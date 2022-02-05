Often data sets are hierarchical, but are not in a tree structure, such as genetic data. In these instances d3-hierarchy may not suit your needs, which is why d3-dag (Directed Acyclic Graph) exists. This module implements a data structure for manipulating DAGs. Old versions were designed to mimic d3-hierarchy 's api as much as possible, newer versions have opted to use modern javascript conventions while breaking from the standard set by d3.

Examples

Observable with Sugiyama Layout - Allows you to experiment with different layouts and different datasets for the sugiyama layout to understand the effects of different options.

Observable with Topological Layouts - Allows you to experiment with different layouts and different datasets for topological layouts.

Codepen with Sugiyama Layout - For people who want a straight javascript example without the Observable fanciness.

Expandable Family Tree - An expandable family tree rendered using d3-dag.

Installing

If you use node, npm i d3-dag or yarn add d3-dag . Otherwise you can load it using unpkg :

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/d3-dag@0.9.0" > </ script > < script > const dag = d3.dagStratify(...); const layout = d3.sugiyama(); layout(dag); </ script >

API Reference

Javascript API - methods exported to flat javascript

DAG - documentation on the DAG structure

Creating DAGs from data Hierarchy - data in dag format Stratify - data in tabular format Connect - data in edge format

Layout algorithms Sugiyama - standard layout Zherebko - topological layout Grid - grid based topological layout



General Usage Notes

This library is built around the concept of operators. Operators are functions with a fluent interface to modify their behavior. Every function that modifies behavior returns a copy, and will not modify the original operator. For example, the stratify operator creates dags from id-based parent data, can ve used like so:

const stratify = dagStratify(); const dag = stratify([{ id: "parent" }, { id: "child" , parentIds: [ "parent" ] }]); stratify.id( ( { myid }: { myid: string } ) => myid); const dag = stratify([{ myid: "parent" }, { myid: "child" , parentIds: [ "parent" ] }]); const myStratify = stratify.id( ( { myid }: { myid: string } ) => myid); const dag = myStratify([{ myid: "parent" }, { myid: "child" , parentIds: [ "parent" ] }]);

Node Sizes

It can be useful to set a custom node size for the layout. There is an important detail to node sizes that can be easy to miss, namely that "dummy nodes" or nodes that represent part of a long edge also have a custom size. If setting sugiyama 's nodeSize accessor, make sure to handle the case when the node being sized is undefined if you want to mimic the default behavior but with custom sizes you probably want to use something like .nodeSize(node => node === undefined ? [0, 0] : <my node size>) . To get even more flexible layouts, check sugiNodeSize .

Typescript Notes

Default operators will expect the necessary types for them to work, but will also do runtime checks in case javascript users use them inappropriately.

Due to what seems like a bug in typescript, passing operators that take no arguments, e.g. dagStratify().id(() => "") will cause typescript to infer the data as undefined , which will then restrict the overall data-type to never in most circumstances. If you encounter typescript errors saying types can't be assigned to never check that the appropraite types are being inferred from custom operators and accessors.

Experimental ES6 Imports

As of version 0.7, the full typescript build is released in the dist folder. That means in addition to importing from the bundled es6 module that was available before, you should be able to import arbitrary nested modules from d3-dag/dist/... . There may be issues with doing this, but it is at least an option. If people report success importing once private members from this more structured interface it may become stable.

Updating

Information for major changes between releases

Updating from 0.8 to 0.9

This update has relatively minor breaking changes.

In order to reduce bundle size, methods no longer return custom fluent iterables that allow mapping an reducing. You'll need to import a fluent iterable library of choice (e.g. lfi ). zherebko now functions similarly to sugiyama in that it handles a node size and includes that padding, rather than pushing coordinates right to 0,0. Some exported operator interface names were renamed to include their type of operator in the name, e.g. SimplexOperator was renamed to SimplexLayeringOperator . This is to prevent future name conflicts and standardize the exported intreface as some operators already required the name change.

In a non-breaking change, this update added a new grid based topological layout.

Updating from 0.7 to 0.8

This update features a large rewrite of much of the library, and as a result has some new features coupled with a lot of breaking changes. Most of the breaking changes are in the backend, so if you've only been using the bundled methods, most things should still work. With this, the library is nearing stability, and I expected to release 1.0 soon

Large Breaking Changes:

The largest breaking change was the removal of the arquint layout from this library. The removal makes me sad, but with the drastic rearchitecture of the library, supporting the arquint layout was too difficult. If possible, I would like to bring it back.

twolayerMedian and twolayerMean were merged into twolayerAgg . To get twolayerMean you now use twolayerAgg().aggregator(aggMeanFactory) .

and were merged into . To get you now use . sugiyama and zherebko no longer return a dag, instead they just modify the dag that was passed in. This isn't that different from the old behavior as the old dag was always modified, but in typescript there's no assertion that x and y exist on the returned dag.

and no longer return a dag, instead they just modify the dag that was passed in. This isn't that different from the old behavior as the old dag was always modified, but in typescript there's no assertion that x and y exist on the returned dag. sugiyama().nodeSize changed slightly. You used to have to check if the input extended SugiDummyNode , now you just check if it's undefined.

Minor Breaking Changes: These changes should only affect you if you were writing custom operators or using infrequent or experimental apis.

The Typescript types are much more coherent, and should make much more sense. The old types had a lot of manual assertions and casting to get them to work, the new ones don't. Most mthods should just work now without the need of manual annotation.

LayeringOperators now modify a node's value instead of setting a layer propery.

now modify a node's instead of setting a propery. The API for custom sugiyama operators has changed significantly. I don't think this API was actually used very frequently, but if you did, look at the new operator definitions. Roughly instead of having a DummyNode or the actual DagNode , you will have a SugiDagNode which is a normal dag node with node data that either has a single node attribute for normal nodes, or a parent and child attribute for dummy nodes.

or the actual , you will have a which is a normal dag node with node data that either has a single attribute for normal nodes, or a and attribute for dummy nodes. Many operator types were renamed from Operator in the appropriate module to a named operator like TwolayerOperator . This should only affect you if you were using the experimental ES6 module api.

in the appropriate module to a named operator like . This should only affect you if you were using the experimental ES6 module api. The build system was switched from rollup to esbuild. There was one error with the bundling that was caught in development, and is now being tested.

The definition of Dag changed from being a union of DagNode and DagRoot , to just being a subset of DagNode without the local node operations. This is arguably a cleaner api, but will change the behavior of things like conditional types.

and , to just being a subset of without the local node operations. This is arguably a cleaner api, but will change the behavior of things like conditional types. The definition of TwolayerOperator must now support going bottom to top.

must now support going bottom to top. Layout* (e.g. LayoutDagNode ) has been completely isolated, so it's impossible to create dags manually without implementing the interface yourself. The purpose is to enforce that dags remain dags, and most operators can be do by clever application of the construction methods (see sugify ).

New features:

All built-in decrossing operators now preserve the order of layers if there's nothing else to do.

All built-in ecrossing operators now all have an option to (or always) minimize the distance between nodes that have a common parent or child.

decrossTwoLayer does a bottom to top pass as well, and supports multiple passes.

does a bottom to top pass as well, and supports multiple passes. nodeSize is usable without checking for SugiDummyNode instances (now they're just undefined).

is usable without checking for instances (now they're just undefined). dagConnect supports adding single nodes.

supports adding single nodes. layeringSimplex allows equality groups, these are similar to setting rank the same, but there's no ordering constraint between groups.

allows equality groups, these are similar to setting rank the same, but there's no ordering constraint between groups. Much better typescript typings, and better tests to ensure they make sense.

Updating from 0.6 to 0.7

There are a number of potentially breaking changes when upgrading from 0.6 to 0.7. The first may be a big breaker, the the rest were for private apis or otherwise shouldn't have been used very often.

The only large breaking change is the remove of node ids. Prior to 0.7, all nodes must have a string id. The string id was necessary to detect loops and identical elements efficiently when iterating. ES6 Sets and Maps make this constraint unnecessary, and so it was removed. To fix the errors created, you'll need to go from accessing node.id to instead access node.data.id or whatever field was used for the id during creation. Note that connect and stratify still need ids to create the dag, and so still have their accessors, but hierarchy doesn't. Also note that because nodes don't take an id anymore, connect now produces nodes with data that stores the id, instead of undefined as before.

to instead access or whatever field was used for the id during creation. Note that and still need ids to create the dag, and so still have their accessors, but doesn't. Also note that because nodes don't take an id anymore, now produces nodes with data that stores the id, instead of undefined as before. In decrossOpt and twolayerOpt the clowntown option was replaced with the large option. This renaming should be more clear, and should fail more quickly, preventing people from running optimal decross algorithms on dags that are too big without knowing what's going on.

and the clowntown option was replaced with the option. This renaming should be more clear, and should fail more quickly, preventing people from running optimal decross algorithms on dags that are too big without knowing what's going on. Deprecated members coordVert and coordMinCurve were removed. Note that their layouts can still be achieved with coordQuad .

and were removed. Note that their layouts can still be achieved with . The bundled outputs used to be in the dist folder, and now their in the bundle folder. Those paths shouldn't have been hard coded, and the new paths are updated in package.json , but if you did hardcode them, this will break.

folder, and now their in the folder. Those paths shouldn't have been hard coded, and the new paths are updated in , but if you did hardcode them, this will break. Version 0.6 was tested on node 12, now the minimum node version is 14.

There were a few nobreaking updates:

The zherebko method should be a bit better, while running negligibly longer.

method should be a bit better, while running negligibly longer. Now when creating a dag with dagConnect or dagStratify typescript will pick up the datatype actually passed in, rather than just what was defined when creating the operator.

Updating from 0.5 to 0.6

The only breaking change happens if you happend to use this library in typescript, and happened store an operator with its types attached (e.g. layout: SugiyamaOperator<NodeType, ...> = ... ). All of the individual attribute modifier functions retained their generic signatures.

The typing for most operators changed to more easily allow adding new typed attributes later on. sugiyama went from being typed like sugiyama<NodeType, LayeringType, DecrossType, ...> to sugiyama<NodeType, { layering: LayeringType, decross: DecrosType, ... }> . To update, you'll need to change these declarations.

Updating from 0.4 to 0.5

The way Sugiyama layout works was entirely rewritten. Instead of defaulting to fitting nodes into [0, 1] in x and y, it now features a nodeSize accessor. Nodes are spaced out to respect their nodeSizes, along x coordinates this is exact, the y coordinates will respect the max height in each layer. As a result of the this change, there is no longer a separation accessor, as the role of that was replaced by specifying node sizes. Also, instead of sugiyama layout just returning the laidout dag (nice for type script), it now return an object with the dag, as well as the width and height of the final dag, including "padding" for node sizes. The default size of dummy nodes is [0, 0]. To get back to almost the old behavior, you can still specify a size . This will rescale everything, but still keep the outside padding.

Updating from 0.3 to 0.4

The update from 0.3 to 0.4 adds support for typescript, and makes a number of backwards incompatible changes that arrise from the switch. Some are also the result of cleaning up hasty early design decisions.

Instead of having linkData accessors, builders stratify and hierarchy now have either children / parentIds or childrenData / parentData that combine the children/parents with the data for the link. The build link data into the design of the dag and removes the messy handling of the fact that data was tacked on.

accessors, builders and now have either / or / that combine the children/parents with the data for the link. The build link data into the design of the dag and removes the messy handling of the fact that data was tacked on. points was moved from a property on linkData to its own top level link property, since it's somewhat required to be there and shouldn't be mutating user supplied data.

was moved from a property on linkData to its own top level link property, since it's somewhat required to be there and shouldn't be mutating user supplied data. copy , reverse , and equal have been removed as the new structure made them hard to support, as DAGs are viewed more immutably now. Support could potentially be added back.

, , and have been removed as the new structure made them hard to support, as DAGs are viewed more immutably now. Support could potentially be added back. Some DAG methods likes some and every have been removed because they're better supported by the fulent iterators returned by idescendants .

and have been removed because they're better supported by the fulent iterators returned by . In arquint, the height ratio property was switched to an accessor to be more inline with other methods.

Documention has moved from the README to inline, and a github pages generated by typedoc.

Switched from npm to yarn.

Updating from 0.1 to 0.2

The update from 0.1 to 0.2 includes a few small backwards incompatible changes.

dratify was renamed to dagStratify and dierarchy was renamed to dagHierarchy in order to pollute the d3 namespace less.

was renamed to and was renamed to in order to pollute the d3 namespace less. After running a sugiyama layout, the points attribute will always exist for every links data, and it now also contains the start and end points.

layout, the attribute will always exist for every links data, and it now also contains the start and end points. coordSpread was removed in favor of coordCenter which produces a slightly better layout in the same amount of time.

was removed in favor of which produces a slightly better layout in the same amount of time. test/data was moved to examples . This isn't technically part of the api, but it may break examples that required the old file location.

was moved to . This isn't technically part of the api, but it may break examples that required the old file location. Link data is created at dag creation time. This also isn't technically backwards compatible but might increase memory consumption.

Contributing

Contributions, issues, and PRs are all welcome!