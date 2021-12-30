A d3 based timeline visualization.

If you're using d3-milestones out in the wild I'd love to see what you came up with, just ping me on twitter.com/walterra.

Installing

yarn add d3-milestones .

The most quick way to get going is to use unpkg.com as a CDN to include the library directly into your HTML file.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/d3-milestones/build/d3-milestones.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/d3-milestones/build/d3-milestones.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "timeline" > </ div > < script > milestones( '#timeline' ) .mapping({ 'timestamp' : 'year' , 'text' : 'title' }) .parseTime( '%Y' ) .aggregateBy( 'year' ) .render([ { year: 789 , title: 'Vikings begin attacks on England.' }, { year: 840 , title: 'Vikings found Dublin in Ireland.' } ... { year: 1050 , title: 'The city of Oslo is founded in Norway.' }, { year: 1066 , title: 'Battle of Hastings.' } ]); </ script >

Head over here to see this example in action: https://beta.observablehq.com/@walterra/vikings-timeline.

Examples

Examples are included using storybook:

API Reference

General Usage

To initialize d3-milestones, pass a DOM Id to its main factory:

const vis = milestones( '#wrapper' );

The returned object exposes the following API:

# vis.aggregateBy(interval)

Sets the aggregation interval for the event data, where interval can be one of second , minute , hour , day , week , month , quarter or year .

# vis.distribution(string)

Sets the label distribution, can be top-bottom , top or bottom . Defaults to top-bottom . The options don't change for vertical layouts. top refers to labels on the left and bottom to labels on the right for that layout.

# vis.mapping(configObject)

Sets overrides for the default attributes for the expected data structure of an event. This defaults to:

{ category : undefined , entries : undefined , timestamp : 'timestamp' , text : 'text' , url : 'url' };

The method allows you to override single or multiple attributes to map them to fields in your original data with a single call like:

vis.mapping({ 'timestamp' : 'year' , 'text' : 'title' })

# vis.optimize(boolean)

Enables/Disables the label optimizer. When enabled, the optimizer attempts to avoid label overlap by vertically displacing labels.

# vis.autoResize(boolean)

Enables/Disables auto resizing. Enabled by default, this adds listeners to resizing events of the browser window.

# vis.orientation(string)

Sets the orientation of the timeline, can be either horizontal or vertical . Defaults to horizontal .

# vis.parseTime(specifier)

Specifies the formatter for the timestamp field. The specifier string is expected to resemble a format described here: https://github.com/d3/d3-time-format#locale_format

# vis.labelFormat(specifier)

The labelFormat for the time label for each milestones defaults to '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M' . Using aggregateBy , labelFormat will be set automatically to a reasonable format corresponding to the aggregation level. Still, this method is available to override this behavior with a custom labelFormat .

# vis.useLabels(boolean)

Enables/Disables the display of labels.

# vis.render([data])

When called without data this triggers re-rendering the existing visualization.

data is expected to be an array of event objects with fields matching either the expected defaults ( timestamp and text attribute) or the provided mapping via .mapping() .

# vis.onEventClick(function)

Set a callback which is executed when the text or image is clicked.

vis.onEventClick( ( d ) => { console .log( 'click' , d); alert( ` ${d.text} | ${d.timestamp} ${ JSON .stringify(d.attributes)} ` ); })

# vis.onEventMouseOver(function)

Set a callback which is executed when the mouse cursor is over text or image.

vis.onEventMouseOver( ( d ) => { console .log( 'mouseover' , d); })

# vis.onEventMouseLeave(function)

Set a callback which is executed when the mouse cursor is leaving text or image.

vis.onEventMouseLeave( ( d ) => { console .log( 'mouseleave' , d); })

