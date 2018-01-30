A framework for creating parent-child relationships with D3.js.

Examples

View a working example here.

If you have used d3-relationshipgraph, feel free to edit this readme and put a link and image for your example.

Installation

You can install d3-relationshipgraph via bower

bower install d3-relationshipgraph

You can also use npm

npm install d3-relationshipgraph

Or by downloading the repository and running

npm install

in the directory.

Usage

Setup

Since d3.relationshipgraph extends the D3.js framework, it can be easily added to an existing project by adding the following

< script src = "https://d3js.org/d3.v3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/scripts/d3.relationshipgraph.min.js" > </ script > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/css/d3.relationshipgraph.min.css" >

Once the framework is added to the HTML file, graphs can be created using familiar D3 selections

var json = [ { movietitle : 'Avatar' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,787,965,087' , year : '2009' }, { movietitle : 'Titanic' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,186,772,302' , year : '1997' } ]; var graph = d3.select( '#graph' ).relationshipGraph({ showTooltips : true , maxChildCount : 10 , showKeys : false , thresholds : [ 1000000000 , 2000000000 , 3000000000 ] }).data(json);

This simple code will produce the example at the beginning of the readme.

Thresholds

Thresholds can be strings or numbers . If you use a string , only values that match exactly will be in that threshold. If you use a number, a numeric value will be in the smallest threshold that is greater than the value. If the values are strings (such as in the example above), the number is extracted from the string and used. This allows you to use string values such as:

var json = [ { parent : 'a' , value : '$100' }, { parent : 'b' , value : '$100.15' }, { parent : 'c' , value : '100%' }, { parent : 'd' , value : '100.15%' } ];

and thresholds such as:

var thresholds = [ 25 , 50 , 75 , 100 ];

Private Data

Private data can be added to the JSON data by using the _private_ key. This allows you to pass private data into the onClick function that isn't shown in the tooltip.

To use private data, structure your JSON data so that it looks similar to

var myData = { parent : 'parentA' , name : 'child1' , _private_ : { private1 : 'Hidden from the tooltip.' , private2 : 'Also hidden from the tooltip.' } }

Configuration

d3.relationshipgraph is configured by passing in a JavaScript object into the constructor. The object can have the following properties

config = { showTooltips : true , maxChildCount : 10 , onClick : function ( obj ) {}, showKeys : true , thresholds : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], colors : [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ], transitionTime : 1000 , truncate : 25 , sortFunction : sortJson, valueKeyName : 'Worldwide Gross' }

None of the configurations are required and they all have default values

config = { showTooltips : true , maxChildCount : 0 , onClick : function ( ) { }, showKeys : true , thresholds : [], transitionTime : 1500 , truncate : 0 , sortFunction : sortJson, valueKeyName : 'value' }

If a custom sorting is used, the parent value MUST be sorted first.

Updating with New Data

To update the relationship graph with new data, store the RelationshipGraph object and call the data function with the updated JSON

var json = [ { movietitle : 'Avatar' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,787,965,087' , year : '2009' }, { movietitle : 'Titanic' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,186,772,302' , year : '1997' } ]; var graph = d3.select( '#graph' ).relationshipGraph({ showTooltips : true , maxChildCount : 10 , showKeys : false , thresholds : [ 1000000000 , 2000000000 , 3000000000 ] }); graph.data(json); json = [ { movietitle : 'Avatar' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,787,965,087' , year : '2009' }, { movietitle : 'Titanic' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,186,772,302' , year : '1997' }, { movietitle : 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' , parent : 'Walt Disney Studios' , value : '$2,066,247,462' , year : '2015' } ]; graph.data(json);

Child Node Interaction

To interact with the child nodes once they are in the graph, you can query for them based on subobjects. Thiswill return the objects that match the query. Once these objects have been returned, you can change the color of the nodes by using the setNodeColor method on the object, or change the stroke color of the node by using the setNodeStrokeColor method.

An example of a query is if I was lookingfor all nodes in the following example that are from the year 2009

var json = [ { movietitle : 'Avatar' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,787,965,087' , year : '2009' }, { movietitle : 'Titanic' , parent : '20th Century Fox' , value : '$2,186,772,302' , year : '1997' } ]; var graph = d3.select( '#graph' ).relationshipGraph(); graph.query({ year : '2009' });

That would return the Javascript object(s) that match the query.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license -- see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute please ensure that the following passes

grunt test -v

before putting up a pull request.