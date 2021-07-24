openbase logo
dg

d3-geomap

by Ramiro Gómez
3.3.0 (see all)

A library for creating geographical maps based on D3.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

d3-geomap

npm package version npm package license

d3-geomap is designed to be a reusable geographic map for D3. In its current stage it consists of a class to create plain maps d3.geomap() and one for choropleth maps d3.choropleth().

Refer to the documentation on how to use d3-geomap and to download a bundle that contains minified versions of d3-geomap and its dependencies as well as TopoJSON files for creating world and individual country maps.

Install

$ npm install d3-geomap

Usage

ES6:

import { select } from 'd3-selection';
import { geomap } from 'd3-geomap';

const worldMap = geomap();
worldMap.geofile('./node_modules/d3-geomap/src/world/countries.json');

worldMap.draw(select('#map'));

Otherwise, see examples in the /examples directory.

Develop

Clone the repo & install dependencies:

$ git clone https://github.com/yaph/d3-geomap.git
$ cd d3-geomap
$ npm install

Start the development server:

$ npm run serve

A browser should open pointed to http://localhost:8000/examples/. Choose to view one of the example maps.

Map Showcase

World Cup 2014 Players' Birth Countries

The map above, showing birth countries of Football World Cup 2014 players, was created with d3-geomap. You can find more example maps here.

