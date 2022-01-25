openbase logo
d3-org-chart

by David Bumbeishvili
2.6.0 (see all)

Highly customizable d3 org chart. Integrations available for Angular, React, Vue

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

289

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Chart

Readme

Highly customizable d3 based organization chart

NPM version

Medium article about this project

Highly customizable org chart built with d3 v7.

Have you impressivelly customized an organizational chart and want to be featured on this page? Just email me at me@davidb.dev and include screenshot of your org chart and it will be featured on this page (dimensions of image should be 500 X 500).

Jump To Examples

Default
Sky
Circles
Oval
Clean (Design by Anton)
Futuristic - Full Functionality
Prev version design

Check out several libraries and frameworks integrations

Custom components & algorithms I used

Usage

Tip: Just copy this code and paste at - https://realtimehtml.com/

    <script src="https://d3js.org/d3.v7.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-org-chart@2"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-flextree@2.1.2/build/d3-flextree.js"></script>
    <div
      class="chart-container"
    ></div>

    <script>
      var chart;
      d3.csv(
        'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bumbeishvili/sample-data/main/org.csv'
      ).then(data => {
        chart = new d3.OrgChart()
          .container('.chart-container')
          .data(data) 
          .render();
      });
    </script>

Installing

npm i d3-org-chart

import { OrgChart } from 'd3-org-chart';

 new OrgChart() 
     .container(<DomElementOrCssSelector>)
     .data(<Data>) //  https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bumbeishvili/sample-data/main/org.csv
     .render();

Quick Docs

Check the sample data here - https://github.com/bumbeishvili/sample-data/blob/main/org.csv

For the full functionality of exposed methods check Futuristic Example and button bound functions

For the high level overview of margins and content setting check the image bellow

Notes & appreciations

I created this org-chart when I was hired by TeamApps.

Although this Org chart was specifically created for teamapps java web application framework , it's very flexible and can be used in any environment, where d3 and DOM is accessible.

Big thanks to Matthias and Yann, who assembled requirements for org-chart and had valuable pieces of advice afterwads.

Also, thanks all people who made generous donations, it gives me motivation to further improve this org chart component.

Thanks contractzen for the significant contribution, which made implementation of some of the most important features (optimal layout, exporting ) possible.

Author

David B (twitter)
David B (linkedin)

I am available for freelance data visualization work. Please contact me in case you'd like me to help you with my experience and expertise

You can also book data viz related consultation session with me

