A commitizen adapter for Jira smart commits.
For a quick global installation of the plugin, simply run the
install.sh script present in this repo:
chmod +x install.sh
./install.sh
Install this adapter
npm install cz-jira-smart-commit
Reference it in your
.cz.json of your project
{
"path": "node_modules/cz-jira-smart-commit/"
}
or use commitizen to init
commitizen init cz-jira-smart-commit
Instead of
git commit -m 'Your message', you type:
git cz with this adapter and it prompts you for:
And generates your commit based on that.