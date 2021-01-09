This is a plugin for d3.js that allows you to easy use context-menus in your visualizations. It's 100% d3 based and done in the "d3 way", so you don't need to worry about including additional frameworks.
It's written to be very light weight and customizable. You can see it in action here:
http://plnkr.co/edit/hAx36JQhb0RsvVn7TomS?p=info
bower install d3-context-menu
// Define your menu
var menu = [
{
title: 'Item #1',
action: function(d) {
console.log('Item #1 clicked!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
},
disabled: false // optional, defaults to false
},
{
title: 'Item #2',
action: function(d) {
console.log('You have clicked the second item!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
}
}
]
var data = [1, 2, 3];
var g = d3.select('body').append('svg')
.attr('width', 200)
.attr('height', 400)
.append('g');
g.selectAll('circles')
.data(data)
.enter()
.append('circle')
.attr('r', 30)
.attr('fill', 'steelblue')
.attr('cx', function(d) {
return 100;
})
.attr('cy', function(d) {
return d * 100;
})
.on('contextmenu', d3.contextMenu(menu)); // attach menu to element
});
Menus can have Headers and Dividers. To specify a header simply don't define an "action" property. To specify a divider, simply add a "divider: true" property to the menu item, and it'll be considered a divider. Example menu definition:
var menu = [
{
title: 'Header',
},
{
title: 'Normal item',
action: function() {}
},
{
divider: true
},
{
title: 'Last item',
action: function() {}
}
];
Menus can have Nested Menu. To specify a nested menu, simply add "children" property. Children has item of array.
var menu = [
{
title: 'Parent',
children: [
{
title: 'Child',
children: [
{
// header
title: 'Grand-Child1'
},
{
// normal
title: 'Grand-Child2',
action: function() {}
},
{
// divider
divider: true
},
{
// disable
title: 'Grand-Child3',
action: function() {}
}
]
}
]
},
];
See the index.htm file in the example folder to see this in action.
You can pass in a callback that will be executed before the context menu appears. This can be useful if you need something to close tooltips or perform some other task before the menu appears:
...
.on('contextmenu', d3.contextMenu(menu, function() {
console.log('Quick! Before the menu appears!');
})); // attach menu to element
You can pass in a callback that will be executed after the context menu appears using the onClose option:
...
.on('contextmenu', d3.contextMenu(menu, {
onOpen: function() {
console.log('Quick! Before the menu appears!');
},
onClose: function() {
console.log('Menu has been closed.');
}
})); // attach menu to element
You can use information from your context in menu names, simply specify a function for title which returns a string:
var menu = [
{
title: function(d) {
return 'Delete circle '+d.circleName;
},
action: function(d) {
// delete it
}
},
{
title: function(d) {
return 'Item 2';
},
action: function(d) {
// do nothing interesting
}
}
];
// Menu shown is:
[Delete Circle MyCircle]
[Item 2]
You can also have different lists of menu items for different nodes if
menu is a function:
var menu = function(data) {
if (data.x > 100) {
return [{
title: 'Item #1',
action: function(d) {
console.log('Item #1 clicked!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
}
}];
} else {
return [{
title: 'Item #1',
action: function(d) {
console.log('Item #1 clicked!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
}
}, {
title: 'Item #2',
action: function(d) {
console.log('Item #2 clicked!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
}
}];
}
};
// Menu shown for nodes with x < 100 contains 1 item, while other nodes have 2 menu items
The following example shows how to add a right click menu to a tree diagram:
http://plnkr.co/edit/bDBe0xGX1mCLzqYGOqOS?p=info
Default position can be overwritten by providing a
position option (either object or function returning an object):
...
.on('contextmenu', d3.contextMenu(menu, {
onOpen: function() {
...
},
onClose: function() {
...
},
position: {
top: 100,
left: 200
}
})); // attach menu to element
or
...
.on('contextmenu', d3.contextMenu(menu, {
onOpen: function() {
...
},
onClose: function() {
...
},
position: function(d) {
var elm = this;
var bounds = elm.getBoundingClientRect();
// eg. align bottom-left
return {
top: bounds.top + bounds.height,
left: bounds.left
}
}
})); // attach menu to element
d3.contextMenu(menu, {
...
theme: 'my-awesome-theme'
});
or
d3.contextMenu(menu, {
...
theme: function () {
if (foo) {
return 'my-foo-theme';
}
else {
return 'my-awesome-theme';
}
}
});
d3.contextMenu('close');
The following example shows how to add a right click menu to a tree diagram:
http://plnkr.co/edit/bDBe0xGX1mCLzqYGOqOS?p=info
Depending on the D3 library version used the callback functions can provide an additional argument:
var menu = [
{
title: 'Item #1',
action: function(d, event) {
console.log('Item #1 clicked!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
console.log('The event is: ' + event);
}
}
]
var menu = [
{
title: 'Item #1',
action: function(d, index) {
console.log('Item #1 clicked!');
console.log('The data for this circle is: ' + d);
console.log('The index is: ' + index);
}
}
]
index parameter of callbacks are undefined when using D3 6.x or above. See the index.htm file in the example folder to see how to get the proper
index value in that case.
d3-context-menu-theme)
theme configuration option (as string or function returning string)
data and
index, and
this argument refers to the DOM element the context menu is related to)
position,
menu) have the same signature and
this object as
onClose/
onOpen
mousedown outside of the menu, instead of
click outside (to mimic behaviour of the native context menu)
disabled and
divider can now be functions as well and have the same signature and
this object as explained above
d3.contextMenu('close');
<body> click event is never removed
onClose callback was called when menu was closed as a result of clicking outside