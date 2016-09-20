--> Demos, Examples, Playground, Docu
--> d3-react-squared-c3-loader
--> New blog post, based on live example
--> v0.6.0 and later require d3 v4!
--> v0.3.0 and later require React 0.14!
Documentation is still missing, sorry!
Starting in 0.3.6, c3 charts are loaded using d3-react-squared-c3-loader
Please note that this is still 'beta'. So far, there is no docu on the docu page. --> please check out the c3example.js in the source (./examples).
Feedback, ideas, PRs, etc. very welcome!
There are already some great solutions out there, combining React and D3, e.g.:
Most of these articles/code aims to combine/add d3 into the lifecycle methods to generate charts that way. Have a look at them, great ideas there.
See docu page for some details about my approach. I don't want to bore you with details here - just contact us (contacts on docu page). I am very happy to discuss ideas/concepts!
Some keywords:
We believe that especially the last bullet is helpful to teams separate concerns and have maintainable solutions. Why? The chart generating code is in its own module and the interaction designer doesn't really have to care about React (maybe he should, but that's another story...).
Details?
The documentation is still somewhat basic. Definitely check out the examples in the repo!
But hey, writing docu is sooooo time consuming...
This repo now includes a stand-alone example. Simply:
npm install
and then
npm run dev
and it should be running on
localhost:8080.
As far as I know, you shouldn't need anything fancy.
We run it in a babel/webpack/react setup, plain vanilla, so to speak (plenty of setup guides out there), and it works.
Also: we have bootstrap, no other css/sass/... (actually: we love react-bootstrap) (Note: you could, if you wanted, to use SASS to style your graphs, must require the files where and when needed; you know how.).
