Vue Visualisation Package using
d3.js and
leaflet. See also:
Vs and
vue-grid-layout
npm i -S d3-vs
import Vs from 'd3-vs';
// install globally all components
Vue.use(Vs);
// import only the components that you need and register it manually
import {
// Flow Of transition
d3SankeyCircular,
// Time Serie
d3Timelion,
d3Timeline,
// Basic
d3Pie,
d3Line,
d3Metric,
d3MultiLine,
d3HorizontalBar,
d3VerticalBar,
d3GroupedArea,
d3Area,
d3Circle,
// Functional
d3Player,
d3HorizontalSlider,
d3VerticalSlider,
// Layout
d3Sunburst,
d3Tree,
d3Pack,
d3Cluster,
d3ICicleVertical,
d3ICicleHorizontal,
// Leaflet
d3LChoropleth,
d3LHeat
} from 'd3-vs';
###d3Metric
This component is for showing simple scientific data. It accepts the type
Number as data.
template
<d3-metric
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-metric>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
axisXLabel
horizontal label which will be put above the data
string OR null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
12
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
400
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
metricLabelColor
metric color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#000000
metricLabelFontSize
metric font size
number
120
metricLabelFontWeight
metric font weight
number
900
metricLabelFontOpacity
metric font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
metricTitle
metric tooltip
function
d => d
metricPrecision
metric precision
number
2
###d3Circle
This component is for showing simple percentage data. It accepts the type
Number as data. The data must be in the range
[0, 1].
template
<d3-circle
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-circle>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
innerRadiusRatio
innerRadius / outerRadius
number
0.8
circleBackground
circle background color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgb(230, 237, 244)
circleForeground
circle foreground color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgb(0, 181, 241)
labelColor
label color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgb(0, 181, 241)
labelFontSize
label font size
number
50
labelFontWeight
label font weight
number
900
labelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
0.5
precision
precision of data
number
2
animationDuration
duration of animation
number
1000
delay
delay of animation (milliseconds)
number
50
###d3Pie
This component can be a pie chart or a donut chart. It takes an array of elements like
{key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'}.
key will be used
in tooltip,
value will be used to calculate the angle needed.
template
<d3-pie
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-pie>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
innerRadius
inner radius
number
50
cornerRadius
corner radius
number
0
padAngle
pad angle (percentage)
number
0.01
arcTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.key + '<br>' + d.data.value
arcLabel
label will be shown in arcs
string OR null
null
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string OR null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
abel font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number ([0, 1])
1
arcLabelFontSize
label font size of arcs
number
9
arcLabelFontWeight
abel font weight of arcs
number
400
arcLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity of arcs
number ([0, 1])
0.5
animationDuration
duration of animation
number
1000
defaultColor
color will be used when there is only one item in array
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgb(175, 240, 91)
###d3VerticalBar
This component is for showing scientific data in vertical bar chart. It takes an array of elements like
{key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'},
key will be
used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the height needed. By default when every
key is of type
Date or
Number, brush will be enabled. You can choose a new range
by using the brush or by clicking a bar if
options.axisXInterval has been settled.
template
<d3-vertical-bar
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
height="300px">
</d3-vertical-bar>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
fill
bar internal color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
stroke
bar edge color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
fillOpacity
bar internal color opacity
number
0.6
strokeOpacity
bar edge color opacity
number
1
barTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.value
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of axis x
number
60
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of axis y
number
35
axisXInterval
used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to calculate the date format of axis x. (unit: ms)
number OR null
null
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
animationDuration
duration of animation
number
1000
delay
delay of animation (milliseconds)
number
50
axisYTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
yAxisRuler
if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled
boolean
true
events
|name
|description
|arguments
range-updated
new range has been chosen by using the brush or by clicking a bar
(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)
###d3HorizontalBar
This component is for showing scientific data in horizontal bar chart. It takes an array of elements like
{key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'},
key will be
used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the width needed. By default when every
key is of type
Date or
Number, brush will be enabled. You can chose a new range
by using the brush or by clicking a bar if
options.axisYInterval has been settled.
