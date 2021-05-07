Integrate cz-customizable config with ghooks or husky to use a single configuration for commit message generation AND commit message validation.
This package validates that a git commit message matches the rules defined in your
cz-customizable config file (see cz-customizable).
Example commit message rules.
Make sure you have a git repository (
git init) BEFORE installing ghooks, otherwise you have to take extra steps if you install ghooks before running
git init.
This package is designed to be used in conjunction with
commitizen,
cz-customizable and either
ghooks or
husky.
npm i commitizen -g
npm i cz-customizable cz-customizable-ghooks
package.json:
"config": {
"cz-customizable": {
"config": "path/to/your/cz-customizable-rules.js"
}
}
npm i ghooks
package.json:
"config": {
"ghooks": {
"commit-msg": "cz-customizable-ghooks $2"
}
}
An example of this setup is in
examples/ghooks.
Install husky:
npm i husky
If you use husky v4 or under:
Configure the hooks in the
package.json:
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"commit-msg": "cz-customizable-ghooks"
}
}
If you use husky v5 or higher:
Inside the .husky folder, create a new script:
husky add .husky/commit-msg "npm run commit-msg -- \"$1\"".
Then create create the
commit-msg script in the
package.json:
"scripts": {
"commit-msg": "cz-customizable-ghooks"
}
If you wish to specify the
LOGGING_LEVEL flag, you can use cross-env:
"scripts": {
"commit-msg": "cross-env LOGGING_LEVEL=debug cz-customizable-ghooks"
}
An example of this setup is in
examples/husky.
Commit your changes to git as normal. If the commit message entered is invalid, the commit will be rejected with an error message (according to the rules specified in your cz-customizable config). Works with git command-line and visual Git tools (such as SourceTree).
appendIssueFromBranchName
If this config value is set to true, the git branch name is queried, and an attempt is made to
parse the branch name, looking for the
ticketNumberPrefix and
ticketNumberRegExp values. If found,
they are appended to the commit message. If the branch name does not match the
ticketNumberPrefix
and
ticketNumberRegExp expression, or if
ticketNumberPrefix and
ticketNumberRegExp are not provided,
the full branch name is appended to the commit message.
This property was previously called
appendBranchNameToCommitMessage.
You can turn on debug logging by specifying
LOGGING_LEVEL=debug before the
cz-customizable-ghooks command.