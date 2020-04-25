A library for visualizing data trees with multiple parents built on top of D3.
Using dTree? Send me a message with a link to your website to be listed below.
There exists an online viewer for dTree graphs called Treehouse, similar to https://bl.ocks.org/ for D3. Treehouse allows anybody to host a dTree graph without having to create a website or interact directly with the library. It fetches data from Github's gists and displays it in a nice format. All graphs are unlisted so without your Gist ID nobody else can view them. Checkout the demo graph for dTree:
https://treehouse.gartner.io/ErikGartner/58e58be650453b6d49d7
The same demo is also available on JSFiddle.
There are several ways to use dTree. One way is to simply include the compiled file
dTree.js that then exposes a
dTree variable. dTree is available on both NPM and Bower as d3-dtree.
npm install d3-dtree
bower install d3-dtree
yarn add d3-dtree
Lastly dTree is also available through several CDNs such as jsDelivr:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3-dtree@2.4.1/dist/dTree.min.js
To use the library the follow dependencies must be loaded:
To create a graph from data use the following command:
tree = dTree.init(data, options);
The data object should have the following structure:
[{
name: "Father", // The name of the node
class: "node", // The CSS class of the node
textClass: "nodeText", // The CSS class of the text in the node
depthOffset: 1, // Generational height offset
marriages: [{ // Marriages is a list of nodes
spouse: { // Each marriage has one spouse
name: "Mother",
},
children: [{ // List of children nodes
name: "Child",
}]
}],
extra: {} // Custom data passed to renderers
}]
The following CSS sets some good defaults:
.linage {
fill: none;
stroke: black;
}
.marriage {
fill: none;
stroke: black;
}
.node {
background-color: lightblue;
border-style: solid;
border-width: 1px;
}
.nodeText{
font: 10px sans-serif;
}
.marriageNode {
background-color: black;
border-radius: 50%;
}
The options object has the following default values:
{
target: '#graph',
debug: false,
width: 600,
height: 600,
hideMarriageNodes: true,
marriageNodeSize: 10,
callbacks: {
/*
Callbacks should only be overwritten on a need to basis.
See the section about callbacks below.
*/
},
margin: {
top: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
left: 0
},
nodeWidth: 100,
styles: {
node: 'node',
linage: 'linage',
marriage: 'marriage',
text: 'nodeText'
}
}
The returned object,
tree = dTree.init(data, options), contains functions to control the viewport.
tree.resetZoom(duration = 500) - Reset zoom and position to initial state
zoomTo(x, y, zoom = 1, duration = 500) - Zoom to a specific position
zoomToNode(nodeId, zoom = 2, duration = 500) - Zoom to a specific node
zoomToFit(duration = 500) - Zoom to fit the entire tree into the viewport
Below follows a short descriptions of the available callback functions that may be passed to dTree. See dtree.js for the default implementations. Information about e.g. mouse cursor position can retrieved by interacting with the
this object, i.e.
d3.mouse(this).
function(name, extra, id)
The nodeClick function is called by dTree when the node or text is clicked by the user. It shouldn't return any value.
function(name, extra, id)
The nodeRightClick function is called by dTree when the node or text is right-clicked by the user. It shouldn't return any value.
function(name, x, y, height, width, extra, id, nodeClass, textClass, textRenderer)
The nodeRenderer is called once for each node and is expected to return a string containing the node. By default the node is rendered using a div containing the text returned from the default textRendeder. See the JSFiddle above for an example on how to set the callback.
function(nodeWidth, nodeMaxHeight)
The nodeHeightSeperation is called during intial layout calculation. It shall return one number representing the distance between the levels in the graph.
function(nodes, width, textRenderer)
This nodeSize function takes all nodes and a preferred width set by the user. It is then expected to return an array containing the width and height for all nodes (they all share the same width and height during layout though nodes may be rendered as smaller by the nodeRenderer).
function(aName, aExtra, bName, bExtra)
The nodeSorterer takes two nodes names and extra data, it then expected to return -1, 0 or 1 depending if A is less, equal or greater than B. This is used for sorting the nodes in the tree during layout.
function(name, extra, textClass)
The textRenderer function returns the formatted text to the nodeRenderer. This way the user may chose to overwrite only what text is shown but may opt to keep the default nodeRenderer.
function(extra, id)
Same as
nodeClick but for the marriage nodes (connector).
function(extra, id)
Same as
nodeRightClick but for the marriage nodes (connector).
function(x, y, height, width, extra, id, nodeClass)
Same as
nodeRenderer but for the marriage nodes (connector).
function(nodes, size)
Same as
nodeSize but for the marriage nodes (connector).
dTree has the following development environment:
To setup and build the library from scratch follow these steps:
yarn install
yarn run build
A demo is available by running:
yarn run demo
It hosts a demo on localhost:3000/ by serving test/demo and using the latest compiled local version of the library.
Contributions are very welcomed! Checkout the CONTRIBUTING document for style information. A good place to start is to make a pull request to solve an open issue. Feel free to ask questions regarding the issue since most have a sparse description.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015-2020 Erik Gärtner