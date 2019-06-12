openbase logo
d2b

by d2bjs
1.0.12 (see all)

Reusable d3-based chart library.

Readme

D2B: Data to DashBoards

A reusable d3-based chart library.

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install d2b. Otherwise, you can download the latest build here or install it via CDN.

API Reference

You can see the d2b API references here.

Optional Dependencies

  • font awesome icons: Many of the charts use this icon set.

  • d3-sankey: Used by the d2b sankey chart and sankey svg. If using NPM this dependency will automatically be included.

  • d3-interpolate-path: Used by the d2b v > 0.0.41 line svg and area svg for smoother interpolation. This dependency is optional, by default d3's path interpolation will be used. If installing with NPM this dependency will automatically be included.

Examples

You can try out many d2b live code examples here.

If you are using Vue.js there is a vue-d2b plugin that makes using d2b even easier.

d2b.chartAxis()
Axis Chart

d2b.chartSunburst()
Sunburst Chart

d2b.chartSankey()
Sankey Chart

d2b.chartPie()
Pie Chart

Some examples of mix and match d2b.chartAxis() generators.


d2b.svgBoxPlot()
Svg Box Plot

d2b.svgBubblePack()
Svg Bubble Pack

d2b.svgArea()
Svg Area

d2b.svgLine()
Svg Line

d2b.svgScatter()
Svg Scatter

d2b.svgBar()
Svg Bar

