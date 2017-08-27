openbase logo
cz-jira-smart-commit

by commitizen
3.0.0

A commitizen adapter for Jira Smart Commits

Readme

cz-jira-smart-commit

A commitizen adapter for Jira smart commits.

Screenshot

Usage

Global Installation

For a quick global installation of the plugin, simply run the install.sh script present in this repo:

chmod +x install.sh

./install.sh

Add this adapter

Install this adapter

npm install cz-jira-smart-commit

Reference it in your .cz.json of your project

{
  "path": "node_modules/cz-jira-smart-commit/"
}

or use commitizen to init

commitizen init cz-jira-smart-commit

Day to day work

Instead of git commit -m 'Your message', you type: git cz with this adapter and it prompts you for:

  • commit message
  • Jira Issue Key(s)
  • Workflow command
  • Time Spent
  • Comment

And generates your commit based on that.