template
<d3-horizontal-bar
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-horizontal-bar>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
fill
bar internal color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
stroke
bar edge color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
fillOpacity
bar internal color opacity
number
0.6
strokeOpacity
bar edge color opacity
number
1
barTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.value
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of axis x
number
35
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of axis y
number
120
axisYInterval
used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to calculate the date format of axis y. (unit: ms)
number OR null
null
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
animationDuration
duration of animation
number
1000
delay
delay of animation (milliseconds)
number
50
axisXTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
events
|name
|description
|arguments
range-updated
new range has been chosen by using the brush or by clicking a bar
(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)
###d3Line
This component is for showing scientific data in line chart. It takes an array of elements like
{key : 'String|Date|Number', value : 'Number'},
key will be
used in tooltip, value will be used to calculate the width needed. By default when every
key is of type
Date or
Number, brush will be enabled. You can chose a new range
by using the brush.
template
<d3-line
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-line>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
stroke
line edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgb(188, 82, 188)
strokeWidth
line edge width
number
2
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of the axis x
number
60
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of the axis y
number
35
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number
1
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
circleRadius
emphasis circle radius
number
5
circleColor
emphasis circle color
number
rgb(188, 82, 188)
circleTitle
emphasis circle tooltip
function
d => d.value
curve
curve algorithm
string
curveCardinal
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXInterval
used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to decide the date format of axis x
number OR null
null
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
axisXTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
yAxisRuler
if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled
boolean
true
events
|name
|description
|arguments
range-updated
|`new range has been chosen by using the brush
(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)
###d3Area
This components is for show big date_histogram data, It takes an array of elements like
{key : 'Date', value : 'Number'}.
template
<d3-area
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-area>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
fill
area path internal color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
fillOpacity
area path internal color opacity
number
0.6
stroke
area path edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgb(188, 82, 188)
strokeOpacity
area path edge color opacity
number
1
areaTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.value
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of the axis x
number
35
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of the axis y
number
60
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number
1
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
curve
curve algorithm
string
curveLinear
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
yAxisRuler
if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled
boolean
true
###d3MultiLine
This component is for showing multiple lines together. It takes an array of elements like
{group: 'string', key : 'String|Date|Number', value: 'Number'}.
template
<d3-multi-line
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-multi-line>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
strokeWidth
line edge width
number
2
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of the axis x
number
60
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of the axis y
number
35
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number
1
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
circleRadius
emphasis circle radius
number
5
circleTitle
emphasis circle tooltip
function
d => d.value
crossWidth
legend cross line edge width
number
2
crossColor
legend cross line color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
white
curve
curve algorithm
string
curveCardinal
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXInterval
used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to decide the date format of axis x. (unit: ms)
number OR null
null
axisXTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
yAxisRuler
if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled
boolean
false
axisXGroupLabelLaneHeight
group lane height
number
20
axisXGroupLabelFillColorOpacity
group legend internal color opacity
number
1
axisXGroupLabelBorderColorOpacity
group legend edge color opacity
number
0.6
axisXGroupLabelGap
group legend gap
number
10
###d3GroupedArea
This component is for showing multiple lines together. It takes an array of elements like
{group: 'string', key : 'String|Date|Number', value: 'Number'}.
template
<d3-grouped-area
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-grouped-area>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
fill
area path internal color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of the axis x
number
35
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of the axis y
number
60
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number
1
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
circleRadius
emphasis circle radius
number
5
groupedAreaTitle
emphasis circle tooltip
function
d => d.value
crossWidth
legend cross line edge width
number
2
crossColor
legend cross line color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
white
curve
curve algorithm
string
curveLinear
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXInterval
used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to decide the date format of axis x. (unit: ms)
number OR null
null
axisXTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
yAxisRuler
if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled
boolean
true
axisXGroupLabelLaneHeight
group lane height
number
20
axisXGroupLabelFillColorOpacity
group legend internal color opacity
number
1
axisXGroupLabelBorderColorOpacity
group legend edge color opacity
number
0.6
axisXGroupLabelGap
group legend gap
number
10
###d3SankeyCircular
This component is for showing the flow of transitions between zones. It takes an array
nodes to represent all the zones, and it takes an array of elements
like:
{
source: `String`,
target: `String`,
value: 'Number'
}
template
<d3-sankey-circular
:nodes="nodes"
:links="links"
:options="options"
:nodeTitle="nodeTitle"
:linkTitle="linkTitle"
@max-period-updated="(period) => yourMethod(period)"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-sankey-circular>
nodeTitle
Tooltip of zone. Default to
d => ${d.name}<br>${d.value} .
linkTitle
Tooltip of link. Default to
d => ${d.source.name} → ${d.target.name}<br>${d.value}.
