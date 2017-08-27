A commitizen adapter for Jira smart commits.

Usage

Global Installation

For a quick global installation of the plugin, simply run the install.sh script present in this repo:

chmod +x install .sh ./install .sh

Add this adapter

Install this adapter

npm install cz-jira-smart-commit

Reference it in your .cz.json of your project

{ "path" : "node_modules/cz-jira-smart-commit/" }

or use commitizen to init

commitizen init cz-jira-smart-commit

Day to day work

Instead of git commit -m 'Your message' , you type: git cz with this adapter and it prompts you for:

commit message

Jira Issue Key(s)

Workflow command

Time Spent

Comment

And generates your commit based on that.