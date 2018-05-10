d3.tip: Tooltips for d3.js visualizations

Development Version : 6kb / ~2kb gzipped

Install with NPM

npm install d3-tip

Quick Usage

tip = d3.tip().attr( 'class' , 'd3-tip' ).html( function ( d ) { return d; }); vis.call(tip) vis.selectAll( 'rect' ) .data(data) .enter() .append( 'rect' ) .attr( 'width' , function ( ) { return x.rangeBand() }) .attr( 'height' , function ( d ) { return h - y(d) }) .attr( 'y' , function ( d ) { return y(d) }) .attr( 'x' , function ( d, i ) { return x(i) }) .on( 'mouseover' , tip.show) .on( 'mouseout' , tip.hide)

If you want basic styling, you can include example-styles.css using a service like rawgithub.com.