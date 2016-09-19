Radar Chart

A reusable radar chart implementation in D3.js. Styleable, configurable and transition-capable.

Usage

Install

bower install git@github.com:alangrafu/radar-chart-d3.git --save

Data structure

var data = [ { className: 'germany' , // optional, can be used for styling axes: [ {axis: "strength" , value: 13 , yOffset: 10 }, {axis: "intelligence" , value: 6 }, {axis: "charisma" , value: 5 }, {axis: "dexterity" , value: 9 }, {axis: "luck" , value: 2 , xOffset: -20 } ] }, { className: 'argentina' , axes: [ {axis: "strength" , value: 6 }, {axis: "intelligence" , value: 7 }, {axis: "charisma" , value: 10 }, {axis: "dexterity" , value: 13 }, {axis: "luck" , value: 9 } ] } ];

xOffset and yOffset are optional values that allows a developer to change the position of a specific label. It is important to add them in the first group of axes.

Simple single chart drawing

< div class = "chart-container" > </ div > < script > RadarChart.draw( ".chart-container" , data); </ script >

D3.js reusable chart API

var chart = RadarChart.chart(); var svg = d3.select( 'body' ).append( 'svg' ) .attr( 'width' , 600 ) .attr( 'height' , 800 ); svg.append( 'g' ).classed( 'focus' , 1 ).datum(data).call(chart); var game = svg.selectAll( 'g.game' ).data( [ data, data, data, data ] ); game.enter().append( 'g' ).classed( 'game' , 1 ); game .attr( 'transform' , function ( d, i ) { return 'translate(150,600)' ; }) .call(chart);

Style with CSS

.radar-chart .area { fill-opacity : 0.7 ; } .radar-chart .focus .area { fill-opacity : 0.3 ; } .radar-chart .focus .area .focused { fill-opacity : 0.9 ; } .area .germany , .germany .circle { fill : #FFD700 ; stroke : none; } .area .argentina , .argentina .circle { fill : #ADD8E6 ; stroke : none; }

Configure

chart.config(); chart.config({ containerClass : 'radar-chart' , w : 600 , h : 600 , factor : 0.95 , factorLegend : 1 , levels : 3 , maxValue : 0 , minValue : 0 , radians : 2 * Math .PI, color : d3.scale.category10(), axisLine : true , axisText : true , circles : true , radius : 5 , open : false , axisJoin : function ( d, i ) { return d.className || i; }, tooltipFormatValue : function ( d ) { return d; }, tooltipFormatClass : function ( d ) { return d; }, transitionDuration : 300 });

Example

###CSV2Radar

Display a csv file as a radar chart at http://alangrafu.github.io/radar-chart-d3/csv2radar.html.

http://bl.ocks.org/tpreusse/2bc99d74a461b8c0acb1