openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dra

d3-radial-axis

by Vasco Asturiano
1.6.5 (see all)

A radial implementation of the D3 axis component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

d3-radial-axis

NPM package Build Size Dependencies

A radial implementation of the D3 axis component.

To use for instance in a clock or a gauge meter.

Quick start

import { axisRadialInner, axisRadialOuter } from 'd3-radial-axis';

or

var d3.radialAxis = require('d3-radial-axis');

or even

<script src="/path/to/dist/d3-radial-axis.js"></script>

then

var myAngleScale = d3.scaleLinear()
    .domain([-10, 10])
    .range([-Math.PI, Math.PI]);
var myRadius = 100;
var myRadialAxis = d3.axisRadialInner(myAngleScale, myRadius);

d3.select(<myDOMElement>).call(myRadialAxis);

API reference

Same features as the regular D3 axis.

d3.axisRadialOuter()
    .ticks()
    .tickArguments()
    .tickValues()
    .tickFormat()
    .tickSize()
    .tickSizeInner()
    .tickSizeOuter()
    .tickPadding()

Includes additional properties to configure the radial axis, the angleScale, and the axis radius.

Also supports the representation of a spiral axis when setting a pair of startRadius and endRadius.

d3.axisRadialOuter()
    .angleScale()
    .radius()
    .startRadius()
    .endRadius()

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial