by running:

$ bower install d3.chart

You can also install it via npm by running:

$ npm install d3.chart

Otherwise, you can download it directly from this repository.

Using

d3.chart implements "UMD", making it convenient to consume from a number of environments:

  • The library may be loaded in a web browser directly via HTML <script> tags--just be sure to load it after D3.js, e.g.

    <script src="scripts/lib/d3.v3.min.js"></script>
<script src="scripts/lib/d3.chart.min.js"></script>

  • From AMD-enabled environments, simply add an entry for "d3.chart" in your paths configuration.

  • Consuming using CommonJS modules (e.g. via tools like Browserify) should "just work"

Build Instructions

Build requirements:

To fetch required dependencies, run the following command from the root of this repository:

$ npm install
$ bower install

After this, the project can be built by invoking Grunt from within this repository:

$ grunt

