Full documentation: http://d3-annotation.susielu.com
You must include the d3 library before including the annotation file. Then you can add the compiled js file to your website
You can add the latest version of d3-annotation hosted on cdnjs.
You can add d3-annotation as a node module by running
npm i d3-svg-annotation -S
Andrew Mollica, d3-ring-note D3 plugin for placing circle and text annotation, and HTML Annotation
Scatterplot with d3-annotate, by Chris Polis, example using d3-annotate
Rickshaw has an annotation tool
Benn Stancil has an annotation example for a line chart
Adam Pearce has arc-arrows and swoopy drag
Micah Stubbs has a nice VR chart based on swoopy drag
Scott Logic evokes “line annotation” in a graph (different concept).
Seven Features You’ll Want In Your Next Charting Tool shows how the NYT does annotations
John Burn-Murdoch example with adding/removing and repositioning annotations