Often data sets are hierarchical, but are not in a tree structure, such as genetic data.
In these instances
d3-hierarchy may not suit your needs, which is why
d3-dag (Directed Acyclic Graph) exists.
This module implements a data structure for manipulating DAGs.
Old versions were designed to mimic
d3-hierarchy's api as much as possible, newer versions have opted to use modern javascript conventions while breaking from the standard set by d3.
If you use node,
npm i d3-dag or
yarn add d3-dag.
Otherwise you can load it using
unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3-dag@0.9.0"></script>
<script>
const dag = d3.dagStratify(...);
const layout = d3.sugiyama();
layout(dag);
// ... render dag
</script>
This library is built around the concept of operators.
Operators are functions with a fluent interface to modify their behavior.
Every function that modifies behavior returns a copy, and will not modify the original operator.
For example, the
stratify operator creates dags from id-based parent data, can ve used like so:
// note initial function call with no arguments to create default operator
const stratify = dagStratify();
const dag = stratify([{ id: "parent" }, { id: "child", parentIds: ["parent"] }]);
stratify.id(({ myid }: { myid: string }) => myid);
// doesn't work, stratify was not modified
const dag = stratify([{ myid: "parent" }, { myid: "child", parentIds: ["parent"] }]);
const myStratify = stratify.id(({ myid }: { myid: string }) => myid);
// works!
const dag = myStratify([{ myid: "parent" }, { myid: "child", parentIds: ["parent"] }]);
It can be useful to set a custom node size for the layout.
There is an important detail to node sizes that can be easy to miss, namely that "dummy nodes" or nodes that represent part of a long edge also have a custom size.
If setting
sugiyama's
nodeSize accessor, make sure to handle the case when the node being sized is
undefined if you want to mimic the default behavior but with custom sizes you probably want to use something like
.nodeSize(node => node === undefined ? [0, 0] : <my node size>).
To get even more flexible layouts, check
sugiNodeSize.
dagStratify().id(() => "") will cause typescript to infer the data as
undefined, which will then restrict the overall data-type to never in most circumstances.
If you encounter typescript errors saying types can't be assigned to
never check that the appropraite types are being inferred from custom operators and accessors.
As of version 0.7, the full typescript build is released in the
dist folder. That means in addition to importing from the bundled es6 module that was available before, you should be able to import arbitrary nested modules from
d3-dag/dist/.... There may be issues with doing this, but it is at least an option. If people report success importing once private members from this more structured interface it may become stable.
Information for major changes between releases
This update has relatively minor breaking changes.
zherebko now functions similarly to
sugiyama in that it handles a node size and includes that padding, rather than pushing coordinates right to 0,0.
SimplexOperator was renamed to
SimplexLayeringOperator.
This is to prevent future name conflicts and standardize the exported intreface as some operators already required the name change.
In a non-breaking change, this update added a new grid based topological layout.
This update features a large rewrite of much of the library, and as a result has some new features coupled with a lot of breaking changes. Most of the breaking changes are in the backend, so if you've only been using the bundled methods, most things should still work. With this, the library is nearing stability, and I expected to release 1.0 soon
Large Breaking Changes:
twolayerMedian and
twolayerMean were merged into
twolayerAgg.
To get
twolayerMean you now use
twolayerAgg().aggregator(aggMeanFactory).
sugiyama and
zherebko no longer return a dag, instead they just modify the dag that was passed in.
This isn't that different from the old behavior as the old dag was always modified, but in typescript there's no assertion that x and y exist on the returned dag.
sugiyama().nodeSize changed slightly.
You used to have to check if the input extended
SugiDummyNode, now you just check if it's undefined.
Minor Breaking Changes: These changes should only affect you if you were writing custom operators or using infrequent or experimental apis.
LayeringOperators now modify a node's
value instead of setting a
layer propery.
DummyNode or the actual
DagNode, you will have a
SugiDagNode which is a normal dag node with node data that either has a single
node attribute for normal nodes, or a
parent and
child attribute for dummy nodes.
Operator in the appropriate module to a named operator like
TwolayerOperator.
This should only affect you if you were using the experimental ES6 module api.
DagNode and
DagRoot, to just being a subset of
DagNode without the local node operations.
