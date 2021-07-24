d3-geomap is designed to be a reusable geographic map for D3.
In its current stage it consists of a class to create plain maps
d3.geomap() and one for choropleth maps
d3.choropleth().
Refer to the documentation on how to use d3-geomap and to download a bundle that contains minified versions of d3-geomap and its dependencies as well as TopoJSON files for creating world and individual country maps.
$ npm install d3-geomap
ES6:
import { select } from 'd3-selection';
import { geomap } from 'd3-geomap';
const worldMap = geomap();
worldMap.geofile('./node_modules/d3-geomap/src/world/countries.json');
worldMap.draw(select('#map'));
Otherwise, see examples in the
/examples directory.
Clone the repo & install dependencies:
$ git clone https://github.com/yaph/d3-geomap.git
$ cd d3-geomap
$ npm install
Start the development server:
$ npm run serve
A browser should open pointed to
http://localhost:8000/examples/. Choose to view one of the example maps.
The map above, showing birth countries of Football World Cup 2014 players, was created with d3-geomap. You can find more example maps here.