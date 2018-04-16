Javascript library for rolling RPG dice. Supports dice notation such as "4d6" and "d20+2".
Download the files from GitHub and include the
d20.js file somewhere in your HTML page.
<script src="path/to/d20.js"></script>
Install via
npm.
npm install d20
require it in your app.
var d20 = require('d20');
Install it globally.
npm install -g d20
Run the
d20 command with any number of desired dice rolls after.
d20 4d6
d20 d20 1d8+1 d4
Both methods of using the library provides a
d20 object with the
roll() method which is used to roll dice.
d20.roll(20); // roll a 20-sided die
d20.roll('4d6'); // roll four 6-sided dice
d20.roll('2d8+1'); // roll two 8-sided dice and add 1 to the result
d20.roll('1d8 +1 +2 -20'); // roll an 8-sided die with multiple modifiers
You can get the result as an array of values rather than a single result if you use the
verboseRoll function. Note that the results will be sorted in ascending order except for the modifiers which will be in their order of apperance.
d20.verboseRoll(20);
d20.verboseRoll('4d6');
d20.verboseRoll('2d8+1');
d20.verboseRoll('1d8 +1 +2 -20');
Alternatively you can just pass
true as the second paramenter to the
roll function.
d20.roll(20, true);
d20.roll('4d6', true);
d20.roll('2d8+1', true);
d20.roll('1d8 +1 +2 -20', true);
The standalone tool takes any number of dice roll commands and will return each one separately.
d20 4d6 2d8 d10
If you want more verbose output (full list of results per dice), you can use the
--verbose option.
d20 --verbose 3d12
If you add the
--total option, it will return the sum of all the dice rolls.
d20 --total d20 1d8+1 d4
The library can be tested by installing the dependencies and running
npm test:
npm install
npm test