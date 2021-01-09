This is a plugin for d3.js that allows you to easy use context-menus in your visualizations. It's 100% d3 based and done in the "d3 way", so you don't need to worry about including additional frameworks.

It's written to be very light weight and customizable. You can see it in action here:

http://plnkr.co/edit/hAx36JQhb0RsvVn7TomS?p=info

Install with Bower

bower install d3-context-menu

Basic usage:

var menu = [ { title : 'Item #1' , action : function ( d ) { console .log( 'Item #1 clicked!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); }, disabled : false }, { title : 'Item #2' , action : function ( d ) { console .log( 'You have clicked the second item!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); } } ] var data = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var g = d3.select( 'body' ).append( 'svg' ) .attr( 'width' , 200 ) .attr( 'height' , 400 ) .append( 'g' ); g.selectAll( 'circles' ) .data(data) .enter() .append( 'circle' ) .attr( 'r' , 30 ) .attr( 'fill' , 'steelblue' ) .attr( 'cx' , function ( d ) { return 100 ; }) .attr( 'cy' , function ( d ) { return d * 100 ; }) .on( 'contextmenu' , d3.contextMenu(menu)); });

Advanced usage:

Headers and Dividers

Menus can have Headers and Dividers. To specify a header simply don't define an "action" property. To specify a divider, simply add a "divider: true" property to the menu item, and it'll be considered a divider. Example menu definition:

var menu = [ { title : 'Header' , }, { title : 'Normal item' , action : function ( ) {} }, { divider : true }, { title : 'Last item' , action : function ( ) {} } ];

Nested Menu

Menus can have Nested Menu. To specify a nested menu, simply add "children" property. Children has item of array.

var menu = [ { title : 'Parent' , children : [ { title : 'Child' , children : [ { title : 'Grand-Child1' }, { title : 'Grand-Child2' , action : function ( ) {} }, { divider : true }, { title : 'Grand-Child3' , action : function ( ) {} } ] } ] }, ];

See the index.htm file in the example folder to see this in action.

Pre-show callback

You can pass in a callback that will be executed before the context menu appears. This can be useful if you need something to close tooltips or perform some other task before the menu appears:

... .on( 'contextmenu' , d3.contextMenu(menu, function ( ) { console .log( 'Quick! Before the menu appears!' ); }));

Post-show callback

You can pass in a callback that will be executed after the context menu appears using the onClose option:

... .on( 'contextmenu' , d3.contextMenu(menu, { onOpen : function ( ) { console .log( 'Quick! Before the menu appears!' ); }, onClose : function ( ) { console .log( 'Menu has been closed.' ); } }));

Context-sensitive menu items

You can use information from your context in menu names, simply specify a function for title which returns a string:

var menu = [ { title : function ( d ) { return 'Delete circle ' +d.circleName; }, action : function ( d ) { } }, { title : function ( d ) { return 'Item 2' ; }, action : function ( d ) { } } ]; [Delete Circle MyCircle] [Item 2 ]

Dynamic menu list

You can also have different lists of menu items for different nodes if menu is a function:

var menu = function ( data ) { if (data.x > 100 ) { return [{ title : 'Item #1' , action : function ( d ) { console .log( 'Item #1 clicked!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); } }]; } else { return [{ title : 'Item #1' , action : function ( d ) { console .log( 'Item #1 clicked!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); } }, { title : 'Item #2' , action : function ( d ) { console .log( 'Item #2 clicked!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); } }]; } };

Deleting Nodes Example

The following example shows how to add a right click menu to a tree diagram:

http://plnkr.co/edit/bDBe0xGX1mCLzqYGOqOS?p=info

Explicitly set menu position

Default position can be overwritten by providing a position option (either object or function returning an object):

... .on( 'contextmenu' , d3.contextMenu(menu, { onOpen : function ( ) { ... }, onClose : function ( ) { ... }, position : { top : 100 , left : 200 } }));

or

... .on( 'contextmenu' , d3.contextMenu(menu, { onOpen : function ( ) { ... }, onClose : function ( ) { ... }, position : function ( d ) { var elm = this ; var bounds = elm.getBoundingClientRect(); return { top : bounds.top + bounds.height, left : bounds.left } } }));

Set your own CSS class as theme (make sure to style it)

d3 .contextMenu (menu, { ... theme: 'my-awesome-theme' });

or

d3.contextMenu(menu, { ... theme: function ( ) { if (foo) { return 'my-foo-theme' ; } else { return 'my-awesome-theme' ; } } });

Close the context menu programatically (can be used as cleanup, as well)

d3 .contextMenu ( 'close' );

The following example shows how to add a right click menu to a tree diagram:

http://plnkr.co/edit/bDBe0xGX1mCLzqYGOqOS?p=info

Additional callback arguments

Depending on the D3 library version used the callback functions can provide an additional argument:

for D3 6.x or above it will be the event, since the global d3.event is not available.

var menu = [ { title : 'Item #1' , action : function ( d, event ) { console .log( 'Item #1 clicked!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); console .log( 'The event is: ' + event); } } ]

for D3 5.x or below it will be the index, for backward compatibility reasons.

var menu = [ { title : 'Item #1' , action : function ( d, index ) { console .log( 'Item #1 clicked!' ); console .log( 'The data for this circle is: ' + d); console .log( 'The index is: ' + index); } } ]

What's new in version 2.1.0

Added support for accessing event information in with D3 6.x.

What's new in version 2.0.0

Added support for D3 6.x

The index parameter of callbacks are undefined when using D3 6.x or above. See the index.htm file in the example folder to see how to get the proper index value in that case.

parameter of callbacks are undefined when using D3 6.x or above. See the index.htm file in the example folder to see how to get the proper value in that case. Added class property for menu items that allows specifying CSS classes (see: https://github.com/patorjk/d3-context-menu/pull/56).

What's new in version 1.1.2

Menu updated so it wont go off bottom or right of screen when window is smaller.

What's new in version 1.1.1

Menu close bug fix.

What's new in version 1.1.0

Nested submenus are now supported.

What's new in version 1.0.1

Default theme styles extracted to their own CSS class ( d3-context-menu-theme )

) Ability to specify own theme css class via the theme configuration option (as string or function returning string)

configuration option (as string or function returning string) onOpen/onClose callbacks now have consistent signature (they receive data and index , and this argument refers to the DOM element the context menu is related to)

and , and argument refers to the DOM element the context menu is related to) all other functions (eg. position , menu ) have the same signature and this object as onClose / onOpen

, ) have the same signature and object as / Context menu now closes on mousedown outside of the menu, instead of click outside (to mimic behaviour of the native context menu)

outside of the menu, instead of outside (to mimic behaviour of the native context menu) disabled and divider can now be functions as well and have the same signature and this object as explained above

and can now be functions as well and have the same signature and object as explained above Close the context menu programatically using d3.contextMenu('close');

What's new in version 0.2.1

Ability to set menu position

Minified css and js versions

What's new in version 0.1.3

Fixed issue where context menu element is never removed from DOM

Fixed issue where <body> click event is never removed

click event is never removed Fixed issue where the incorrect onClose callback was called when menu was closed as a result of clicking outside

What's new in version 0.1.2

If contextmenu is clicked twice it will close rather than open the browser's context menu.

What's new in version 0.1.1