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
nodeWidth
node width
number
20
nodeTextFontSize
node text font size
number
12
nodeTextFontWeight
node text font weight
number
600
nodeTextFontOpacity
node text font opacity
number
1
circularLinkGap
circular link gap
number
4
circularLinkColor
circularLinkColor
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
red
linkColor
link color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
black
gapLength
gap length
number
150
arrowLength
arrow length
number
10
arrowHeadSize
arrow head size
number
4
axisXSelectBoxLabel
select box label
string
Max interval among the same trajectory
axisXSelectBoxLabelFontSize
select box label font size
number
12
axisXSelectBoxLabelFontWeight
select box label font weight
number
400
axisXSelectBoxLabelFontOpacity
select box label font opacity
number
0.5
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string OR null
null
axisXLabelFontSize
label font size of axis x
number
14
axisXLabelFontWeight
label font weight of axis x
number
600
axisXLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
###d3Timelion
This component is similar to
kibana timelion with a interval select box. It accepts an array of elements like
{ key : 'Date', value: 'Number'}.
template
<d3-timelion
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => fetchDataWithCurrentInterval(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
@interval-updated="interval => fetchDataWithInterval(interval)">
</d3-timelion>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
fill
bar internal color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
stroke
bar edge color
string (rgb, hex, hsl...)
#6eadc1
fillOpacity
bar internal color opacity
number
0.6
strokeOpacity
bar edge color opacity
number
1
barTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.value
tickSize
tick height/width of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick padding
number
8
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisYLabel
label of axis y
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of axis x
number
60
axisYLaneWidth
lane width of axis y
number
60
axisXInterval
used when data is of type date_histogram, it will be used to calculate the date format of axis x. (unit: ms)
number OR null
null
isAxisPathShow
if the axis path will be shown
boolean
true
isAxisTickShow
if the axis tick will be shown
boolean
true
animationDuration
duration of animation
number
1000
delay
delay of animation (milliseconds)
number
50
axisYTickFormat
d3-format support
string
.2s
negative
the axis y should start at 0 or not
boolean
false
nice
the tick number of axis should be rounded or not
boolean
false
timeRangeLabelFontSize
time range label font size
number
12
timeRangeLabelFontWeight
time range label font weight
number
400
timeRangeLabelFontOpacity
time range label font opacity
number
0.5
yAxisRuler
if the ruler of the axis y should be enabled
boolean
true
events
|event
|description
|arguments
range-updated
user has chosen a new time range by using the brush
(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)
interval-updated
user has changed the time interval by using the select box
(interval)
###d3Timeline
This component is for showing time entries. We have two type entries in
d3Timeline, they are
Point and
Interval. It takes an array of entries as data.
To specify an entry
Point:
{
at: 'Date',
// tooltip
title: 'String',
group: 'String',
// internally we have 4 className, they are 'entry--point--default', 'entry--point--success', 'entry--point--warn', 'entry--point--info'
// you can also specify your own class and add it to SPA. The class shouldn't be in scoped style
className: 'String',
// it supports 7 symbols, they are 'symbolCircle', 'symbolCross', 'symbolDiamond', 'symbolSquare', 'symbolStar', 'symbolTriangle', 'symbolWye'
symbol: 'String'
}
To specify an entry 'Interval':
{
from : 'Date',
to: 'Date',
// tooltip
title: 'String',
label: 'String',
group: 'String',
// internally we have 4 className, they are 'entry--point--default', 'entry--point--success', 'entry--point--warn', 'entry--point--info'
// you can also specify your own class and add it to SPA. The class shouldn't be in scoped style
className: 'String'
}
template
<d3-timeline
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => yourMethod(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)">
</d3-timeline>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
intervalCornerRadius
corner radius of Interval entry
number
4
symbolSize
symbol size of Point entry
number
400
groupLabelFontSize
group label font size
number
12
groupLabelFontWeight
group label font weight
number
400
groupLabelFontOpacity
group label font opacity
number
1
groupLaneWidth
group lane width
number
200
tickSize
tick size of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick size padding
number
8
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of axis x
number
40
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisLabelFontSize
label font size
number
14
axisLabelFontWeight
label font weight
number
600
axisLabelFontOpacity
label font opacity
number
1
backgroundColor
background color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.125)
borderRadius
border radius
number
0
borderWidth
border width
number
2
borderColor
border color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgba(0, 0, 0, .125)
boundingLineWidth
bounding line width
number
2
boundingLineColor
bounding line color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hesl...)
