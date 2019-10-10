Flamegraph visualization for d3 v5.x

Installation

npm install d3-fg --save

Usage

d3-fg is currently built against d3 v5.x.

var tree = require ( './data.json' ) var element = document .querySelector( 'chart' ) var flamegraph = require ( 'd3-flamegraph' )({tree, element})

Dispatch listeners

Using d3.dispatch , d3-fg defines events that can be listened for and responded to in the calling application.

click On clicks on the flamegraph. If the click is not on a frame, all args are passed as null to allow for 'deselection'-like responses: flamegraph.on( 'click' , (nodeData, rect, pointerCoords) => { nodeData rect, pointerCoords }

hoverin On hovering in to a rendered frame on the flamegraph. Same args as click

hoverout On hovering out of a rendered frame on the flamegraph. No args passed.

dblClick On double clicking on a rendered frame on the flamegraph. Same args as click .

contextmenu On right clicking on a rendered frame on the flamegraph. Same args as click .

zoom On d3-fg executing a zoom on a frame. flamegraph.on( 'zoom' , (nodeData) => { nodeData }

animationEnd On d3-fg completing animations. No args.

Options

Pass in options as an object, including optional overrides for the following built-in actions:

colorHash - Applying calculated colours using a built-in orange-to-red scale based on time spent at stack top

- Applying calculated colours using a built-in orange-to-red scale based on time spent at stack top renderTooltip - Creating and updating a tooltip giving basic frame information

- Creating and updating a tooltip giving basic frame information renderLabel - Writing frame information on the frames themselves in Canvas

- Writing frame information on the frames themselves in Canvas renderStackFrameBox - Drawing the frame rectangles in Canvas, including redrawing on hover

- Drawing the frame rectangles in Canvas, including redrawing on hover clickHandler - Zooming in on nodes when clicked on, or zooming out when clicking outside any node

- Zooming in on nodes when clicked on, or zooming out when clicking outside any node isNodeExcluded - Checking if a frame should be hidden based on its node data and the current exclusion filters

require ( 'd3-flamegraph' )({ tree : { parent, children, depth }, element, exclude, timing, categorizer : function ( data, index, children ) { return { type } } height, width, cellHeight, collapseHiddenNodeWidths, heatBars, frameColors : { fill, stroke, }, labelColors : { default , [categoryName], }, colorHash : function ( stackTop, options ) { const { d, decimalAdjust, allSamples, tiers } = options stackTop(d) return }, renderTooltip : function ( node ) { node }, renderLabel : function ( frameHeight, options ) { const { context, node, x, y, width } = options frameHeight }, renderStackFrameBox : function ( globals, locals, rect ) { const { STATE_HOVER, STATE_UNHOVER, STATE_IDLE, frameColors, colorHash } = globals const { context, node, state } = locals rect }, clickHandler : function ( target ) { target this return }, isNodeExcluded : function ( node, filterTypes ) { node filterTypes } })

collapseHiddenNodeWidths

Boolean, affects the widths of stack frames excluded by type filters.

When true, hidden frames do not take up space, but instead all their visible children are aligned closely next to each other, to the left of their closest visible parent. In practice, this means that there are no gaps between frames. When toggling filters, frames may jump horizontally.

Dependencies

hsl-to-rgb-for-reals: simple HSL to RGB converter

Dev Dependencies

None

Acknowledgements

Sponsored by nearForm.

Based on the work by Martin Spier at https://www.npmjs.com/package/stackvis.

License

Apache 2.0