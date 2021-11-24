d3-funnel is an extensible, open-source JavaScript library for rendering funnel charts using the D3.js library.
d3-funnel is focused on providing practical and visually appealing funnels through a variety of customization options. Check out the examples page to get a showcasing of the several possible options.
To install this library, simply include both D3.js and D3Funnel:
<script src="/path/to/d3.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/dist/d3-funnel.js"></script>
Alternatively, if you are using Webpack or Browserify, you can install the npm
package and
import the module. This will include a compatible version of
D3.js for you:
npm install d3-funnel --save
import D3Funnel from 'd3-funnel';
To use this library, you must create a container element and instantiate a new funnel chart. By default, the chart will assume the width and height of the parent container:
<div id="funnel"></div>
<script>
const data = [
{ label: 'Inquiries', value: 5000 },
{ label: 'Applicants', value: 2500 },
{ label: 'Admits', value: 500 },
{ label: 'Deposits', value: 200 },
];
const options = {
block: {
dynamicHeight: true,
minHeight: 15,
},
};
const chart = new D3Funnel('#funnel');
chart.draw(data, options);
</script>
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
chart.width
|The width of the chart in pixels or a percentage.
|mixed
|Container's width
chart.height
|The height of the chart in pixels or a percentage.
|mixed
|Container's height
chart.bottomWidth
|The percent of total width the bottom should be.
|number
1 / 3
chart.bottomPinch
|How many blocks to pinch on the bottom to create a funnel "neck".
|number
0
chart.inverted
|Whether the funnel direction is inverted (like a pyramid).
|bool
false
chart.animate
|The load animation speed in milliseconds.
|number
0 (disabled)
chart.curve.enabled
|Whether the funnel is curved.
|bool
false
chart.curve.height
|The curvature amount.
|number
20
chart.totalCount
|Override the total count used in ratio calculations.
|number
null
block.dynamicHeight
|Whether the block heights are proportional to their weight.
|bool
false
block.dynamicSlope
|Whether the block widths are proportional to their value decrease.
|bool
false
block.barOverlay
|Whether the blocks have bar chart overlays proportional to its weight.
|bool
false
block.fill.scale
|The background color scale as an array or function.
|mixed
d3.schemeCategory10
block.fill.type
|Either
'solid' or
'gradient'.
|string
'solid'
block.minHeight
|The minimum pixel height of a block.
|number
0
block.highlight
|Whether the blocks are highlighted on hover.
|bool
false
label.enabled
|Whether the block labels should be displayed.
|bool
true
label.fontFamily
|Any valid font family for the labels.
|string
null
label.fontSize
|Any valid font size for the labels.
|string
'14px'
label.fill
|Any valid hex color for the label color.
|string
'#fff'
label.format
|Either
function(label, value) or a format string. See below.
|mixed
'{l}: {f}'
tooltip.enabled
|Whether tooltips should be enabled on hover.
|bool
false
tooltip.format
|Either
function(label, value) or a format string. See below.
|mixed
'{l}: {f}'
events.click.block
|Callback
function(data) for when a block is clicked.
|function
null
The option
label.format can either be a function or a string. The following
keys will be substituted by the string formatter:
|Key
|Description
'{l}'
|The block's supplied label.
'{v}'
|The block's raw value.
'{f}'
|The block's formatted value.
Block-based events are passed a
data object containing the following elements:
|Key
|Type
|Description
|index
|number
|The index of the block.
|node
|object
|The DOM node of the block.
|value
|number
|The numerical value.
|fill
|string
|The background color.
|label.raw
|string
|The unformatted label.
|label.formatted
|string
|The result of
options.label.format.
|label.color
|string
|The label color.
Example:
{
index: 0,
node: { ... },
value: 150,
fill: '#c33',
label: {
raw: 'Visitors',
formatted: 'Visitors: 150',
color: '#fff',
},
},
You may wish to override the default chart options. For example, you may wish
for every funnel to have proportional heights. To do this, simply modify the
D3Funnel.defaults property:
D3Funnel.defaults.block.dynamicHeight = true;
Should you wish to override multiple properties at a time, you may consider
using lodash's
_.merge or jQuery's
$.extend:
D3Funnel.defaults = _.merge(D3Funnel.defaults, {
block: {
dynamicHeight: true,
fill: {
type: 'gradient',
},
},
label: {
format: '{l}: ${f}',
},
});
In the examples above, both
label and
value were just to describe a block
within the funnel. A complete listing of the available options is included
below:
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Example
|label
|mixed
|Required. The label to associate with the block.
'Students'
|value
|number
|Required. The value (or count) to associate with the block.
500
|backgroundColor
|string
|A row-level override for
block.fill.scale. Hex only.
'#008080'
|formattedValue
|mixed
|A row-level override for
label.format.
'USD: $150'
|hideLabel
|bool
|Whether to hide the formatted label for this block.
true
|labelColor
|string
|A row-level override for
label.fill. Hex only.
'#333'
Additional methods beyond
draw() are accessible after instantiating the chart:
|Method
|Description
destroy()
|Removes the funnel and its events from the DOM.
MIT license.