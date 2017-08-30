d3 Extended is compatible with d3 v4. If you are looking for the v3 compatible module you can find it on the v3 branch.

This module extends d3-selection with helpful functions which are similar to the jQuery API. If you want to get to know more about this project, feel free to read the blog post: Replacing jQuery with d3.

You can find the docs on the d3 Extended website

Installation

npm

npm install --save d3-extended

git clone

git clone https://github.com/wbkd/d3-extended.git

Usage

ES6 modules

import * as d3Selection from 'd3-selection' ; import 'd3-extended' ;

CommonJS

const d3Selection = require ( 'd3-selection' ); require ( 'd3-extended' );

Oldschool

You can use the compressed or uncompressed version. To use the plugin, include it after d3-selection in your HTML:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3-selection/1.1.0/d3-selection.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/d3-extended.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Build

To build d3-extended run npm run build . This will create d3-extended.js and a minified version in the build folder.

Test