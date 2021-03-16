A radial implementation of the D3 axis component.
To use for instance in a clock or a gauge meter.
import { axisRadialInner, axisRadialOuter } from 'd3-radial-axis';
or
var d3.radialAxis = require('d3-radial-axis');
or even
<script src="/path/to/dist/d3-radial-axis.js"></script>
then
var myAngleScale = d3.scaleLinear()
.domain([-10, 10])
.range([-Math.PI, Math.PI]);
var myRadius = 100;
var myRadialAxis = d3.axisRadialInner(myAngleScale, myRadius);
d3.select(<myDOMElement>).call(myRadialAxis);
Same features as the regular D3 axis.
d3.axisRadialOuter()
.ticks()
.tickArguments()
.tickValues()
.tickFormat()
.tickSize()
.tickSizeInner()
.tickSizeOuter()
.tickPadding()
Includes additional properties to configure the radial axis, the
angleScale, and the axis
radius.
Also supports the representation of a spiral axis when setting a pair of
startRadius and
endRadius.
d3.axisRadialOuter()
.angleScale()
.radius()
.startRadius()
.endRadius()