Set of d3 projections for showing countries' distant lands together

USAGE

This is the version compatible with d3v6, please go here for the version compatible with d3v3.

The projection itself works the same way as the other d3 projections. To be more precise, exactly as the albersUsa projection:

< script src = "https://d3js.org/d3.v4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "d3-composite-projections.js" > </ script > < script > var projection = d3.geoConicConformalPortugal(); </ script >

Change the scale using scale i.e. .scale(3000) , as usual. The projections are prepared to fit a 960x500px SVG or Canvas.

Projections are available for:

svg.append( "path" ) .style( "fill" , "none" ) .style( "stroke" , "#000" ) .attr( "d" , path(projection.getCompositionBorders()));

or drawCompositionBorders if using Canvas:

projection.drawCompositionBorders(context);

Using with node

var d3_composite = require ( "d3-composite-projections" ); var d3_geo = require ( "d3-geo" ); var projection = d3_composite.geoAlbersUsaTerritories();

INSTALLATION

Getting the files

You can get the files just by cloning the repository:

git clone https://github.com/rveciana/d3-composite-projections.git

or downloading the d3-composite-projections.js or d3-composite-projections.min.js files.

Using cdnjs or unpkg

You can link the files from your web page to cdnjs:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3-composite-projections/1.0.2/d3-composite-projections.min.js" > </ script >

or

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/d3-composite-projections@1.2.0" > </ script >

As a module:

Install the library:

npm install --save d3-composite-projections

Import it:

import { geoAlbersUk } from "d3-composite-projections" ;

In node:

Install the library:

npm install --save d3-composite-projections

Import it:

const d3cp = require ( "d3-composite-projections" ) const projection = d3cp.geoAlbersUk();

Running the tests

Download the library by cloning the git repo:

git clone https://github.com/rveciana/d3-composite-projections.git

The tests can be run using: