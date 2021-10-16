Commitizen adapter formatting commit messages using emojis.

cz-emoji allows you to easily use emojis in your commits using commitizen.

? Select the type of change you are committing: (Use arrow keys) ❯ feature 🌟 A new feature fix 🐞 A bug fix docs 📚 Documentation change refactor 🎨 A code refactoring change chore 🔩 A chore change

Install

Globally

npm install --global cz-emoji echo '{ "path": "cz-emoji" }' > ~/.czrc

Locally

npm install --save-dev cz-emoji

Add this to your package.json :

"config" : { "commitizen" : { "path" : "cz-emoji" } }

Usage

$ git cz

Customization

By default cz-emoji comes ready to run out of the box. Uses may vary, so there are a few configuration options to allow fine tuning for project needs.

How to

Configuring cz-emoji can be handled in the users home directory ( ~/.czrc ) for changes to impact all projects or on a per project basis ( package.json ). Simply add the config property as shown below to the existing object in either of the locations with your settings for override.

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : {} } }

Configuration Options

Types

By default cz-emoji comes preconfigured with the Gitmoji types.

An Inquirer.js choices array:

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : { "types" : [ { "emoji" : "🌟" , "code" : ":star2:" , "description" : "A new feature" , "name" : "feature" } ] } } }

Scopes

An Inquirer.js choices array:

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : { "scopes" : [ "home" , "accounts" , "ci" ] } } }

Symbol

A boolean value that allows for an using a unicode value rather than the default of Gitmoji markup in a commit message. The default for symbol is false.

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : { "symbol" : true } } }

Skip Questions

An array of questions you want to skip:

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : { "skipQuestions" : [ "scope" , "issues" ] } } }

You can skip the following questions: scope , body , and issues . The type and subject questions are mandatory.

Customize Questions

An object that contains overrides of the original questions:

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : { "questions" : { "body" : "This will be displayed instead of original text" } } } }

Customize the subject max length

The maximum length you want your subject has

{ "config" : { "cz-emoji" : { "subjectMaxLength" : 200 , } } }

Examples

Commitlint

Commitlint can be set to work with this package by leveraging the package https://github.com/arvinxx/commitlint-config-gitmoji.

npm install --save-dev commitlint-config-gitmoji

commitlint.config.js

module .exports = { extends : [ 'gitmoji' ], parserPreset : { parserOpts : { headerPattern : /^(:\w*:)(?:\s)(?:\((.*?)\))?\s((?:.*(?=\())|.*)(?:\(#(\d*)\))?/ , headerCorrespondence : [ 'type' , 'scope' , 'subject' , 'ticket' ] } } }

License

MIT © Nicolas Gryman