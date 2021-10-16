Commitizen adapter formatting commit messages using emojis.
cz-emoji allows you to easily use emojis in your commits using commitizen.
? Select the type of change you are committing: (Use arrow keys)
❯ feature 🌟 A new feature
fix 🐞 A bug fix
docs 📚 Documentation change
refactor 🎨 A code refactoring change
chore 🔩 A chore change
Globally
npm install --global cz-emoji
# set as default adapter for your projects
echo '{ "path": "cz-emoji" }' > ~/.czrc
Locally
npm install --save-dev cz-emoji
Add this to your
package.json:
"config": {
"commitizen": {
"path": "cz-emoji"
}
}
$ git cz
By default
cz-emoji comes ready to run out of the box. Uses may vary, so there are a few configuration options to allow fine tuning for project needs.
Configuring
cz-emoji can be handled in the users home directory (
~/.czrc) for changes to impact all projects or on a per project basis (
package.json). Simply add the config property as shown below to the existing object in either of the locations with your settings for override.
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {}
}
}
By default
cz-emoji comes preconfigured with the Gitmoji types.
An Inquirer.js choices array:
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {
"types": [
{
"emoji": "🌟",
"code": ":star2:",
"description": "A new feature",
"name": "feature"
}
]
}
}
}
An Inquirer.js choices array:
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {
"scopes": ["home", "accounts", "ci"]
}
}
}
A boolean value that allows for an using a unicode value rather than the default of Gitmoji markup in a commit message. The default for symbol is false.
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {
"symbol": true
}
}
}
An array of questions you want to skip:
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {
"skipQuestions": ["scope", "issues"]
}
}
}
You can skip the following questions:
scope,
body, and
issues. The
type and
subject questions are mandatory.
An object that contains overrides of the original questions:
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {
"questions": {
"body": "This will be displayed instead of original text"
}
}
}
}
The maximum length you want your subject has
{
"config": {
"cz-emoji": {
"subjectMaxLength": 200,
}
}
}
Commitlint can be set to work with this package by leveraging the package https://github.com/arvinxx/commitlint-config-gitmoji.
npm install --save-dev commitlint-config-gitmoji
commitlint.config.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['gitmoji'],
parserPreset: {
parserOpts: {
headerPattern: /^(:\w*:)(?:\s)(?:\((.*?)\))?\s((?:.*(?=\())|.*)(?:\(#(\d*)\))?/,
headerCorrespondence: ['type', 'scope', 'subject', 'ticket']
}
}
}
MIT © Nicolas Gryman