d3-scale-chromatic

by d3
3.0.0 (see all)

Sequential, diverging and categorical color scales.

Overview

Readme

d3-scale-chromatic

This module provides sequential, diverging and categorical color schemes designed to work with d3-scale’s d3.scaleOrdinal and d3.scaleSequential. Most of these schemes are derived from Cynthia A. Brewer’s ColorBrewer. Since ColorBrewer publishes only discrete color schemes, the sequential and diverging scales are interpolated using uniform B-splines.

For example, to create a categorical color scale using the Accent color scheme:

var accent = d3.scaleOrdinal(d3.schemeAccent);

To create a sequential discrete nine-color scale using the Blues color scheme:

var blues = d3.scaleOrdinal(d3.schemeBlues[9]);

To create a diverging, continuous color scale using the PiYG color scheme:

var piyg = d3.scaleSequential(d3.interpolatePiYG);

Installing

If you use npm, npm install d3-scale-chromatic. You can also download the latest release on GitHub. For vanilla HTML in modern browsers, import d3-scale-chromatic from Skypack:

<script type="module">

import {interpolateYlGn} from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/d3-scale-chromatic@3";

const yellow = interpolateYlGn(0); // "rgb(255, 255, 229)"
const yellowGreen = interpolateYlGn(0.5); // "rgb(120, 197, 120)"
const green = interpolateYlGn(1); // "rgb(0, 69, 41)"

</script>

For legacy environments, you can load d3-scale-chromatic’s UMD bundle from an npm-based CDN such as jsDelivr; a d3 global is exported:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-color@3"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-interpolate@3"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-scale-chromatic@3"></script>
<script>

const yellow = d3.interpolateYlGn(0); // "rgb(255, 255, 229)"
const yellowGreen = d3.interpolateYlGn(0.5); // "rgb(120, 197, 120)"
const green = d3.interpolateYlGn(1); // "rgb(0, 69, 41)"

</script>

Try d3-scale-chromatic in your browser.

API Reference

Categorical

# d3.schemeCategory10 <>

category10

An array of ten categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemeAccent <>

Accent

An array of eight categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemeDark2 <>

Dark2

An array of eight categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemePaired <>

Paired

An array of twelve categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemePastel1 <>

Pastel1

An array of nine categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemePastel2 <>

Pastel2

An array of eight categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemeSet1 <>

Set1

An array of nine categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemeSet2 <>

Set2

An array of eight categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemeSet3 <>

Set3

An array of twelve categorical colors represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

# d3.schemeTableau10 <>

Tableau10

An array of ten categorical colors authored by Tableau as part of Tableau 10 represented as RGB hexadecimal strings.

Diverging

Diverging color schemes are available as continuous interpolators (often used with d3.scaleSequential) and as discrete schemes (often used with d3.scaleOrdinal). Each discrete scheme, such as d3.schemeBrBG, is represented as an array of arrays of hexadecimal color strings. The kth element of this array contains the color scheme of size k; for example, d3.schemeBrBG[9] contains an array of nine strings representing the nine colors of the brown-blue-green diverging color scheme. Diverging color schemes support a size k ranging from 3 to 11.

# d3.interpolateBrBG(t) <>
# d3.schemeBrBG[k]

BrBG

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “BrBG” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePRGn(t) <>
# d3.schemePRGn[k]

PRGn

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “PRGn” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePiYG(t) <>
# d3.schemePiYG[k]

PiYG

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “PiYG” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePuOr(t) <>
# d3.schemePuOr[k]

PuOr

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “PuOr” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateRdBu(t) <>
# d3.schemeRdBu[k]

RdBu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “RdBu” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateRdGy(t) <>
# d3.schemeRdGy[k]

RdGy

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “RdGy” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateRdYlBu(t) <>
# d3.schemeRdYlBu[k]

RdYlBu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “RdYlBu” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateRdYlGn(t) <>
# d3.schemeRdYlGn[k]

RdYlGn

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “RdYlGn” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateSpectral(t) <>
# d3.schemeSpectral[k]

Spectral

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Spectral” diverging color scheme represented as an RGB string.

Sequential (Single Hue)

Sequential, single-hue color schemes are available as continuous interpolators (often used with d3.scaleSequential) and as discrete schemes (often used with d3.scaleOrdinal). Each discrete scheme, such as d3.schemeBlues, is represented as an array of arrays of hexadecimal color strings. The kth element of this array contains the color scheme of size k; for example, d3.schemeBlues[9] contains an array of nine strings representing the nine colors of the blue sequential color scheme. Sequential, single-hue color schemes support a size k ranging from 3 to 9.

# d3.interpolateBlues(t) <>
# d3.schemeBlues[k]

Blues

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Blues” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateGreens(t) <>
# d3.schemeGreens[k]

Greens

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Greens” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateGreys(t) <>
# d3.schemeGreys[k]

Greys

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Greys” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateOranges(t) <>
# d3.schemeOranges[k]

Oranges

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Oranges” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePurples(t) <>
# d3.schemePurples[k]

Purples

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Purples” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateReds(t) <>
# d3.schemeReds[k]

Reds

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “Reds” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

Sequential (Multi-Hue)

Sequential, multi-hue color schemes are available as continuous interpolators (often used with d3.scaleSequential) and as discrete schemes (often used with d3.scaleOrdinal). Each discrete scheme, such as d3.schemeBuGn, is represented as an array of arrays of hexadecimal color strings. The kth element of this array contains the color scheme of size k; for example, d3.schemeBuGn[9] contains an array of nine strings representing the nine colors of the blue-green sequential color scheme. Sequential, multi-hue color schemes support a size k ranging from 3 to 9.

# d3.interpolateTurbo(t) <>

turbo

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “turbo” color scheme by Anton Mikhailov.

# d3.interpolateViridis(t) <>

viridis

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “viridis” perceptually-uniform color scheme designed by van der Walt, Smith and Firing for matplotlib, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateInferno(t) <>

inferno

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “inferno” perceptually-uniform color scheme designed by van der Walt and Smith for matplotlib, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateMagma(t) <>

magma

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “magma” perceptually-uniform color scheme designed by van der Walt and Smith for matplotlib, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePlasma(t) <>

plasma

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “plasma” perceptually-uniform color scheme designed by van der Walt and Smith for matplotlib, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateCividis(t) <>

cividis

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “cividis” color vision deficiency-optimized color scheme designed by Nuñez, Anderton, and Renslow, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateWarm(t) <>

warm

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from a 180° rotation of Niccoli’s perceptual rainbow, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateCool(t) <>

cool

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from Niccoli’s perceptual rainbow, represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateCubehelixDefault(t) <>

cubehelix

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from Green’s default Cubehelix represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateBuGn(t) <>
# d3.schemeBuGn[k]

BuGn

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “BuGn” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateBuPu(t) <>
# d3.schemeBuPu[k]

BuPu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “BuPu” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateGnBu(t) <>
# d3.schemeGnBu[k]

GnBu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “GnBu” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateOrRd(t) <>
# d3.schemeOrRd[k]

OrRd

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “OrRd” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePuBuGn(t) <>
# d3.schemePuBuGn[k]

PuBuGn

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “PuBuGn” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePuBu(t) <>
# d3.schemePuBu[k]

PuBu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “PuBu” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolatePuRd(t) <>
# d3.schemePuRd[k]

PuRd

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “PuRd” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateRdPu(t) <>
# d3.schemeRdPu[k]

RdPu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “RdPu” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateYlGnBu(t) <>
# d3.schemeYlGnBu[k]

YlGnBu

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “YlGnBu” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateYlGn(t) <>
# d3.schemeYlGn[k]

YlGn

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “YlGn” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateYlOrBr(t) <>
# d3.schemeYlOrBr[k]

YlOrBr

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “YlOrBr” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

# d3.interpolateYlOrRd(t) <>
# d3.schemeYlOrRd[k]

YlOrRd

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “YlOrRd” sequential color scheme represented as an RGB string.

Cyclical

# d3.interpolateRainbow(t) <>

rainbow

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from d3.interpolateWarm scale from [0.0, 0.5] followed by the d3.interpolateCool scale from [0.5, 1.0], thus implementing the cyclical less-angry rainbow color scheme.

# d3.interpolateSinebow(t) <>

sinebow

Given a number t in the range [0,1], returns the corresponding color from the “sinebow” color scheme by Jim Bumgardner and Charlie Loyd.