This is arguably a cleaner api, but will change the behavior of things like conditional types.
TwolayerOperator must now support going bottom to top.
LayoutDagNode) has been completely isolated, so it's impossible to create dags manually without implementing the interface yourself.
The purpose is to enforce that dags remain dags, and most operators can be do by clever application of the construction methods (see
sugify).
New features:
decrossTwoLayer does a bottom to top pass as well, and supports multiple passes.
nodeSize is usable without checking for
SugiDummyNode instances (now they're just undefined).
dagConnect supports adding single nodes.
layeringSimplex allows equality groups, these are similar to setting rank the same, but there's no ordering constraint between groups.
There are a number of potentially breaking changes when upgrading from 0.6 to 0.7. The first may be a big breaker, the the rest were for private apis or otherwise shouldn't have been used very often.
node.id to instead access
node.data.id or whatever field was used for the id during creation.
Note that
connect and
stratify still need ids to create the dag, and so still have their accessors, but
hierarchy doesn't.
Also note that because nodes don't take an id anymore,
connect now produces nodes with data that stores the id, instead of undefined as before.
decrossOpt and
twolayerOpt the clowntown option was replaced with the
large option.
This renaming should be more clear, and should fail more quickly, preventing people from running optimal decross algorithms on dags that are too big without knowing what's going on.
coordVert and
coordMinCurve were removed. Note that their layouts can still be achieved with
coordQuad.
dist folder, and now their in the
bundle folder. Those paths shouldn't have been hard coded, and the new paths are updated in
package.json, but if you did hardcode them, this will break.
There were a few nobreaking updates:
zherebko method should be a bit better, while running negligibly longer.
dagConnect or
dagStratify typescript will pick up the datatype actually passed in, rather than just what was defined when creating the operator.
The only breaking change happens if you happend to use this library in
typescript, and happened store an operator with its types attached (e.g.
layout: SugiyamaOperator<NodeType, ...> = ...). All of the individual attribute
modifier functions retained their generic signatures.
The typing for most operators changed to more easily allow adding new typed
attributes later on.
sugiyama went from being typed like
sugiyama<NodeType, LayeringType, DecrossType, ...> to
sugiyama<NodeType, { layering: LayeringType, decross: DecrosType, ... }>. To update, you'll need to change
these declarations.
The way Sugiyama layout works was entirely rewritten. Instead of defaulting to
fitting nodes into [0, 1] in x and y, it now features a
nodeSize accessor.
Nodes are spaced out to respect their nodeSizes, along x coordinates this is
exact, the y coordinates will respect the max height in each layer. As a result
of the this change, there is no longer a separation accessor, as the role of
that was replaced by specifying node sizes. Also, instead of sugiyama layout
just returning the laidout dag (nice for type script), it now return an object
with the dag, as well as the width and height of the final dag, including
"padding" for node sizes. The default size of dummy nodes is [0, 0]. To get
back to almost the old behavior, you can still specify a
size. This will
rescale everything, but still keep the outside padding.
The update from 0.3 to 0.4 adds support for typescript, and makes a number of backwards incompatible changes that arrise from the switch. Some are also the result of cleaning up hasty early design decisions.
linkData accessors, builders
stratify and
hierarchy
now have either
children/
parentIds or
childrenData/
parentData that
combine the children/parents with the data for the link. The build link data
into the design of the dag and removes the messy handling of the fact that
data was tacked on.
points was moved from a property on linkData to its own top level link
property, since it's somewhat required to be there and shouldn't be mutating
user supplied data.
copy,
reverse, and
equal have been removed as the new structure made
them hard to support, as DAGs are viewed more immutably now. Support could
potentially be added back.
some and
every have been removed because they're
better supported by the fulent iterators returned by
idescendants.
The update from 0.1 to 0.2 includes a few small backwards incompatible changes.
dratify was renamed to
dagStratify and
dierarchy was renamed to
dagHierarchy in order to pollute the d3 namespace less.
sugiyama layout, the
points attribute will always exist for every links data, and it now also contains the start and end points.
coordSpread was removed in favor of
coordCenter which produces a slightly better layout in the same amount of time.
test/data was moved to
examples. This isn't technically part of the api, but it may break examples that required the old file location.
Contributions, issues, and PRs are all welcome!