openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dtf

d3-tip-fork

by Justin Palmer
0.6.8 (see all)

d3 tooltips

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

d3.tip: Tooltips for d3.js visualizations

API Docs

See the API Documentation

Download Latest Version

Install with NPM

npm install d3-tip

Quick Usage

/* Initialize tooltip */
tip = d3.tip().attr('class', 'd3-tip').html(function(d) { return d; });

/* Invoke the tip in the context of your visualization */
vis.call(tip)

vis.selectAll('rect')
  .data(data)
  .enter()
  .append('rect')
  .attr('width', function() { return x.rangeBand() })
  .attr('height', function(d) { return h - y(d) })
  .attr('y', function(d) { return y(d) })
  .attr('x', function(d, i) { return x(i) })
  .on('mouseover', tip.show)
  .on('mouseout', tip.hide)

If you want basic styling, you can include example-styles.css using a service like rawgithub.com.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//rawgithub.com/Caged/d3-tip/master/examples/example-styles.css">

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial