A reusable radar chart implementation in D3.js. Styleable, configurable and transition-capable.
bower install git@github.com:alangrafu/radar-chart-d3.git --save
var data = [
{
className: 'germany', // optional, can be used for styling
axes: [
{axis: "strength", value: 13, yOffset: 10},
{axis: "intelligence", value: 6},
{axis: "charisma", value: 5},
{axis: "dexterity", value: 9},
{axis: "luck", value: 2, xOffset: -20}
]
},
{
className: 'argentina',
axes: [
{axis: "strength", value: 6},
{axis: "intelligence", value: 7},
{axis: "charisma", value: 10},
{axis: "dexterity", value: 13},
{axis: "luck", value: 9}
]
}
];
xOffset and
yOffset are optional values that allows a developer to change the position of a specific label. It is important to add them in the first group of axes.
<div class="chart-container"></div>
<script>
RadarChart.draw(".chart-container", data);
</script>
var chart = RadarChart.chart();
var svg = d3.select('body').append('svg')
.attr('width', 600)
.attr('height', 800);
// draw one
svg.append('g').classed('focus', 1).datum(data).call(chart);
// draw many radars
var game = svg.selectAll('g.game').data(
[
data,
data,
data,
data
]
);
game.enter().append('g').classed('game', 1);
game
.attr('transform', function(d, i) { return 'translate(150,600)'; })
.call(chart);
.radar-chart .area {
fill-opacity: 0.7;
}
.radar-chart.focus .area {
fill-opacity: 0.3;
}
.radar-chart.focus .area.focused {
fill-opacity: 0.9;
}
.area.germany, .germany .circle {
fill: #FFD700;
stroke: none;
}
.area.argentina, .argentina .circle {
fill: #ADD8E6;
stroke: none;
}
// retrieve config
chart.config();
// all options with default values
chart.config({
containerClass: 'radar-chart', // target with css, the default stylesheet targets .radar-chart
w: 600,
h: 600,
factor: 0.95,
factorLegend: 1,
levels: 3,
maxValue: 0,
minValue: 0,
radians: 2 * Math.PI,
color: d3.scale.category10(), // pass a noop (function() {}) to decide color via css
axisLine: true,
axisText: true,
circles: true,
radius: 5,
open: false, // whether or not the last axis value should connect back to the first axis value
// if true, consider modifying the chart opacity (see "Style with CSS" section above)
axisJoin: function(d, i) {
return d.className || i;
},
tooltipFormatValue: function(d) {
return d;
},
tooltipFormatClass: function(d) {
return d;
},
transitionDuration: 300
});
###CSV2Radar
Display a csv file as a radar chart at http://alangrafu.github.io/radar-chart-d3/csv2radar.html.