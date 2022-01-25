Highly customizable d3 based organization chart

Medium article about this project

Highly customizable org chart built with d3 v7.

Featured customizations:

Usage

< script src = "https://d3js.org/d3.v7.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-org-chart@2" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-flextree@2.1.2/build/d3-flextree.js" > </ script > < div class = "chart-container" > </ div > < script > var chart; d3.csv( 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bumbeishvili/sample-data/main/org.csv' ).then( data => { chart = new d3.OrgChart() .container( '.chart-container' ) .data(data) .render(); }); </ script >

Installing

npm i d3-org-chart

import { OrgChart } from 'd3-org-chart' ; new OrgChart() .container(<DomElementOrCssSelector>) .data(<Data>) // https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bumbeishvili/sample-data/main/org.csv .render();

Quick Docs

Check the sample data here - https://github.com/bumbeishvili/sample-data/blob/main/org.csv

For the full functionality of exposed methods check Futuristic Example and button bound functions

For the high level overview of margins and content setting check the image bellow

Notes & appreciations

I created this org-chart when I was hired by TeamApps.

Although this Org chart was specifically created for teamapps java web application framework , it's very flexible and can be used in any environment, where d3 and DOM is accessible.

Big thanks to Matthias and Yann, who assembled requirements for org-chart and had valuable pieces of advice afterwads.

Also, thanks all people who made generous donations, it gives me motivation to further improve this org chart component.

Thanks contractzen for the significant contribution, which made implementation of some of the most important features (optimal layout, exporting ) possible.

Author

David B (twitter)

David B (linkedin)

