openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

d3-polygon

by d3
3.0.1 (see all)

Geometric operations for two-dimensional polygons.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

d3-polygon

This module provides a few basic geometric operations for two-dimensional polygons. Each polygon is represented as an array of two-element arrays [​[x1, y1], [x2, y2], …], and may either be closed (wherein the first and last point are the same) or open (wherein they are not). Typically polygons are in counterclockwise order, assuming a coordinate system where the origin ⟨0,0⟩ is in the top-left corner.

Installing

If you use npm, npm install d3-polygon. You can also download the latest release on GitHub. For vanilla HTML in modern browsers, import d3-polygon from Skypack:

<script type="module">

import {polygonHull} from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/d3-polygon@3";

const hull = polygonHull(points);

</script>

For legacy environments, you can load d3-polygon’s UMD bundle from an npm-based CDN such as jsDelivr; a d3 global is exported:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-polygon@3"></script>
<script>

const hull = d3.polygonHull(points);

</script>

API Reference

# d3.polygonArea(polygon) <>

Returns the signed area of the specified polygon. If the vertices of the polygon are in counterclockwise order (assuming a coordinate system where the origin ⟨0,0⟩ is in the top-left corner), the returned area is positive; otherwise it is negative, or zero.

# d3.polygonCentroid(polygon) <>

Returns the centroid of the specified polygon.

# d3.polygonHull(points) <>

Returns the convex hull of the specified points using Andrew’s monotone chain algorithm. The returned hull is represented as an array containing a subset of the input points arranged in counterclockwise order. Returns null if points has fewer than three elements.

# d3.polygonContains(polygon, point) <>

Returns true if and only if the specified point is inside the specified polygon.

# d3.polygonLength(polygon) <>

Returns the length of the perimeter of the specified polygon.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial