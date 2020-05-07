Full documentation: http://d3-annotation.susielu.com

Setup

Include the file directly

You must include the d3 library before including the annotation file. Then you can add the compiled js file to your website

Using CDN

You can add the latest version of d3-annotation hosted on cdnjs.

Using NPM

You can add d3-annotation as a node module by running

npm i d3-svg-annotation -S

Feedback

I would love to hear from you about any additional features that would be useful, please say hi on twitter @DataToViz.

Prior art