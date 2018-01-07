openbase logo
d3-bboxCollide

by Elijah Meeks
1.0.4

Bounding box collision detection for forceSimulation in d3v4

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

d3-bboxCollide

npm install d3-bboxCollide

d3-bboxCollide

A bounding box constraint for forceSimulation.

Here's a data-driven example with 500 nodes.

You can include it as a "collide" constraint in your force simulation for rectangular nodes or bounding boxes around labels. It uses bounding boxes, which are [[],[]] arrays that give the top-left and bottom-right coordinates of a rectilinear space. You can set these bounding boxes manually or base them of the data of the node.

The following would set up a bounding box constraint for a 20x10 rectangle (remember the bounding box is around the center of your node, so the top left corner will be -10px for the x-coordinate and -5px for the y-coordinate while the bottom right corner of the bounding box will be 10px for the x-coordinate and 5px for the y-coordinate).

var rectangleCollide = bboxCollide([[-10,-5],[10,5]])

Which you would attach to your force like so:

var force = d3.forceSimulation(data)
    .force("collide", rectangleCollide)

