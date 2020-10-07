Set of d3 projections for showing countries' distant lands together
This is the version compatible with d3v6, please go here for the version compatible with d3v3.
The projection itself works the same way as the other d3 projections. To be more precise, exactly as the albersUsa projection:
<script src="https://d3js.org/d3.v4.min.js"></script>
<script src="d3-composite-projections.js"></script>
<script>
var projection = d3.geoConicConformalPortugal();
</script>
Change the scale using scale i.e.
.scale(3000), as usual. The projections are prepared to fit a 960x500px SVG or Canvas.
Projections are available for:
getCompositionBorders() for SVG:
svg.append("path")
.style("fill","none")
.style("stroke","#000")
.attr("d", path(projection.getCompositionBorders()));
or drawCompositionBorders if using Canvas:
projection.drawCompositionBorders(context);
Using with node
var d3_composite = require("d3-composite-projections");
var d3_geo = require("d3-geo");
var projection = d3_composite.geoAlbersUsaTerritories();
You can get the files just by cloning the repository:
git clone https://github.com/rveciana/d3-composite-projections.git
or downloading the d3-composite-projections.js or d3-composite-projections.min.js files.
You can link the files from your web page to cdnjs:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3-composite-projections/1.0.2/d3-composite-projections.min.js"></script>
or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/d3-composite-projections@1.2.0"></script>
Install the library:
npm install --save d3-composite-projections
Import it:
import { geoAlbersUk } from "d3-composite-projections";
Install the library:
npm install --save d3-composite-projections
Import it:
const d3cp = require("d3-composite-projections")
const projection = d3cp.geoAlbersUk();
Download the library by cloning the git repo:
git clone https://github.com/rveciana/d3-composite-projections.git
The tests can be run using:
npm test