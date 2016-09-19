openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dsc

d3-spider-chart

by Alvaro Graves
0.0.1 (see all)

Simple radar chart in D3.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

413

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Radar Chart

A reusable radar chart implementation in D3.js. Styleable, configurable and transition-capable.

Radar Example

Usage

Install

bower install git@github.com:alangrafu/radar-chart-d3.git --save

Data structure

var data = [
  {
    className: 'germany', // optional, can be used for styling
    axes: [
      {axis: "strength", value: 13, yOffset: 10},
      {axis: "intelligence", value: 6},
      {axis: "charisma", value: 5},  
      {axis: "dexterity", value: 9},  
      {axis: "luck", value: 2, xOffset: -20}
    ]
  },
  {
    className: 'argentina',
    axes: [
      {axis: "strength", value: 6},
      {axis: "intelligence", value: 7},
      {axis: "charisma", value: 10},  
      {axis: "dexterity", value: 13},  
      {axis: "luck", value: 9}
    ]
  }
];

xOffset and yOffset are optional values that allows a developer to change the position of a specific label. It is important to add them in the first group of axes.

Simple single chart drawing

<div class="chart-container"></div>
<script>
RadarChart.draw(".chart-container", data);
</script>

D3.js reusable chart API

var chart = RadarChart.chart();
var svg = d3.select('body').append('svg')
  .attr('width', 600)
  .attr('height', 800);

// draw one
svg.append('g').classed('focus', 1).datum(data).call(chart);

// draw many radars
var game = svg.selectAll('g.game').data(
  [
    data,
    data,
    data,
    data
  ]
);
game.enter().append('g').classed('game', 1);
game
  .attr('transform', function(d, i) { return 'translate(150,600)'; })
  .call(chart);

Style with CSS

.radar-chart .area {
  fill-opacity: 0.7;
}
.radar-chart.focus .area {
  fill-opacity: 0.3;
}
.radar-chart.focus .area.focused {
  fill-opacity: 0.9;
}
.area.germany, .germany .circle {
  fill: #FFD700;
  stroke: none;
}
.area.argentina, .argentina .circle {
  fill: #ADD8E6;
  stroke: none;
}

Configure

// retrieve config
chart.config();
// all options with default values
chart.config({
  containerClass: 'radar-chart', // target with css, the default stylesheet targets .radar-chart
  w: 600,
  h: 600,
  factor: 0.95,
  factorLegend: 1,
  levels: 3,
  maxValue: 0,
  minValue: 0,
  radians: 2 * Math.PI,
  color: d3.scale.category10(), // pass a noop (function() {}) to decide color via css
  axisLine: true,
  axisText: true,
  circles: true,
  radius: 5,
  open: false,  // whether or not the last axis value should connect back to the first axis value
                // if true, consider modifying the chart opacity (see "Style with CSS" section above)
  axisJoin: function(d, i) {
    return d.className || i;
  },
  tooltipFormatValue: function(d) {
    return d;
  },
  tooltipFormatClass: function(d) {
    return d;
  },
  transitionDuration: 300
});

Example

###CSV2Radar

Display a csv file as a radar chart at http://alangrafu.github.io/radar-chart-d3/csv2radar.html.

Example http://bl.ocks.org/tpreusse/2bc99d74a461b8c0acb1

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial