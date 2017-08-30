d3 Extended is compatible with d3 v4. If you are looking for the v3 compatible module you can find it on the v3 branch.
This module extends d3-selection with helpful functions which are similar to the jQuery API. If you want to get to know more about this project, feel free to read the blog post: Replacing jQuery with d3.
You can find the docs on the d3 Extended website
npm
npm install --save d3-extended
git clone
git clone https://github.com/wbkd/d3-extended.git
ES6 modules
import * as d3Selection from 'd3-selection';
import 'd3-extended'; // d3Selection is now extended
CommonJS
const d3Selection = require('d3-selection');
require('d3-extended'); // d3Selection is now extended
Oldschool
You can use the compressed or uncompressed version. To use the plugin, include it after d3-selection in your HTML:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3-selection/1.1.0/d3-selection.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/d3-extended.js"></script>
<script>
// d3 is now extended
</script>
To build d3-extended run
npm run build.
This will create d3-extended.js and a minified version in the build folder.
To run tests use
npm test. Note: The tests require that you have phantomjs installed globally. If you see errors, try
npm install -g phantomjs before running the tests.