d3-lasso.js is a D3 plugin that allows you to tag elements on a page by drawing a line over or around objects. Functions can be run based on the lasso action. This functionality can be useful for brushing or filtering.

An example of the lasso implemented in a scatterplot can be found here: http://bl.ocks.org/skokenes/a85800be6d89c76c1ca98493ae777572

More examples:

When the lasso is used, it tags elements with properties of possible, not possible, selected, and not selected:

possible: while drawing a lasso, if an element is part of the final selection that would be made if the lasso was completed at that instance, the element is tagged as possible

not possible: while drawing a lasso, if an element is not part of the final selection that would be made if the lasso was completed at that instance, the element is tagged as not possible

selected: when a lasso is completed, all elements that were tagged as possible get tagged as selected

not selected: when a lasso is completed, all elements that were tagged as not possible get tagged as not selected

The tags can be used in combination with functions to perform actions like styling the possible or selected values while the lasso is in use.

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install d3-lasso . Otherwise, download the latest release.

API Reference

lasso()

Creates a new lasso object. This object can then have parameters set before the lasso is drawn.

var lasso = d3.lasso();

lasso.items([selection])

The items() parameter takes in a d3 selection. Each element in the selection will be tagged with lasso-specific properties when the lasso is used. If no input is specified, the function returns the lasso's current items.

lasso .items (d3.selectAll( "circle" ));

lasso.possibleItems([selection])

The possibleItems() parameter returns items that are currently tagged as being "possible".

lasso.notPossibleItems([selection])

The notPossibleItems() parameter returns items that are currently tagged as being "not possible".

lasso.selectedItems([selection])

The selectedItems() parameter returns items that are currently tagged as being "selected".

lasso.notSelectedItems([selection])

The notSelectedItems() parameter returns items that are currently tagged as being "not selected".

lasso.hoverSelect([bool])

The hoverSelect() parameter takes in a boolean that determines whether objects can be lassoed by hovering over an element during lassoing. The default value is set to true. If no input is specified, the function returns the lasso's current hover parameter.

lasso.hoverSelect( true );

lasso.closePathSelect([bool])

The closePathSelect() parameter takes in a boolean that determines whether objects can be lassoed by drawing a loop around them. The default value is set to true. If no input is specified, the function returns the lasso's current parameter.

lasso.closePathSelect( true );

lasso.closePathDistance([num])

The closePathDistance() parameter takes in a number that specifies the maximum distance in pixels from the lasso origin that a lasso needs to be drawn in order to complete the loop and select elements. This parameter only works if closePathSelect is set to true; If no input is specified, the function returns the lasso's current parameter.

lasso .closePathDistance ( 75 );

lasso.targetArea([sel])

The targetArea() parameter takes in a selection representing the element to be used as a target area for the lasso event. If no input is specified, the function returns the current area selection.

lasso .targetArea (d3.select( "#myLassoRect" ));

lasso.on(type,[func])

The on() parameter takes in a type of event and a function for that event. There are 3 types of events that can be defined:

start: this function will be executed whenever a lasso is started

draw: this function will execute repeatedly as the lasso is drawn

end: this function will be executed whenever a lasso is completed

If no function is specified, the function will return the current function defined for the type specified.

lasso.on( "start" , function ( ) { alert( "lasso started!" ); });

Initiating a lasso

Once a lasso object is defined, it can be added to a page by calling it on an element like an svg.

var lasso = d3.lasso() .items(d3.selectAll( "circle" )) .targetArea(de.select( "#myLassoRect" )); d3.select( "svg" ).call(lasso);

If a lasso is going to be used on graphical elements that have been translated via a g element acting as a container, which is a common practice for incorporating chart margins, then the lasso should be called on that g element so that it is in the same coordinate system as the graphical elements.