D3: Data-Driven Documents

D3 (or D3.js) is a JavaScript library for visualizing data using web standards. D3 helps you bring data to life using SVG, Canvas and HTML. D3 combines powerful visualization and interaction techniques with a data-driven approach to DOM manipulation, giving you the full capabilities of modern browsers and the freedom to design the right visual interface for your data.

Resources

Installing

If you use npm, npm install d3 . You can also download the latest release on GitHub. For vanilla HTML in modern browsers, import D3 from Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import * as d3 from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/d3@7" ; const div = d3.selectAll( "div" ); </ script >

For legacy environments, you can load D3’s UMD bundle from an npm-based CDN such as jsDelivr; a d3 global is exported:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3@7" > </ script > < script > const div = d3.selectAll( "div" ); </ script >

You can also use the standalone D3 microlibraries. For example, d3-selection:

< script type = "module" > import {selectAll} from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/d3-selection@3" ; const div = selectAll( "div" ); </ script >

D3 is written using ES2015 modules. Create a custom bundle using Rollup, Webpack, or your preferred bundler. To import D3 into an ES2015 application, either import specific symbols from specific D3 modules:

import {scaleLinear} from "d3-scale" ;

Or import everything into a namespace (here, d3 ):

import * as d3 from "d3" ;

Or using dynamic import:

const d3 = await import ( "d3" );

You can also import individual modules and combine them into a d3 object using Object.assign: