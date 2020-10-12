Vs

Vue Visualisation Package using d3.js and leaflet . See also:

LayoutGrid : Creating a powerful dashboard using Vs and vue-grid-layout

Installation

npm i -S d3-vs

Usage

import Vs from 'd3-vs' ; Vue.use(Vs); import { d3SankeyCircular, d3Timelion, d3Timeline, d3Pie, d3Line, d3Metric, d3MultiLine, d3HorizontalBar, d3VerticalBar, d3GroupedArea, d3Area, d3Circle, d3Player, d3HorizontalSlider, d3VerticalSlider, d3Sunburst, d3Tree, d3Pack, d3Cluster, d3ICicleVertical, d3ICicleHorizontal, d3LChoropleth, d3LHeat } from 'd3-vs' ;

Basic

###d3Metric

This component is for showing simple scientific data. It accepts the type Number as data.

template

<d3-metric :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-metric>

options

key description type default axisXLabel horizontal label which will be put above the data string OR null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 12 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 400 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 metricLabelColor metric color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #000000 metricLabelFontSize metric font size number 120 metricLabelFontWeight metric font weight number 900 metricLabelFontOpacity metric font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 metricTitle metric tooltip function d => d metricPrecision metric precision number 2

###d3Circle

This component is for showing simple percentage data. It accepts the type Number as data. The data must be in the range [0, 1] .

template

<d3-circle :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-circle>

options

key description type default innerRadiusRatio innerRadius / outerRadius number 0.8 circleBackground circle background color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgb(230, 237, 244) circleForeground circle foreground color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgb(0, 181, 241) labelColor label color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgb(0, 181, 241) labelFontSize label font size number 50 labelFontWeight label font weight number 900 labelFontOpacity label font opacity number 0.5 precision precision of data number 2 animationDuration duration of animation number 1000 delay delay of animation (milliseconds) number 50

###d3Pie

This component can be a pie chart or a donut chart. It takes an array of elements like {key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'} . key will be used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the angle needed.

template

<d3-pie :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-pie>

options

key description type default innerRadius inner radius number 50 cornerRadius corner radius number 0 padAngle pad angle (percentage) number 0.01 arcTitle tooltip function d => d.data.key + '<br>' + d.data.value arcLabel label will be shown in arcs string OR null null axisXLabel label of axis x string OR null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight abel font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number ([0, 1]) 1 arcLabelFontSize label font size of arcs number 9 arcLabelFontWeight abel font weight of arcs number 400 arcLabelFontOpacity label font opacity of arcs number ([0, 1]) 0.5 animationDuration duration of animation number 1000 defaultColor color will be used when there is only one item in array string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgb(175, 240, 91)

###d3VerticalBar

This component is for showing scientific data in vertical bar chart. It takes an array of elements like {key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'} , key will be used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the height needed. By default when every key is of type Date or Number , brush will be enabled. You can choose a new range by using the brush or by clicking a bar if options.axisXInterval has been settled.

template

<d3-vertical-bar :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" height="300px"> </d3-vertical-bar>

options

key description type default fill bar internal color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 stroke bar edge color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 fillOpacity bar internal color opacity number 0.6 strokeOpacity bar edge color opacity number 1 barTitle tooltip function d => d.value tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXLaneHeight lane height of axis x number 60 axisYLaneWidth lane width of axis y number 35 axisXInterval used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to calculate the date format of axis x. (unit: ms) number OR null null isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true animationDuration duration of animation number 1000 delay delay of animation (milliseconds) number 50 axisYTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false yAxisRuler if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled boolean true

events

name description arguments range-updated new range has been chosen by using the brush or by clicking a bar (dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)

###d3HorizontalBar

This component is for showing scientific data in horizontal bar chart. It takes an array of elements like {key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'} , key will be used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the width needed. By default when every key is of type Date or Number , brush will be enabled. You can chose a new range by using the brush or by clicking a bar if options.axisYInterval has been settled.

template

<d3-horizontal-bar :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-horizontal-bar>

options

key description type default fill bar internal color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 stroke bar edge color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 fillOpacity bar internal color opacity number 0.6 strokeOpacity bar edge color opacity number 1 barTitle tooltip function d => d.value tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXLaneHeight lane height of axis x number 35 axisYLaneWidth lane width of axis y number 120 axisYInterval used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to calculate the date format of axis y. (unit: ms) number OR null null isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true animationDuration duration of animation number 1000 delay delay of animation (milliseconds) number 50 axisXTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false

events

name description arguments range-updated new range has been chosen by using the brush or by clicking a bar (dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)

###d3Line

This component is for showing scientific data in line chart. It takes an array of elements like {key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'} , key will be used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the width needed. By default when every key is of type Date or Number , brush will be enabled. You can chose a new range by using the brush.

template

<d3-line :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-line>

options

key description type default stroke line edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgb(188, 82, 188) strokeWidth line edge width number 2 axisXLaneHeight lane height of the axis x number 60 axisYLaneWidth lane width of the axis y number 35 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number 1 tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 circleRadius emphasis circle radius number 5 circleColor emphasis circle color number rgb(188, 82, 188) circleTitle emphasis circle tooltip function d => d.value curve curve algorithm string curveCardinal axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXInterval used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to decide the date format of axis x number OR null null isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true axisXTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false yAxisRuler if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled boolean true

events

name description arguments range-updated `new range has been chosen by using the brush (dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)

###d3Area

This components is for show big date_histogram data, It takes an array of elements like {key : 'Date', value : 'Number'} .

template

<d3-area :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-area>

options

key description type default fill area path internal color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 fillOpacity area path internal color opacity number 0.6 stroke area path edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgb(188, 82, 188) strokeOpacity area path edge color opacity number 1 areaTitle tooltip function d => d.value axisXLaneHeight lane height of the axis x number 35 axisYLaneWidth lane width of the axis y number 60 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number 1 tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 curve curve algorithm string curveLinear axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true yAxisRuler if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled boolean true

###d3MultiLine

This component is for showing multiple lines together. It takes an array of elements like {group: 'string', key : 'String|Date|Number', value: 'Number'} .

template

<d3-multi-line :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-multi-line>

options

key description type default strokeWidth line edge width number 2 axisXLaneHeight lane height of the axis x number 60 axisYLaneWidth lane width of the axis y number 35 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number 1 tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 circleRadius emphasis circle radius number 5 circleTitle emphasis circle tooltip function d => d.value crossWidth legend cross line edge width number 2 crossColor legend cross line color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) white curve curve algorithm string curveCardinal axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXInterval used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to decide the date format of axis x. (unit: ms) number OR null null axisXTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true yAxisRuler if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled boolean false axisXGroupLabelLaneHeight group lane height number 20 axisXGroupLabelFillColorOpacity group legend internal color opacity number 1 axisXGroupLabelBorderColorOpacity group legend edge color opacity number 0.6 axisXGroupLabelGap group legend gap number 10

###d3GroupedArea

This component is for showing multiple lines together. It takes an array of elements like {group: 'string', key : 'String|Date|Number', value: 'Number'} .

template

<d3-grouped-area :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-grouped-area>

options

key description type default fill area path internal color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 axisXLaneHeight lane height of the axis x number 35 axisYLaneWidth lane width of the axis y number 60 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number 1 tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 circleRadius emphasis circle radius number 5 groupedAreaTitle emphasis circle tooltip function d => d.value crossWidth legend cross line edge width number 2 crossColor legend cross line color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) white curve curve algorithm string curveLinear axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXInterval used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to decide the date format of axis x. (unit: ms) number OR null null axisXTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true yAxisRuler if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled boolean true axisXGroupLabelLaneHeight group lane height number 20 axisXGroupLabelFillColorOpacity group legend internal color opacity number 1 axisXGroupLabelBorderColorOpacity group legend edge color opacity number 0.6 axisXGroupLabelGap group legend gap number 10

Flow Of Transitions

###d3SankeyCircular

This component is for showing the flow of transitions between zones. It takes an array nodes to represent all the zones, and it takes an array of elements like:

{ source : `String` , target : `String` , value : 'Number' }

template

<d3-sankey-circular :nodes="nodes" :links="links" :options="options" :nodeTitle="nodeTitle" :linkTitle="linkTitle" @max-period-updated="(period) => yourMethod(period)" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-sankey-circular>

nodeTitle

Tooltip of zone. Default to d => ${d.name}<br>${d.value} .

linkTitle

Tooltip of link. Default to d => ${d.source.name} → ${d.target.name}<br>${d.value} .

options

key description type default nodeWidth node width number 20 nodeTextFontSize node text font size number 12 nodeTextFontWeight node text font weight number 600 nodeTextFontOpacity node text font opacity number 1 circularLinkGap circular link gap number 4 circularLinkColor circularLinkColor string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) red linkColor link color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) black gapLength gap length number 150 arrowLength arrow length number 10 arrowHeadSize arrow head size number 4 axisXSelectBoxLabel select box label string Max interval among the same trajectory axisXSelectBoxLabelFontSize select box label font size number 12 axisXSelectBoxLabelFontWeight select box label font weight number 400 axisXSelectBoxLabelFontOpacity select box label font opacity number 0.5 axisXLabel label of axis x string OR null null axisXLabelFontSize label font size of axis x number 14 axisXLabelFontWeight label font weight of axis x number 600 axisXLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1

Time Series

###d3Timelion

This component is similar to kibana timelion with a interval select box. It accepts an array of elements like { key : 'Date', value: 'Number'} .

template

<d3-timelion :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" @interval-updated="interval => fetchDataWithInterval(interval)"> </d3-timelion>

options

key description type default fill bar internal color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 stroke bar edge color string (rgb, hex, hsl...) #6eadc1 fillOpacity bar internal color opacity number 0.6 strokeOpacity bar edge color opacity number 1 barTitle tooltip function d => d.value tickSize tick height/width of axis number 10 tickPadding tick padding number 8 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisYLabel label of axis y string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 axisXLaneHeight lane height of axis x number 60 axisYLaneWidth lane width of axis y number 60 axisXInterval used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to calculate the date format of axis x. (unit: ms) number OR null null isAxisPathShow if the axis path will be shown boolean true isAxisTickShow if the axis tick will be shown boolean true animationDuration duration of animation number 1000 delay delay of animation (milliseconds) number 50 axisYTickFormat d3-format support string .2s negative the axis y should start at 0 or not boolean false nice the tick number of axis should be rounded or not boolean false timeRangeLabelFontSize time range label font size number 12 timeRangeLabelFontWeight time range label font weight number 400 timeRangeLabelFontOpacity time range label font opacity number 0.5 yAxisRuler if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled boolean true

events

event description arguments range-updated user has chosen a new time range by using the brush (dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) interval-updated user has changed the time interval by using the select box (interval)

###d3Timeline

This component is for showing time entries. We have two type entries in d3Timeline , they are Point and Interval . It takes an array of entries as data.

To specify an entry Point :

{ at : 'Date' , title : 'String' , group : 'String' , className : 'String' , symbol : 'String' }

To specify an entry 'Interval':

{ from : 'Date' , to : 'Date' , title : 'String' , label : 'String' , group : 'String' , className : 'String' }

template

<d3-timeline :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => yourMethod(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"> </d3-timeline>

options

key description type default intervalCornerRadius corner radius of Interval entry number 4 symbolSize symbol size of Point entry number 400 groupLabelFontSize group label font size number 12 groupLabelFontWeight group label font weight number 400 groupLabelFontOpacity group label font opacity number 1 groupLaneWidth group lane width number 200 tickSize tick size of axis number 10 tickPadding tick size padding number 8 axisXLaneHeight lane height of axis x number 40 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisLabelFontSize label font size number 14 axisLabelFontWeight label font weight number 600 axisLabelFontOpacity label font opacity number 1 backgroundColor background color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.125) borderRadius border radius number 0 borderWidth border width number 2 borderColor border color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgba(0, 0, 0, .125) boundingLineWidth bounding line width number 2 boundingLineColor bounding line color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hesl...) rgba(0, 0, 0, .125) currentTimeLineWidth current time line width number 2 currentTimeLineColor current time line color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgba(255, 56, 96, 1) liveTimer if live timer reference line should be enabled boolean true liveTimerTick live time reference line move interval number (unit: ms) 250 scaleExtent the zoom range Array [0.5, Infinity]

events

event description arguments range-updated new range selected (dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)

Functional

###d3Player

This component is like d3Timeline . The difference is that d3Player has no support for group and is designed to simulate trajectories and to replay trajectories, . It will also trigger an event to tell us the dateTime of the cursor and the entries it is now passing.

template

<d3-player :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px" @range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => yourMethod(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)" @reference-updated="(dateTimeRange, entries) => yourMethod(dateTimeRange, entries)"> </d3-player>

options

key description type default intervalCornerRadius corner radius of Interval entry number 4 symbolSize symbol size of Point entry number 400 tickSize tick size of axis number 10 tickPadding tick size padding number 8 axisXLaneHeight lane height of axis x number 40 axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5 backgroundColor background color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.125) borderRadius border radius number 0 borderWidth border width number 2 borderColor border color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgba(0, 0, 0, .125) boundingLineWidth bounding line width number 2 boundingLineColor bounding line color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hesl...) rgba(0, 0, 0, .125) referenceLineWidth reference time line width number 4 referenceLineColor reference time line color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) rgba(255, 56, 96, 1) overlayWidth cursor overlay rectangle width number 30

events

event description arguments reference-updated reference cursor move (dateTimeRange, entries) range-updated new range selected (dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)

###d3HorizontalSlider

This component is make it more simple to choose a value in a range. This range can be a range of color, date or number. It takes a min and max as data.

template

<d3-horizontal-slider :min="min" :max="max" :margin="margin" :options="options" @input="(val) => yourMethod(val)" width="100%" height="100%"> </d3-horizontal-slider>

options

key description type default trackStroke track edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #000 trackStrokeWidth track edge width number 10 trackStrokeOpacity track edge opacity number 0.3 trackRounded track round or not boolean true trackInsetStroke inset track edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #ddd trackInsetStrokeOpacity inset track edge color opacity number 1 trackInsetStrokeWidth inset track edge width number 8 circleFill circle handler internal color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #fff circleStroke circle handler edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #000 circleStrokeOpacity circle handler edge color opacity number 0.5 circleStrokeWidth circle handler edge width number 1.25

###d3VerticalSlider

This component is make it more simple to choose a value in a range. This range can be a range of color, date or number. It takes a min and max as data.

template

<d3-vertical-slider :min="min" :max="max" :margin="margin" :options="options" @input="(val) => yourMethod(val)" width="100%" height="100%"> </d3-vertical-slider>

options

key description type default trackStroke track edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #000 trackStrokeWidth track edge width number 10 trackStrokeOpacity track edge opacity number 0.3 trackRounded track round or not boolean true trackInsetStroke inset track edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #ddd trackInsetStrokeOpacity inset track edge color opacity number 1 trackInsetStrokeWidth inset track edge width number 8 circleFill circle handler internal color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #fff circleStroke circle handler edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #000 circleStrokeOpacity circle handler edge color opacity number 0.5 circleStrokeWidth circle handler edge width number 1.25

Layout

###d3Tree

This component is for showing tree layout which is recursive. It takes an object of Hierarchical layouts as data.

hierarchical layout object

{ "name" : "A1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "B1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "C1" , "value" : 100 }, { "name" : "C2" , "value" : 300 }, { "name" : "C3" , "value" : 200 } ] }, { "name" : "B2" , "value" : 200 } ] }

template

<d3-tree :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-tree>

options

key description type default nodeTitle tooltip function d => d.data.key + '<br>' + 'd.data.value' nodeFill tree node internal color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #6eadc1 nodeStroke tree node edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #6eadc1 nodeFillOpacity tree node internal color opacity number 0.6 nodeStrokeOpacity tree node edge color opacity number 1 linkStroke link edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #6eadc1 linkStrokeWidth link edge width number 1 linkStrokeOpacity link edge color opacity number 1 nodeRadius tree node circle radius number 10 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5

###d3Cluster

This component is like d3-tree but with all leaf nodes are at the same height. It takes an object of Hierarchical layouts as data.

hierarchical layout object

{ "name" : "A1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "B1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "C1" , "value" : 100 }, { "name" : "C2" , "value" : 300 }, { "name" : "C3" , "value" : 200 } ] }, { "name" : "B2" , "value" : 200 } ] }

template

<d3-cluster :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-cluster>

options

key description type default nodeTitle tooltip function d => d.data.name + '<br>' + 'd.data.value' nodeFill tree node internal color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #6eadc1 nodeStroke tree node edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #6eadc1 nodeFillOpacity tree node internal color opacity number 0.6 nodeStrokeOpacity tree node edge color opacity number 1 linkStroke link edge color string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...) #6eadc1 linkStrokeWidth link edge width number 1 linkStrokeOpacity link edge color opacity number 1 nodeRadius tree node circle radius number 10 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5

###d3ICicleHorizontal

This component is for show icicle horizontal layout which is recursive. It takes an object of Hierarchical layouts as data.

template

<d3-icicle-horizontal :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-icicle-horizontal>

options

key description type default rectTitle tooltip function d => d.data.value padding partition padding number 0 fillOpacity partition internal color opacity number 0.6 strokeOpacity partition edge color opacity number 1 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5

###d3ICicleVertical

This component is for show icicle vertical layout which is recursive. It takes an object of Hierarchical layouts as data.

template

<d3-icicle-vertical :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-icicle-vertical>

options

key description type default rectTitle tooltip function d => d.data.value padding partition padding number 0 fillOpacity partition internal color opacity number 0.6 strokeOpacity partition edge color opacity number 1 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5

###d3Sunburst

This component is for showing sunburst layout. It takes an object of Hierarchical layouts as data.

hierarchical layout object

{ "name" : "A1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "B1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "C1" , "value" : 100 }, { "name" : "C2" , "value" : 300 }, { "name" : "C3" , "value" : 200 } ] }, { "name" : "B2" , "value" : 200 } ] }

template

<d3-sunburst :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-sunburst>

options

key description type default arcTitle tooltip function d => d.data.value padding partition padding number 0 fillOpacity partition internal color opacity number 0.6 strokeOpacity partition edge color opacity number 1 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5

###d3Pack

This component is for showing pack layout. It takes an object of Hierarchical layouts as data.

hierarchical layout object

{ "name" : "A1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "B1" , "children" : [ { "name" : "C1" , "value" : 100 }, { "name" : "C2" , "value" : 300 }, { "name" : "C3" , "value" : 200 } ] }, { "name" : "B2" , "value" : 200 } ] }

template

<d3-pack :data="data" :options="options" :margin="margin" width="100%" height="300px"> </d3-pack>

options

key description type default circleTitle tooltip function d => d.data.key + '<br>' + d.data.value circleFillOpacity partition circle internal color opacity number 0.6 circleStrokeOpacity partition circle edge color opacity number 1 axisXLabel label of axis x string or null null axisFontSize axis text font size number 12 axisFontWeight axis text font weight number 400 axisFontOpacity axis text font opacity number ([0, 1]) 0.5

ToDo

d3ColorPicker

d3Gantt

d3Gauge

d3Goal

d3HeatMap

d3RadialBar

d3RadialSector

d3RadialLine

d3ScatterPlot

d3Table

d3WordCloud

d3Markdown

d3JsonViewer

d3LReplay

License

MIT