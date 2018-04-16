Javascript library for rolling RPG dice. Supports dice notation such as "4d6" and "d20+2".

Installation

In the browser

Download the files from GitHub and include the d20.js file somewhere in your HTML page.

< script src = "path/to/d20.js" > </ script >

As a Node.js module

Install via npm .

npm install d20

require it in your app.

var d20 = require ( 'd20' );

As a standalone tool

Install it globally.

npm install -g d20

Run the d20 command with any number of desired dice rolls after.

d20 4d6 d20 d20 1d8+1 d4

Usage

As a library

Both methods of using the library provides a d20 object with the roll() method which is used to roll dice.

d20.roll( 20 ); d20.roll( '4d6' ); d20.roll( '2d8+1' ); d20.roll( '1d8 +1 +2 -20' );

You can get the result as an array of values rather than a single result if you use the verboseRoll function. Note that the results will be sorted in ascending order except for the modifiers which will be in their order of apperance.

d20.verboseRoll( 20 ); d20.verboseRoll( '4d6' ); d20.verboseRoll( '2d8+1' ); d20.verboseRoll( '1d8 +1 +2 -20' );

Alternatively you can just pass true as the second paramenter to the roll function.

d20.roll( 20 , true ); d20.roll( '4d6' , true ); d20.roll( '2d8+1' , true ); d20.roll( '1d8 +1 +2 -20' , true );

As a standalone tool

The standalone tool takes any number of dice roll commands and will return each one separately.

d20 4d6 2d8 d10

If you want more verbose output (full list of results per dice), you can use the --verbose option.

d20 --verbose 3d12

If you add the --total option, it will return the sum of all the dice rolls.

d20 --total d20 1d8+1 d4

Testing

The library can be tested by installing the dependencies and running npm test :