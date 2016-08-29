Additional D3 symbol types.

For use with D3 version 4+.

Demo

A demo is available here.

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install d3-symbol-extra . Otherwise, download the latest release. AMD, CommonJS, and vanilla environments are supported. In vanilla, a d3 global is exported:

< script src = "https://d3js.org/d3.v4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "d3-symbol-extra.js" > </ script > < svg width = "100" height = "100" > </ svg > < script > var symbol = d3.symbol().size( 1000 ).type(d3.symbolPentagon); d3.select( 'svg' ).append( 'path' ) .attr( 'transform' , 'translate(50, 50)' ) .attr( 'd' , function (d, i) { return symbol(); }); </ script >

API Reference

Symbols

# d3.symbolTriangleDown <>

The triangle symbol type rotated 180°. See d3.symbolTriangle.

# d3.symbolTriangleLeft <>

The triangle symbol type rotated 90° counterclockwise. See d3.symbolTriangle.

# d3.symbolTriangleRight <>

The triangle symbol type rotated 90° clockwise. See d3.symbolTriangle.

# d3.symbolDiamondAlt <>

The diamond symbol type laid horizontally. See d3.symbolDiamond.

# d3.symbolDiamondSquare <>

The square symbol type rotated 45°. See d3.symbolSquare.

# d3.symbolPentagon <>

The pentagon symbol type.

# d3.symbolHexagon <>

The hexagon symbol type.

# d3.symbolHexagonAlt <>

The hexagon symbol type rotated to have horizontal top and bottom edges.

# d3.symbolOctagon <>

The octagon symbol type.

# d3.symbolOctagonAlt <>

The octagon symbol type rotated to have horizontal top and bottom edges.

# d3.symbolX <>

The Greek cross symbol type rotated 45°. Alias: d3.symbolCrossAlt. See d3.symbolCross.