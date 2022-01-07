openbase logo
d3

by d3
7.2.1 (see all)

Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

100K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

30

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vanilla JavaScript Data Visualization

D3: Data-Driven Documents

D3 (or D3.js) is a JavaScript library for visualizing data using web standards. D3 helps you bring data to life using SVG, Canvas and HTML. D3 combines powerful visualization and interaction techniques with a data-driven approach to DOM manipulation, giving you the full capabilities of modern browsers and the freedom to design the right visual interface for your data.

Resources

Installing

If you use npm, npm install d3. You can also download the latest release on GitHub. For vanilla HTML in modern browsers, import D3 from Skypack:

<script type="module">

import * as d3 from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/d3@7";

const div = d3.selectAll("div");

</script>

For legacy environments, you can load D3’s UMD bundle from an npm-based CDN such as jsDelivr; a d3 global is exported:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/d3@7"></script>
<script>

const div = d3.selectAll("div");

</script>

You can also use the standalone D3 microlibraries. For example, d3-selection:

<script type="module">

import {selectAll} from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/d3-selection@3";

const div = selectAll("div");

</script>

D3 is written using ES2015 modules. Create a custom bundle using Rollup, Webpack, or your preferred bundler. To import D3 into an ES2015 application, either import specific symbols from specific D3 modules:

import {scaleLinear} from "d3-scale";

Or import everything into a namespace (here, d3):

import * as d3 from "d3";

Or using dynamic import:

const d3 = await import("d3");

You can also import individual modules and combine them into a d3 object using Object.assign:

const d3 = await Promise.all([
  import("d3-format"),
  import("d3-geo"),
  import("d3-geo-projection")
]).then(d3 => Object.assign({}, ...d3));

100
Branden Metcalfe
August 31, 2020
I'm the firestarter
August 31, 2020
Hard to Use
Great Documentation

State of the art charting library. Unlimited capabilities, seriously, you can do almost anything with it. Unfortunately, this makes it pretty hard to use. You might want to consider a wrapper to keep things simple like Recharts.

3
oshliaerWarenGonzagafrilox042
John Munsch
December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

The learning curve is kind of legendary, but there are good tutorials out there and once you start to think of it in terms of it being "jQuery, but for charts" then you can get a handle on it. I'd recommend using ObservableHQ.com (from some of the same people) to build your charts and test out various data combinations to make sure they work.

2
liorgrossmanoshliaer
Shyama-Behera
7 months ago
7 months ago

I've used this in many projects as it is a great library for building interactive visualization with data, the DOM, and JS. It has literally no limits as anything can be done with this. It's a little hard to use for beginners but becomes easy afterward and thanks to its supportive community too.

1
Dhananjay044
Pranali Deshmukh
6 days ago
6 days ago
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant
Hard to Use
Great Documentation

D3 can be a bit daunting to get started with for new developers but it is well worth the pain. My personal experience with d3 has been more of a love-hate relation, wherein I have time and again drifted away and come back to it. However, the one thing that I can say about D3 is that it is the only library out there to date that allows you to implement any type of visualization that your use case might require. I find the official documentation at times to be lacking, however, the community ecosystem of D3 along with the vast amounts of knowledge available out there in the form of articles, blogs and tutorials make up more than enough. If you can get past the steep initial learning curve, I can guarantee that you will never look back.

0
SR Aman
6 months ago
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

Gold standard for any kind of chart needs in your app. I have used d3 only once, so the initial experience was hard because learning this is quite challenging, because there are so many moving parts. But the d3 team has made docs simple enough so that anyone can get onboarded easily. It was time taking and surely challenging, but at no point I felt lost, charting is very complex, but even then I was able to do it with only reading docs, so that was commandable, d3 has powered a better part of the web so its very robust, the docs and the community is great. There can be some added complexity because charts are from math, and math is objectively a hard subject. Nonetheless, my experience was very positive.

0

