A d3 based timeline visualization.
If you're using
yarn add d3-milestones.
The most quick way to get going is to use
unpkg.com as a CDN to include the library directly into your HTML file.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/d3-milestones/build/d3-milestones.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3-milestones/build/d3-milestones.min.js"></script>
<div id="timeline"></div>
<script>
milestones('#timeline')
.mapping({
'timestamp': 'year',
'text': 'title'
})
.parseTime('%Y')
.aggregateBy('year')
.render([
{ year: 789, title: 'Vikings begin attacks on England.' },
{ year: 840, title: 'Vikings found Dublin in Ireland.' }
...
{ year: 1050, title: 'The city of Oslo is founded in Norway.' },
{ year: 1066, title: 'Battle of Hastings.' }
]);
</script>
Examples are included using storybook:
To initialize d3-milestones, pass a DOM Id to its main factory:
const vis = milestones('#wrapper');
The returned object exposes the following API:
# vis.aggregateBy(interval)
Sets the aggregation interval for the event data, where interval can be one of
second,
minute,
hour,
day,
week,
month,
quarter or
year.
# vis.distribution(string)
Sets the label distribution, can be
top-bottom,
top or
bottom. Defaults to
top-bottom. The options don't change for vertical layouts.
top refers to labels on the left and
bottom to labels on the right for that layout.
# vis.mapping(configObject)
Sets overrides for the default attributes for the expected data structure of an event. This defaults to:
{
category: undefined,
entries: undefined,
timestamp: 'timestamp',
text: 'text',
url: 'url'
};
The method allows you to override single or multiple attributes to map them to fields in your original data with a single call like:
vis.mapping({
'timestamp': 'year',
'text': 'title'
})
# vis.optimize(boolean)
Enables/Disables the label optimizer. When enabled, the optimizer attempts to avoid label overlap by vertically displacing labels.
# vis.autoResize(boolean)
Enables/Disables auto resizing. Enabled by default, this adds listeners to resizing events of the browser window.
# vis.orientation(string)
Sets the orientation of the timeline, can be either
horizontal or
vertical. Defaults to
horizontal.
# vis.parseTime(specifier)
Specifies the formatter for the timestamp field. The specifier string is expected to resemble a format described here: https://github.com/d3/d3-time-format#locale_format
# vis.labelFormat(specifier)
The
labelFormat for the time label for each milestones defaults to
'%Y-%m-%d %H:%M'. Using
aggregateBy,
labelFormat will be set automatically to a reasonable format corresponding to the aggregation level. Still, this method is available to override this behavior with a custom
labelFormat.
# vis.useLabels(boolean)
Enables/Disables the display of labels.
# vis.render([data])
When called without
data this triggers re-rendering the existing visualization.
data is expected to be an array of event objects with fields matching either the expected defaults (
timestamp and
text attribute) or the provided mapping via
.mapping().
# vis.onEventClick(function)
Set a callback which is executed when the text or image is clicked.
vis.onEventClick((d) => {
console.log('click', d);
alert(`
${d.text} | ${d.timestamp}
${JSON.stringify(d.attributes)}
`);
})
# vis.onEventMouseOver(function)
Set a callback which is executed when the mouse cursor is over text or image.
vis.onEventMouseOver((d) => {
console.log('mouseover', d);
})
# vis.onEventMouseLeave(function)
Set a callback which is executed when the mouse cursor is leaving text or image.
vis.onEventMouseLeave((d) => {
console.log('mouseleave', d);
})
