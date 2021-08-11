openbase logo
d3-node

by d3-node
2.2.3

Server-side D3 for static chart/map generation ✨📊

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

641

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

D3-Node

Build Status Codecov npm npm

Server-side D3 with ease  

Tested on Nodejs v10 & up

maps and charts with d3-node

js-standard-style

Why?

Basic usage:

NPM

Create a SVG

 const D3Node = require('d3-node')
 const d3n = new D3Node()      // initializes D3 with container element
 d3n.createSVG(10,20).append('g') // create SVG w/ 'g' tag and width/height
 d3n.svgString() // output: <svg width=10 height=20 xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g></g></svg>

Advanced usage

Setting container & insertion point via selector

 const options = { selector: '#chart', container: '<div id="container"><div id="chart"></div></div>' }
 const d3n = new D3Node(options) // initializes D3 with container element
 const d3 = d3n.d3
 d3.select(d3n.document.querySelector('#chart')).append('span') // insert span tag into #chart
 d3n.html()   // output: <html><body><div id="container"><div id="chart"><span></span></div></div></body></html>
 d3n.chartHTML()   // output: <div id="chart"><span></span></div>

Inline SVG styles

 const d3n = new D3Node({styles:'.test {fill:#000;}'})
 d3n.createSVG().append('g')
 d3n.svgString()

Output

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
   <defs>
     <style type="text/css"><![CDATA[ .test{fill:#000;} ]]></style>
   </defs>
   <g></g>
<svg>

Create a canvas (for generating a png)

 const canvasModule = require('canvas'); // supports node-canvas v1 & v2.x
 const d3n = new D3Node({ canvasModule }); // pass it node-canvas
 const canvas = d3n.createCanvas(960, 500);
 const context = canvas.getContext('2d');
 // draw on your canvas, then output canvas to png
 canvas.pngStream().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('output.png'));

See examples for more...

Run Tests:

$ npm test

TODOs:

  • Add more examples: (remote data, world map)
  • Create Gulp task
  • Add option to inject css/js into html output

