A framework for creating reusable charts with D3.js.

To get started you can:

Read about reusability in d3 here

Read our introduction post to d3.chart here

Dive right into the wiki, which is full of instructions and guides.

Check out the Miso Project website which has some live coding examples

Installing

You can install d3.chart via bower by running:

bower install d3.chart

You can also install it via npm by running:

npm install d3.chart

Otherwise, you can download it directly from this repository.

Using

d3.chart implements "UMD", making it convenient to consume from a number of environments:

The library may be loaded in a web browser directly via HTML <script> tags--just be sure to load it after D3.js

From AMD-enabled environments, simply add an entry for "d3.chart" in your paths configuration.

Consuming using CommonJS modules (e.g. via tools like Browserify) should "just work"

Build Instructions

Build requirements:

To fetch required dependencies, run the following command from the root of this repository:

npm install bower install

After this, the project can be built by invoking Grunt from within this repository: