A radial implementation of the D3 axis component.

To use for instance in a clock or a gauge meter.

Quick start

import { axisRadialInner, axisRadialOuter } from 'd3-radial-axis' ;

or

var d3.radialAxis = require ( 'd3-radial-axis' );

or even

< script src = "/path/to/dist/d3-radial-axis.js" > </ script >

then

var myAngleScale = d3.scaleLinear() .domain([ -10 , 10 ]) .range([- Math .PI, Math .PI]); var myRadius = 100 ; var myRadialAxis = d3.axisRadialInner(myAngleScale, myRadius); d3.select( < myDOMElement > ).call(myRadialAxis);

API reference

Same features as the regular D3 axis.

d3 .axisRadialOuter () .ticks () .tickArguments () .tickValues () .tickFormat () .tickSize () .tickSizeInner () .tickSizeOuter () .tickPadding ()

Includes additional properties to configure the radial axis, the angleScale , and the axis radius .

Also supports the representation of a spiral axis when setting a pair of startRadius and endRadius .