rgba(0, 0, 0, .125)
currentTimeLineWidth
current time line width
number
2
currentTimeLineColor
current time line color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgba(255, 56, 96, 1)
liveTimer
if live timer reference line should be enabled
boolean
true
liveTimerTick
live time reference line move interval
number (unit: ms)
250
scaleExtent
the zoom range
Array
[0.5, Infinity]
events
|event
|description
|arguments
range-updated
new range selected
(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)
###d3Player
This component is like
d3Timeline. The difference is that
d3Player has no support for group and is designed to simulate trajectories and to replay trajectories,
. It will also trigger an event to tell us the dateTime of the cursor and the entries it is now passing.
template
<d3-player
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px"
@range-updated="(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd) => yourMethod(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)"
@reference-updated="(dateTimeRange, entries) => yourMethod(dateTimeRange, entries)">
</d3-player>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
intervalCornerRadius
corner radius of Interval entry
number
4
symbolSize
symbol size of Point entry
number
400
tickSize
tick size of axis
number
10
tickPadding
tick size padding
number
8
axisXLaneHeight
lane height of axis x
number
40
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
backgroundColor
background color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.125)
borderRadius
border radius
number
0
borderWidth
border width
number
2
borderColor
border color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgba(0, 0, 0, .125)
boundingLineWidth
bounding line width
number
2
boundingLineColor
bounding line color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hesl...)
rgba(0, 0, 0, .125)
referenceLineWidth
reference time line width
number
4
referenceLineColor
reference time line color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
rgba(255, 56, 96, 1)
overlayWidth
cursor overlay rectangle width
number
30
events
|event
|description
|arguments
reference-updated
reference cursor move
(dateTimeRange, entries)
range-updated
new range selected
(dateTimeStart, dateTimeEnd)
###d3HorizontalSlider
This component is make it more simple to choose a value in a range. This range can be a range of color, date or number. It takes a
min and
max
as data.
template
<d3-horizontal-slider
:min="min"
:max="max"
:margin="margin"
:options="options"
@input="(val) => yourMethod(val)"
width="100%"
height="100%">
</d3-horizontal-slider>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
trackStroke
track edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#000
trackStrokeWidth
track edge width
number
10
trackStrokeOpacity
track edge opacity
number
0.3
trackRounded
track round or not
boolean
true
trackInsetStroke
inset track edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#ddd
trackInsetStrokeOpacity
inset track edge color opacity
number
1
trackInsetStrokeWidth
inset track edge width
number
8
circleFill
circle handler internal color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#fff
circleStroke
circle handler edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#000
circleStrokeOpacity
circle handler edge color opacity
number
0.5
circleStrokeWidth
circle handler edge width
number
1.25
###d3VerticalSlider
This component is make it more simple to choose a value in a range. This range can be a range of color, date or number. It takes a
min and
max
as data.
template
<d3-vertical-slider
:min="min"
:max="max"
:margin="margin"
:options="options"
@input="(val) => yourMethod(val)"
width="100%"
height="100%">
</d3-vertical-slider>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
trackStroke
track edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#000
trackStrokeWidth
track edge width
number
10
trackStrokeOpacity
track edge opacity
number
0.3
trackRounded
track round or not
boolean
true
trackInsetStroke
inset track edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#ddd
trackInsetStrokeOpacity
inset track edge color opacity
number
1
trackInsetStrokeWidth
inset track edge width
number
8
circleFill
circle handler internal color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#fff
circleStroke
circle handler edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#000
circleStrokeOpacity
circle handler edge color opacity
number
0.5
circleStrokeWidth
circle handler edge width
number
1.25
###d3Tree
This component is for showing
tree layout which is recursive. It takes an object of
Hierarchical layouts as data.
