d3-transform makes it easy to define and reuse functions that produce transform attribute strings for SVG elements. Using d3-transform reduces repetition, allows you to compose multiple transforms, and eliminates ugly string-interpolation from your d3 visualization code.

Installation

Include d3-transform in your web page using a script tag any time after you've included d3:

< script src = "http://d3js.org/d3.v4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "d3-transform.js" > </ script >

Usage

d3-transform replaces the manual construction of transform attribute strings for SVG elements. For example, if you want to translate, rotate, and scale a group element depending on the data bound to that element, you'd write something like this without d3-transform:

d3.select( 'svg' ).selectAll( 'g' ) .data([{ size : 5 }, { size : 10 }]) .enter().append( 'g' ) .attr( 'transform' , function ( d, i ) { return "translate(20," + d.size * 10 + ") rotate (40) scale(" + ( d.size + 2 ) + ")" ); });

With d3-transform, you can rewrite the above code like this:

var transform = d3.transform() .translate( function ( d ) { return [ 20 , d.size * 10 ] }) .rotate( 40 ) .scale( function ( d ) { return d.size + 2 }); var svg = d3.select( 'svg' ).selectAll( 'g' ) .data([{ size : 5 }, { size : 10 }]) .enter() .append( 'g' ) .attr( 'transform' , transform);

In both cases the resulting document will look the same:

< svg > < g transform = "translate(20,50) rotate(40) scale(7)" > </ g > < g transform = "translate(20,100) rotate(40) scale(12)" > </ g > </ svg >

You can specify arguments for these operations by either providing positional arguments to the corresponding method of the transform object, or by providing a function that will return an array of arguments that are interpreted as positional arguments. In the special case where an operation only takes one argument, your function can return a number.

All of the SVG 1.1 transform operations are supported: matrix , rotate , translate , scale , skewX , and skewY . See the SVG 1.1 Specification or MDN for further details on the arguments of each operation.

When using node.js, calls to require('d3-transform') return a direct reference to the "transform" method.

var d3 = require ( 'd3' ); var d3Transform = require ( 'd3-transform' ); var transform = d3Transform() .translate( function ( d ) { return [ 20 , d.size * 10 ] }) .rotate( 40 ) .scale( function ( d ) { return d.size + 2 }); var svg = d3.select( 'svg.example1' ).selectAll( 'g' ) .data([{ size : 5 }, { size : 10 }]) .enter() .append( 'g' ) .attr( 'transform' , transform);

Composition

If you want to extend one transform with another set of operations, pass the initial transform object into the d3.transform() function:

var transform1 = d3.transform() .translate( 10 , 20 ); var transform2 = d3.transform(transform1) .scale( function ( d ) { return [d.size];}) d3.select( 'svg.example2' ).selectAll( 'g' ) .data([{ size : 5 }, { size : 10 }]) .enter().append( 'g' ) .attr( 'transform' , transform2);

Another way to compose multiple transform objects is to use the seq operation:

var transform1 = d3.transform() .translate( 10 , 20 ); var transform2 = d3.transform() .scale( function ( d ) { return [d.size];}) var transform = transform1.seq(transform2);

With either of these approaches, the result is a document that looks like this:

< svg > < g transform = "translate(10,20) scale(5)" > </ g > < g transform = "translate(10,20) scale(10)" > </ g > </ svg >

