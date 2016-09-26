openbase logo
dhc

d3-horizon-chart

by Kiril
0.0.6 (see all)

D3.js plug-in that draws horizon charts using canvas

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

d3 horizon chart

d3-horizon-chart

npm version

d3-horizon-chart is a d3 plugin that draws horizon charts using an Html5 Canvas. It provides an easy way to visualize large amounts of time series data.

The plugin is heavily inspired by cubism.js, but doesn't make assumptions about real-time metrics and back-end servers such as Cube/Graphite. This makes it a good fit when you just want to plot your data as a horizon chart.

d3-horizon-chart follows the latest plugin guidelines using D3’s new 4.0 module pattern.

Examples

Check out the project page for more examples.

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install d3-horizon-chart. Otherwise, download the latest release.

API Reference

# horizonChart()

Constructs a new horizonChart generator with the default settings.

# horizon.height([height])

If height is specified, sets the height of the chart to the specified number and returns this horizonChart generator. If height is not specified, returns the current height accessor, which defaults to:

function height() {
  return 30;
}

