d3-geomap is designed to be a reusable geographic map for D3. In its current stage it consists of a class to create plain maps d3.geomap() and one for choropleth maps d3.choropleth() .

Refer to the documentation on how to use d3-geomap and to download a bundle that contains minified versions of d3-geomap and its dependencies as well as TopoJSON files for creating world and individual country maps.

Install

$ npm install d3-geomap

Usage

ES6:

import { select } from 'd3-selection' ; import { geomap } from 'd3-geomap' ; const worldMap = geomap(); worldMap.geofile( './node_modules/d3-geomap/src/world/countries.json' ); worldMap.draw(select( '#map' ));

Otherwise, see examples in the /examples directory.

Develop

Clone the repo & install dependencies:

$ git clone https://github.com/yaph/d3-geomap.git $ cd d3-geomap $ npm install

Start the development server:

$ npm run serve

A browser should open pointed to http://localhost:8000/examples/ . Choose to view one of the example maps.

Map Showcase

The map above, showing birth countries of Football World Cup 2014 players, was created with d3-geomap. You can find more example maps here.