hierarchical layout object
{
"name": "A1",
"children": [
{
"name": "B1",
"children": [
{
"name": "C1",
"value": 100
},
{
"name": "C2",
"value": 300
},
{
"name": "C3",
"value": 200
}
]
},
{
"name": "B2",
"value": 200
}
]
}
template
<d3-tree
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-tree>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
nodeTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.key + '<br>' + 'd.data.value'
nodeFill
tree node internal color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#6eadc1
nodeStroke
tree node edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#6eadc1
nodeFillOpacity
tree node internal color opacity
number
0.6
nodeStrokeOpacity
tree node edge color opacity
number
1
linkStroke
link edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#6eadc1
linkStrokeWidth
link edge width
number
1
linkStrokeOpacity
link edge color opacity
number
1
nodeRadius
tree node circle radius
number
10
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
###d3Cluster
This component is like
d3-tree but with all leaf nodes are at the same height. It takes an object of
Hierarchical layouts as data.
hierarchical layout object
{
"name": "A1",
"children": [
{
"name": "B1",
"children": [
{
"name": "C1",
"value": 100
},
{
"name": "C2",
"value": 300
},
{
"name": "C3",
"value": 200
}
]
},
{
"name": "B2",
"value": 200
}
]
}
template
<d3-cluster
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-cluster>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
nodeTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.name + '<br>' + 'd.data.value'
nodeFill
tree node internal color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#6eadc1
nodeStroke
tree node edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#6eadc1
nodeFillOpacity
tree node internal color opacity
number
0.6
nodeStrokeOpacity
tree node edge color opacity
number
1
linkStroke
link edge color
string (rgb, hex, rgba, hsl...)
#6eadc1
linkStrokeWidth
link edge width
number
1
linkStrokeOpacity
link edge color opacity
number
1
nodeRadius
tree node circle radius
number
10
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
###d3ICicleHorizontal
This component is for show
icicle horizontal layout which is recursive. It takes an object of
Hierarchical layouts as data.
template
<d3-icicle-horizontal
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-icicle-horizontal>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
rectTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.value
padding
partition padding
number
0
fillOpacity
partition internal color opacity
number
0.6
strokeOpacity
partition edge color opacity
number
1
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
###d3ICicleVertical
This component is for show
icicle vertical layout which is recursive. It takes an object of
Hierarchical layouts as data.
template
<d3-icicle-vertical
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-icicle-vertical>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
rectTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.value
padding
partition padding
number
0
fillOpacity
partition internal color opacity
number
0.6
strokeOpacity
partition edge color opacity
number
1
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
###d3Sunburst
This component is for showing
sunburst layout. It takes an object of
Hierarchical layouts as data.
hierarchical layout object
{
"name": "A1",
"children": [
{
"name": "B1",
"children": [
{
"name": "C1",
"value": 100
},
{
"name": "C2",
"value": 300
},
{
"name": "C3",
"value": 200
}
]
},
{
"name": "B2",
"value": 200
}
]
}
template
<d3-sunburst
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-sunburst>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
arcTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.value
padding
partition padding
number
0
fillOpacity
partition internal color opacity
number
0.6
strokeOpacity
partition edge color opacity
number
1
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
###d3Pack
This component is for showing
pack layout. It takes an object of
Hierarchical layouts as data.
hierarchical layout object
{
"name": "A1",
"children": [
{
"name": "B1",
"children": [
{
"name": "C1",
"value": 100
},
{
"name": "C2",
"value": 300
},
{
"name": "C3",
"value": 200
}
]
},
{
"name": "B2",
"value": 200
}
]
}
template
<d3-pack
:data="data"
:options="options"
:margin="margin"
width="100%"
height="300px">
</d3-pack>
options
|key
|description
|type
|default
circleTitle
tooltip
function
d => d.data.key + '<br>' + d.data.value
circleFillOpacity
partition circle internal color opacity
number
0.6
circleStrokeOpacity
partition circle edge color opacity
number
1
axisXLabel
label of axis x
string or null
null
axisFontSize
axis text font size
number
12
axisFontWeight
axis text font weight
number
400
axisFontOpacity
axis text font opacity
number ([0, 1])
0.5
d3ColorPicker
d3Gantt
d3Gauge
d3Goal
d3HeatMap
d3RadialBar
d3RadialSector
d3RadialLine
d3ScatterPlot
d3Table
d3WordCloud
d3Markdown
d3JsonViewer
d3LReplay
MIT