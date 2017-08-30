openbase logo
d3-extended

by wbkd
2.0.0 (see all)

Extends D3 with some common jQuery functions and more

63

GitHub Stars

271

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

d3 Extended

d3 Extended is compatible with d3 v4. If you are looking for the v3 compatible module you can find it on the v3 branch.

This module extends d3-selection with helpful functions which are similar to the jQuery API. If you want to get to know more about this project, feel free to read the blog post: Replacing jQuery with d3.

You can find the docs on the d3 Extended website

Installation

npm

npm install --save d3-extended

git clone

git clone https://github.com/wbkd/d3-extended.git

Usage

ES6 modules

import * as d3Selection from 'd3-selection';
import 'd3-extended'; // d3Selection is now extended

CommonJS

const d3Selection = require('d3-selection');
require('d3-extended'); // d3Selection is now extended

Oldschool

You can use the compressed or uncompressed version. To use the plugin, include it after d3-selection in your HTML:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3-selection/1.1.0/d3-selection.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/d3-extended.js"></script>
<script>
  // d3 is now extended
</script>

Build

To build d3-extended run npm run build. This will create d3-extended.js and a minified version in the build folder.

Test

To run tests use npm test. Note: The tests require that you have phantomjs installed globally. If you see errors, try npm install -g phantomjs before running the tests.

